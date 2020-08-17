Investment thesis

Fly Leasing (FLY) released very good financial results for Q2 2020 with GAAP EPS of $0.32 and the book value per share rising to $29.46.However, aviation has been the industry most severely impacted by COVID-19 and with some global airlines not expecting demand to return to pre-crisis levels before 2024, the future looks grim for the aircraft leasing sector.

There still haven't been any significant impairments of assets in the aircraft leasing industry, but Fly Leasing is looking much more vulnerable compared to listed sector players AerCap (AER) and Air Lease (AL). It has the oldest fleet and the shortest average lease term remaining out of the three, which could be devastating in a market with evaporating demand.

Fly Leasing's Q2 results

Fly Leasing generated operating lease revenues of $79.1 million in Q2 2020 and booked a net profit of $9.6 million, compared with lease revenues of $128.6 million and a net profit of $54.1 million a year earlier. The reason behind the company's lower revenues is the significant decrease of its fleet, while profits declined due to the lack of gains on aircraft sales. In Q2 2020, there was little end of lease income and there were no aircraft sales.

COVID-19 has pushed many airlines around the world to defer lease payments and this can also be seen in Fly Leasing's results. The company collected around 84% of rent due in Q2 and airlines representing some 65% of its fleet are receiving at least partial deferral of payments. The average deferral period is seven months. As long as there are no bankruptcies, I think this shouldn't be an issue.

At the end of 2019, Fly Leasing planned to purchase another 11 aircraft for $450 million in 2020, including seven A320NEO family aircraft. Now, the company doesn't have any orders for aircraft or other capital commitments.

As of June, Air Lease had 86 aircraft and seven engines, which are leased to 41 airlines and are generating annualized rental revenues of $318 million.

Why the aircraft leasing industry is in trouble

According to data from CAPA, the share of lessors of aircraft in service has dropped since the start of 2020 and just 42.5% of leased aircraft were in service as of July 13.

With demand for air transportation unlikely to recover for several years, it seems that most airlines are opting for cutting capacity and using their own airplanes. So far, there have been few returns of leased aircraft from customers, with Fly Leasing reporting just two airplanes returned early since March.

However, the real threat for lessors in this oversupplied market comes from sinking aircraft values and lease rates. Some analysts estimate that values of new narrowbody aircraft have fallen by 20%-25%, while values of widebodies have dropped 25%-30% since the start of 2020. Also, the market values of used widebodies have probably crashed by 50% or more.

Regarding lease rates, those for narrowbody and widebody have probably slumped by around 30% for new aircraft, while the ones for airplanes like 747-800s and A380s are down by at least half.

Why Fly Leasing is in a worse position than AerCap and Air Lease

Airlines around the world are focusing their operations on the newest and most effective aircraft and will retire old airplanes earlier than planned. With aircraft values and lease rates plummeting, it's crucial for an aircraft lessor to have a modern fleet as well as a strong remaining average lease term to weather the storm.

Out of the three listed large aircraft lessors, Fly Leasing has by far the oldest fleet. Its average fleet age is 8.0 years compared to 6.4 years for AerCap and 3.9 years for Air Lease.

Looking at the average remaining lease term, things also look bad for Fly Leasing with just 4.9 years. The average remaining lease term for AerCap and Air Lease were 7.3 years and 7.0 years at the end of Q2, respectively.

This effectively means that Fly Leasing will have to mark down the value of its aircraft much sooner than its competitors. By the end of 2022, the company has to re-market a total of 33 airplanes, which account for 23% of its current net book value.

So far, there haven't been significant asset impairments for any of the major aircraft lessors. The reasoning is that an impairment exists when the undiscounted cash flows from an asset are less than its book value, which the industry has so far avoided thanks to rent deferrals. However, with more aircraft coming off lease in 2021 and 2022, the picture is likely to change.

Regarding Fly Leasing, I also have concerns about the company's significant geographical exposure to Southeast Asia and AirAsia, Air India and Ethiopia Airlines, which aren't exactly world-class names.

Conclusion

COVID-19 has led to an unprecedented destruction of demand for air travel and it will take several years to get back to pre-crisis levels. With demand decimated, airlines around the world are cutting their fleets, which leads to much lower market values for airplanes as well as lease rates, especially for used aircraft.

Aircraft lessors like Fly Leasing have been showing good financial results so far, but this is likely to change over the course of the next two years as more airplanes need to be re-marketed.

Fly Leasing is more vulnerable than AerCap and Air Lease due to its older fleet and low remaining average lease term, and is likely to be the first one to suffer from asset impairments. The company looks cheap based on its net book value, but keep in mind that all of it can be wiped out if the average fleet net book value drops by 30%. I think it's best to avoid this one.

