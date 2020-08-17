Narsoplimab in the treatment of an orphan application, such as stem cell TMA, pairs uncomfortably with the treatment of COVID-19.

Omeros' old story, with its heavy reliance on OMIDRIA revenues, is drifting away.

When I last wrote on Omeros (OMER) earlier this month, I did not expect to be revisiting so soon; however, its press release issued with its Q2 2020 earnings has scrambled the situation in a good way.

This article reports on the several significant changes since my earlier article and explains why I have renewed confidence in my bullish outlook for Omeros stock.

Whether or not OMIDRIA secures passthrough status is no longer critical to Omeros' near-term success

As long as I have been covering Omeros, two issues have been critical to its near-term prospects:

the status of OMIDRIA's pass-through billing eligibility, and its liquidity runway

These two issues are tightly interwoven. Omeros' management has relied upon OMIDRIA revenues to help it meet its significant ongoing expenses. Omeros reported expenses as follows for its Q2 2020 financial reports:

Total costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $41.2 million compared to $36.1 million for the same period in 2019. The increase reflects incremental narsoplimab manufacturing costs together with increased costs supporting the preparation of our rolling BLA for HSCT-TMA in the U.S. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $16.9 million for both the second quarter of 2020 and the corresponding period in 2019.

Before the expiration of OMIDRIA's initial pass-through at the end of 2017, it was on track to fully support Omeros' pipeline development by achieving positive net earnings. Since that time, OMIDRIA's on again off again revenues have made for a tangled tale.

Making a long story short, OMIDRIA revenues have proven to be an unreliable platform to support Omeros' stellar development pipeline. Omeros' much needed financing of ~$300 million scheduled to close 8/14/20 provided uncharacteristic financial support.

If all goes well, Omeros will file its BLA in stem cell TMA by the close of this quarter; it will be accepted by the FDA within 60 days and approved for marketing six months thereafter. That would pave the way for a launch in mid-2021.

Omeros' initial foray into COVID-19 therapeutics was impressive; its next step is critical but unclear

I doubt if I was the only shareholder to react with happy disbelief at Omeros' reported stock price when the market opened on Monday 8/10/20. The previous Friday, Omeros closed at $14.13, trading volume on the day was <0.3 million shares.

Then, to my delight on that Monday morning, delivered contemporaneously with uninspiring Q2 2020 earnings results, was its release stating that:

Six COVID-19 patients in Italy with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) were treated with narsoplimab under a compassionate use program. All patients, who initially required mechanical ventilation, recovered, survived and were discharged from the hospital. Narsoplimab treatment was associated with rapid and sustained improvement across all assessed markers of endothelial/cellular damage and/or inflammation.

Shares popped to $20.40 on opening, traveling to a high of $25.46, before falling back to close at $21.32 with a volume of 18.1 million shares. Wisely, Omeros wasted no time. The very afternoon of 8/10/20, it issued a press release headlined:

Given the unfortunate fact that Omeros' cash was pretty much sitting on empty, having closed Q2 2020 with a rousing $16.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, this COVID-19 news was providential.

Whether it will have any long-term impact is uncertain. It can be a long path from encouraging compassionate use results through FDA trials on to any possibility of FDA approval. I have been following another monoclonal antibody, leronlimab, as it lurches its way through the process.

To this point, Omeros has handled the situation well. Its press release announcing the results is headlined with the following clear unambiguous statement:

Its results have been accepted for publication by the peer-reviewed journal Microbiology. A prepublication copy is available online. Insofar as the cases were treated under a compassionate use program, they were not blinded. A retrospective evaluation of:

[t]wo control groups with similar entry criteria and baseline characteristics were used for retrospective comparison, both show[ed] substantial mortality rates at 32 percent and 53 percent.

In a conference call later on Monday, 8/10/20, the Italian professor who administered the therapy spoke together with CEO Demopulos. A short slide deck accompanied the call including the following slide which provided further summary details:

During the call, CEO Demopulos stated that Omeros regards the situation as significant and that it is in talks with the US government on its "path forward" (27:00-27:43 / 49:21). Earlier in the call, he noted that Omeros was in talks with BARDA concerning manufacturing and that it was still evaluating its clinical trial strategy (22:20-22:50 / 49:21).

The interaction between narsoplimab in treatment of COVID-19 and stem cell TMA is awkward

During Omeros' COVID-19 call, CEO Demopulos confirmed that Omeros is moving full steam ahead on its BLA filing for narsoplimab in the treatment of stem cell TMA (22:00-22:10 / 49:21). Omeros has prepared its narsoplimab manufacturing resources for this orphan indication.

Subsequently, he follows with a colossal understatement that in order to expand narsoplimab to treat COVID-19 patients, Omeros would have to "expand our manufacturing resources" (22:10-22:21 / 49:21). Certainly, this is an accurate assessment.

As both a citizen impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and as an Omeros shareholder, I urge Omeros to continue with a clinical narsoplimab development program in the treatment of COVID-19; however, I do not think that it is suited financially or practically to pursue COVID-19 level manufacturing without full government support.

Any such attempt would risk swamping Omeros' long-term efforts to develop narsoplimab in the treatment of stem cell TMA and the other indications in its pipeline. It is imperative to keep in mind the climate in which we find ourselves.

There are no fewer than and likely far more than 531 therapies in the active evaluation as COVID-19 therapeutics. Having no ongoing clinical trials in COVID-19, but only compassionate use experience, narsoplimab is at the starting gate of a race in which countless others are far advanced.

No fewer than three therapies are already approved in various jurisdictions with several others progressing in mammoth clinical trials around the world. There are hundreds in clinical trials, with clinicaltrials.gov showing 390 phase 3 clinical trials relating to COVID-19.

The US government has a Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP) which includes further information on COVID-19 therapeutics. Its website includes the following graphics:

The CTAP website further lists the phase of COVID-19 trials as:

There is another consideration for Omeros in the treatment of COVID-19 beyond the competitive issues. As I have outlined in prior discussions, Omeros would appropriately price narsoplimab in the treatment of stem cell TMA at a very high price. Such a price point would create great concern and cognitive dissonance for COVID-19 therapy.

Conclusion

Narsoplimab's compassionate use success in the treatment of COVID-19 bodes well for its power as a therapeutic agent. It was able to jumpstart Omeros' financing options at a key time as noted above. It may have shown enough promise in COVID-19 to attract significant BARDA or other governmental funding to advance its prospects as a COVID-19 therapeutic, particularly to support manufacturing.

The Omeros story is strong without any consideration of narsoplimab in treatment of COVID-19 as described in "Omeros: Exciting Pipeline, Powerful Catalyst, Empty Wallet". The difference between now and then is that Omeros' wallet is no longer empty.

Accordingly, its prospects are improved, with the caveat that it must remain focused on its pursuit of its BLA in the treatment of stem cell TMA. Somehow or another, it must muster the managerial fortitude to pursue its COVID-19 opportunity only to the extent that it can do so without disrupting its existing pipeline.

Omeros should set up an appropriate program of clinical trials for narsoplimab in the treatment of COVID-19 without interfering with its other programs, particularly stem cell TMA. I anticipate that the market would accept poor near-term OMIDRIA results, while it would severely punish backsliding on stem cell TMA.

As for its COVID-19 opportunity, I measure it as a diversion that Omeros must approach with the utmost care. Until Omeros attracts a significant government grant or a successful clinical trial helping to validate narsoplimab's COVID-19 credentials, then I will not consider narsoplimab in the treatment of COVID -19 as adding a material element in Omeros value proposition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in Omeros over the next 72 hours