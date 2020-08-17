With the potential to return to highs over the next year to year and a half, Alteryx could easily deliver as much as 60% upside.

Following a nearly 40% beat-down after earnings, Alteryx may have found a bottom with what appears to be little downside left for the stock barring any greater macroeconomic headwinds.

Lowered Guidance Opens Buying Opportunities

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) has been a tremendous growth story over the last six months finding new all-time highs again and again as it shortly breached the $180 mark. The company's constantly expanding valuation has in turn led to what looks to be an overblown sell-off due to lowered guidance. In this article, I will help to determine a fair value for AYX stock going forward in both the short- and long-term viewpoints.

Alteryx has established itself as a leader in both Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, two of the fastest-growing areas of tech. The company is able to differentiate itself from competitors with the breadth of analytics its software can cover (Figure 1). This is what has allowed it to consistently deliver solid growth up until the recent COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has brought with it cost-cutting, and one of the areas being cut for many companies now that remote work has been established has been in data analytic improvements. This has reduced Alteryx's future guidance and made it significantly harder to value the stock.

(Figure 1) Alteryx Provides Users With A Multitude Of Services Unlike Other Data Analytics Software

Looking at both forward and historical data, it is possible to get a fairly decent estimate on where this stock will go in the near and distant future to establish a strong investment thesis going forward.

Value in Growth

Alteryx is generally viewed as a pure growth stock. With that being said, Price to Earnings alone is not a good metric to truly measure its value. Instead one must look towards growth in comparison to competitors to get a good idea of the company's current fair valuation. Following the recent pullback, AYX is trading significantly cheaper than peers, Datadog (DDOG) and Coupa Software (COUP) despite normally delivering similar revenue growth (Figure 2). What will be key going forward is whether or not this slowdown in growth for Alteryx is due solely to the coronavirus or whether a peak growth has been established. Next quarter's earnings and guidance will be huge in showing which of these situations is the case.

Data by YCharts

(Figure 2) Alteryx Has Newfound Value Following A Q2 Slowdown And Lowered Guidance

Another key metric that displays Alteryx's value within a growth stock is the Price to Book Value ratio which is significantly lower than peers. If this metric holds true, a fair valuation would be closer to a 60% uptick from current prices. That indicates either an overvaluation by peers or fair value of closer to the $176 mark.

Now, this fair value range was very reasonable before the adjusted guidance given in the most recent earnings call. Even with the updated guidance, the FY20 revenue estimates are only expected to drop around 10% from prior estimates while the stock underwent a nearly 40% pullback in comparison. This also does not take into account that AYX has a long track record of giving conservative estimates and consistently posting earnings beats.

Therefore, in the short term, I have a hard time seeing this stock dip below the ~$105 resistance that was tested back in early May unless further macroeconomic issues drag on the sector as a whole as Alteryx currently trades at a rare value for a historically strong growth stock.

In the long term, we will need to continue to see earnings beats and accelerated growth (~50%) if the stock looks to continue this run. With big data and AI becoming more important than ever, I see this being entirely possible, allowing AYX to return to 52-week highs over the next year to year and a half especially if an effective vaccine is released before the year-end allowing work to return to normal and funding for big data experimentation to grow.

Risks

The biggest risk I see with AYX is if this reduction in growth truly is a signal of a peak. If growth is reduced for longer than the next quarter or two that may be a good signal that the lifetime of AYX as a growth stock may be coming to an end and a lower price to earnings will reflect this. The company has plenty of experience (Figure 3) and its long-term debt to capital is nothing to worry about so some of the major risks that are often associated with young growth stock companies are just not there with Alteryx.

(Figure 3) The Alteryx Team Has Years Of Focused Experience & Expertise in Data Analytics Software & Related Businesses

If the sector as a whole turns sour it may be time to get out, but with peers like Datadog and Fastly (FSLY) still posting solid growth, this may just be a COVID anomaly for AYX, and if this holds true, I do not see much more than 5% downside risk following the 40% decline the stock has already undergone.

Investment Summary

Alteryx has been beaten down and much of this appears to be an overreaction following what has been a significant run-up. This pullback opens up a valuable buying opportunity as the stock appears to have leveled out and potentially found a near bottom in the most recent week. For the first time in years, there is value in this growth stock and this opportunity has opened up as much as 60% potential upside with as little as 5% downside as long as the sector as a whole stays strong in a few crucial upcoming quarters. AYX has plenty of potential, but will need to be carefully monitored going forward as any further signs of weakness could be pretty tough news for this growth story.

