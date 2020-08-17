Medical Properties Trust: Manifest Strengths Coupled With Red Flags
by: Chuck Walston
Summary
The company is trading more than 20% below its 52-week high despite collecting all but a small fraction of owed rents.
The hefty dividend is well covered, and the firm has investment-grade debt.
Nonetheless, a major operator provides one of several red flags that lead me to eschew an investment in Medical Properties Trust.
There are a number of positives that recommend Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) as an investment. Compared to many REITs, MPW has a strong balance sheet and a reasonable dividend payout ratio. Despite the