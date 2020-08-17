In less than a year, Activision released three different games from the Call of Duty franchise and is about to release the fourth installment from the series in late 2020.

In less than a year, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) released three different games from the Call of Duty franchise and is about to release the fourth installment from the series during the upcoming holiday season. To this day, Call of Duty continues to be the most profitable series for the publisher, so it's not a surprise that Activision wanted to leverage the franchise this year, as stay-at-home order helped the gaming industry to reach new records. Thanks to this aggressive strategy, Activision recently had one of the greatest quarters in its history, as it was able to beat the revenue street consensus by more than $300 million. While such a great performance is impressive, there's every reason to believe that the company will be able to create even more value in the upcoming months. With a net cash position of $3.76 billion, Activision has enough resources for further expansion, and as its stock trades close to its all-time high, the company is not overvalued and has more room for growth. For that reason, I continue to hold a long position in the company and have no plans to unwind it in the near term.

FY21 is All About Call of Duty

Activision like any other gaming publisher is considered to be a pandemic-resistant business. Its performance during the initial months of the lockdown only improved and its stock already trades close to its all-time high. In recent years, Activision started to extensively release titles that are based on its legacy franchises, as they're the ones that historically generated the most amount of revenue for the publisher.

During the previous holiday season, Activision began to leverage its Call of Duty franchise and in less than a year released the following titles: Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Call of Duty Mobile, and Call of Duty Warzone. In just two months since its launch, Call of Duty Modern Warfare generated $1 billion in revenue, while Call of Duty Mobile went to the top-grossing chart in the US app store. At the same time, Call of Duty Warzone reached more than 75 million players in less than five months since its release and it continues to keep its momentum to this day. Such a great performance from its legacy titles helped Activision to show an outstanding performance in Q2.

From April to June, Activision's total revenues were $2.08 billion, up 71.9% Y/Y. The company beat the revenue estimates by more than $300 million and all three of its subsidiaries showed growth across the board. Activision's revenues (excluding Blizzard and King) alone were up 270% Y/Y, as Call of Duty franchise delivered a top-notch performance. Call of Duty Warzone alone accounted for nearly a quarter of the overall revenues during the period and helped the company to reach a total number of monthly average users of 428 million.

Source: Activision

Going forward, Activision will continue to drive growth in the foreseeable future. As Newzoo expects the gaming industry to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3% in the upcoming years, Activision, as one of the biggest gaming publishers in the world, will greatly benefit from such growth. At the same time, a new round of possible lockdowns will also only benefit the company, as it did in Q1. The publisher also plans to release new games and updates from its other legacy franchises like Diablo, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft. However, there are no release dates for new titles and currently, all eyes are on Call of Duty right now.

The biggest catalyst in the second half of the year would be another game from the Call of Duty franchise. The upcoming title has a name Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and it is expected to be released along with the launch of the next generation of consoles during the holiday season. Considering that the Black Ops series is one of the most successful series in the Call of Duty franchise, the game could show similar outstanding performance in Q4 and help the publisher to easily achieve its fiscal year goals.

Note: This chart doesn't include Modern Warfare 2019. Source: Statista

The biggest downside of Activision is that its business is not diversified enough. The company relies on the success of its legacy titles such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush and has no new AAA titles in its pipeline. Electronic Arts (EA) had the same problem in the past, when it relied too much on the success of one title, and when that title underperformed, the company was unable to meet its guidance and its stock tumbled. This is something that investors of Activision should be aware of.

However, Activision has enough resources to minimize its downside, if some title underperforms. At the end of Q2, Activision had a net cash position of $3.76 billion, which is an increase from a net cash position of $1.98 billion a year ago. At the same time, in early August, the publisher successfully priced $2 billion worth of senior notes at 1.35% and 2.5% rates and with a maturity in 2030 and 2050. After that, Activision used the proceeds from the transaction to cover its 2021 and 2022 high-interest rate notes and it doesn't have any major debt maturing anytime soon. The fact that Activision was able to get such a low rate for its newly issued notes shows how fundamentally strong its business is and how it's able to weather any crisis. Considering that Activision continues to thrive during the pandemic, there's every reason to believe that the stock will appreciate even more in the upcoming months.

For Q3 and FY21, Activision expects its bookings to be $1.65 billion and $7.63 billion, respectively. Considering an outstanding performance in Q1 and Q2, those goals are achievable. Considering that Activision's stock trades at an EV/EBITDA and forward P/E ratios, which are in line with the industry's median, it's safe to say that the company is not overvalued, even though the share price is about to reach a new record high.

As all of its Call of Duty titles continue to hold momentum and another title from the franchise will be released later this year, there are no reasons not to be bullish on Activision. I continue to hold a long position in the company and believe that its stock still has more room for growth.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI, EA, UBSFY, TTWO, SNE, NTDOY, NTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.