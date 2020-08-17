One Stop Systems (OSS) is a provider of specialized high speed edge computer solutions and "A.I. on the fly." Edge computing is critical for autonomous vehicles, military applications and many more applications where there is a vast amount of data that must be processed instantaneously. Edge computers are housed near where sensors transmit data and must be rugged to withstand extreme environments.

OSS has developed a niche in designing customized solutions for its clients but has disappointed shareholders throughout its brief history as a publicly traded company. A new CEO, David Raun, has been appointed and changes have been implemented in an effort to capture a lucrative market opportunity.

The chart below shows the steady stock price decline from the time of the company's IPO until the new CEO was appointed on an interim basis in February. There's a nice uptrend that has been building from the lows that I believe is sustainable due to changes in the company strategy and the market opportunity.

Strategy

Mr. Raun has an extensive background in successfully managing technology companies and was familiar with OSS as he was an existing member of the Board of Directors prior to being selected to lead the company going forward. Since taking the reign in February, he has focused the company on diversifying customer concentration, restructuring and fine tuning the company's identity.

Just two customers, Raytheon a leading defense contractor and Disguise, a media company for large scale events such as the Super Bowl and concerts, represented more than half of OSS revenue for the first three months of 2019 but only 21% of total revenue for the first three months of 2020. It's true that revenue from Disguise decreased due to the pandemic causing cancellation of most live events but OSS was able to replace the lost revenue by adding new business, winning eight new contracts so far this year, with five contracts each worth about a million dollars coming in during the second quarter. At the recent earnings call it was revealed that the company has been winning 80% (8 out of 10) contracts that it has bid on and that there are currently 17 awards pending, expected to be completed this year.

The company implemented a restructuring plan during the second quarter which included cost reduction, strengthening the Board of Directors and new financing was secured to insure that the company is funded to conduct operations.

Operational expenses are expected to be $2.5 to $3.0 million dollars lower this fiscal year due to a lower headcount and integration of two of the company three subsidiaries into one.

Three new independent Board of Directors were appointed bringing in a wealth of knowledge and experience.

New financing was obtained via a $6.0 million convertible note. The company received half the money in April and the remainder will be available at the company's option beginning in November.

The company is winning new contracts at an extraordinary rate, is leaner due to the restructuring and stronger due to the additional board members and capital raise. It's now time for the company to focus on defining its identity. Mr. Raun said at the second quarter earnings call:

And what we really have to do is go from a company that is on the edge and we have products and we're serving there, but we need to be able to dominate particular segments within that space with a very clear value proposition.

We cannot evaluate what the company will strive to become until a course is determined. Long time investors have been frustrated by the company's unpredictable history and I believe are welcoming what seems to be a firmer grip on the steering wheel.

History Brief

OSS was founded in 1998 by Steve Cooper who as a design engineer at Intel realized that there was an opportunity that the larger information technology companies were not addressing in developing specialized components and systems tailored to customer's needs. Initial efforts were in providing cloud solutions but the company was unable to successfully compete and turned to edge computing where they found success and where recognized as one of the fastest growing companies for several consecutive years, leading to a Nasdaq listing in 2018.

Concept Development, an in-flight computing and entertainment system company was acquired in 2018 subsequent to the Nasdaq listing as was Bressner Technology, a German computer component manufacturer and testing, sales and marketing provider. The acquisition of Concept Development was likely instrumental in OSS projects with Raytheon. The Bressner acquisition opened up European markets for the company.

Edge computing was a nascent industry in 2018 and still is. The autonomous vehicle, for example, is still in development stage, but the testing that is being done today will formulate the commercial versions that will materialize in the near future. The company founder, Mr. Cooper was the company President and CEO until he was replaced by Mr. Raun this year. Mr. Cooper had the vision to spot a market niche and now it's up to Mr. Raun to formulate how to exploit that market niche.

Edge Computer Industry

The increasing demand for access to A.I. has driven the digital transformation of just about everything involving SaaS in the cloud solutions. It appears that we are on the cusp of exponential growth in edge computing for security, industrial, smart home, smart cities, transportation, military, medical and many more applications.

It's too early to discuss market share in edge computing as there are numerous players including giant companies such as Microsoft, Intel and Amazon, but the market is just beginning to materialize, ringing in just over a billion dollars in 2019. The OSS investor presentation cites a report forecasting the edge computer industry total addressable market is worth $18 billion. OSS is targeting $3 billion of that market in specialized components.

