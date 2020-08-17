U.S. Diversified Equity Funds Suffer Largest Net Outflows Since 2008 As Sector Equity ETFs Attract Cash In July

And, for the fourth month in a row, APs were net purchasers of fixed income ETFs (+$29.3 billion), while padding the coffers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$17.6 billion).

Investors were net sellers of mutual fund assets for the second month in a row, withdrawing $68.7 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for July.

During the month, the major benchmarks remained volatile as investors weighed the ongoing concerns of a rise in new coronavirus outbreaks and inaction by Capitol Hill on extending the emergency unemployment package against improvements in the U.S. unemployment rate and continued commitment by the Federal Reserve Board to support the economy. For the eighteenth month in a row, stock & mixed-assets funds witnessed net outflows (-$82.0 billion) in July. However, investors continued to pad the coffers of fixed income instruments, pushing the fixed income funds macro-group to its third consecutive month of net inflows, injecting $69.6 billion for July. Money market funds (-$56.4 billion) witnessed net outflows for the second consecutive month.

For the eleventh month running, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $46.9 billion for July. Authorized participants (APs—those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs for the second consecutive month, injecting $17.6 billion into equity ETF coffers. And for the fourth month in a row, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $29 billion for July. APs were net purchasers of four of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of Sector Equity ETFs (+$14.1 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$2.4 billion), Alternatives ETFs (+$1.3 billion), and Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$286 million), while being net redeemers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (-$487 million).