OSS strategy to gain expertise and be number one at what they do makes sense as they won't be competing with the giant companies by defining and establishing their niche, which they seem to be successfully accomplishing as evidenced by their contract bidding success rate. Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Jim Ison advised that the company is not seeing competition, particularly in military contracts and said at the second quarter earnings call:

On several different fronts, we generally see it's a make versus buy, especially when you're dealing with some military contractors, where they can do this product internally, but they look to us to be an expert from the outside that can do the product and also provide consulting services for them. So those - on the military side, we're usually competing against internal resources.

Financial

Despite losing revenue from Disguise over the last two quarters, the company beat top line and bottom line estimates from the three analysts offering coverage. OSS is working with Disguise to produce virtual venues while the pandemic remains an impendence to live events. The 2020 second quarter GAAP EPS of $0.00 per share was an improvement of the ($0.11) for the same period in 2019 due to the cost cutting illustrated in the chart below in cost of goods sold, SG&A, marketing and administrative costs.

6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 Total Revenues 14.89 14.94 18.42 13.36 11.63 Cost of Goods Sold (9.47) (9.91) (11.88) (9.96) (8.30) Gross Profit 5.41 5.03 6.55 3.40 3.33 Selling General & Admin Expenses (3.47) (3.57) (1.71) (3.70) (2.72) R&D Expenses (1.23) (1.04) (1.32) (1.20) (1.01) Other Operating Expenses (4.70) (4.61) (3.03) (4.91) (3.73) Operating Income 0.72 0.42 3.52 (1.51) (0.41) Interest Expense (0.05) (0.05) (0.05) (0.07) (0.15) Interest And Investment Income 0.01 0.11 0.03 0.02 0.10 Impairment of Goodwill (1.70) (1.70) Net Income (1.59) 0.54 1.09 (1.10) (0.01) Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 14.44 16.39 16.12 16.33 16.49 Basic EPS (0.11) 0.03 0.07 (0.07) (0.00) EBITDA 1.14 0.77 3.93 (1.12) (0.00) R&D Expense 1.23 1.04 1.32 1.20 1.01 Selling and Marketing Expense 1.24 1.38 1.38 1.19 0.85 General and Administrative Expense 2.23 2.19 0.33 2.51 1.88

The share price dropped 17% in response to the second quarter report on August 6th despite beating estimates and the cost cutting improvements. The 8 new contract wins along with the pipeline of 17 pending contracts should provide profitability for the company over the next few years. Since contracts are for products specifically designed for each customer, they tend to be sticky and last several years providing recurring revenue. Additionally, while the contracts are each worth in the neighborhood of a million dollars, there are opportunities to add-on as projects develops.

Prior to the pandemic, the company was growing revenue at a fantastic pace and is regaining traction as interest in edge computing is scaling and we adapt to the new normal.

12/31/15 12/31/16 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/19 Revenues 14.23 18.88 27.54 37.03 58.31 Change 33% 46% 35% 58%

Capital Structure and Valuation

There are 16.5 million shares outstanding. At the current market price of $2.34 per share the market cap is $39 million. The company reported almost $5 million in cash and almost $6 million in debt at the end of Q2 resulting in an EV of $40 million. Going with a conservative estimate of $50 million in revenue for this year results in an EV/S ratio of .7x. Applying an EV/S ratio of 1x results in a share price of $3.33. The average price target from the three analysts covering the stock is $4.33 per share.

Institutions own about a third of the shares and insiders own another third. Founder Steve Cooper has recently sold shares and owns about 20% of the shares. The former CEO of CDI, acquired by OSS last year owns about 7% of the shares and has also had a recent sale. The new CEO has been acquiring shares.

Risks

The stock has a very small market cap and a low float which results in wider bid and ask spreads and higher volatility than higher cap stocks.

The company is reliant on Chinese imports for much of their supply chain. The trade war with China and the U.S. has the potential to create supply chain problems for OSS.

Conclusion

We are seeing edge computing follow in the steps of cloud computing as an explosive growth industry. OSS has demonstrated a capacity to scale but has lacked focus. A new CEO has implemented changes that have put the company on a more focused and stronger footing to capture market share in specialized opportunities in edge computing.

Contracts tend to be for several years and customers tend to be sticky because of the customization of the product, so revenues will scale as new customers are added and existing customers are retained.

The stock is trading at a low valuation which is a good recipe for stock price appreciation. I believe the company will not only successfully scale but also reach GAAP profitability. Due to the low valuation, OSS presents a high return low risk opportunity.

