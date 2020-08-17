As Reeg's priorities unfold, we see exponential post-virus earnings growth propelled by diminishing leverage, synergies, and a tighter focus on the customer-centric culture inherited from El Dorado.

The balance of the mix between regional properties feeding the Las Vegas Strip and other CZR properties is very healthy.

Among the many casualties in this age of too much information is clarity. Investors can sweep through masses of data about a given stock they contemplate for a buy, sell, hold or short decision and still come out confused. Some lean on consensus as a crutch, reasoning that so many analysts can’t all possibly be wrong. Or they can assiduously follow earnings release transcripts hoping that the exchange of Q&A between senior managers and analysts can throw more light, or as analysts call it, “color” on various results. The cut and thrust of these exchanges are not what they once were. Civility, always welcome of course, sometimes gets in the way of clarity in questions from some analysts.

All this, to an extent, is to the good. More information on a stock beats ignorance and misguided enthusiasm or skepticism every time. The problem always arises this way: Somewhere in between many management statements and actual execution of stated initiatives, rationales and policies, there's a clarity gap. That gap can be narrow when managements are transparent, or wide, when they substitute happy talk for hard responses to shareholder concerns.

Gaming, ironically, is both a very tough and very easy business at the same time. It’s tough because it lives at the pleasure of state governments and the divisions implicit between its executive, legislative and regulatory branches. It’s also tough because you can perform brilliantly in a given quarter and come out with a big earnings miss because you played unlucky. In the business we succinctly express the misses on an unlucky quarter as one in which “the rats ate the cats.”

Yet it’s easy to understand as well. The governing psychology of a visitor to a casino is, simply put, never wrong in the 30-plus years I have observed it first hand: Customers come hoping to win, but expecting to lose. Nobody lives under the misapprehension that a casino is a benevolent institution happily distributing free money. Every customer understands that such a thing as a house edge exists.

And operators who not only understand why they make money as well as how to make money in this business are the best ones investors should be in business with going forward.

Data by YCharts

The new Caesars: They get it

We have looked at analysis of the Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR) shares as a post-merger stock from the viewpoint of an alumni of the company who has some grasp of the underbelly of its recent history. We also use what metrics we find resonant and of value to investors projected past the final closing of the El Dorado/CZR deal. So over time on Seeking Alpha, knowing both what CZR and El Dorado (ERI) brought to the party, we took a highly bullish outlook on the stock from day one as it were:

Just a bit of our SA article history for context:

February 28, 2020: The stock was $12.89. We guided buy.

April 21, 2020: The stock was $15.76. We guided buy.

Since then the shares are up 142.47% with a price at this writing of $41.32. Don’t misconstrue this as any attempt on my part to crow. Like everyone else I bring a batting average, not a Cassandra-like crystal ball certainty to my calls on gaming stocks. I’ve had my share of misses but I believe, CZR is not one of them. My original premise was direct: I believed CZR, without question the most famous brand in gaming, had fallen into the control of a series of mistake-prone managements. Some of what happened to the company over the past 20 years was certainly no one’s specific fault, i.e., the 2007/9 financial crisis in the teeth of the ill-advised sale of the company to private equity owners. And certainly most recently, the virus crisis added to an already diffuse corporate policies.

To me, what CZR came down to for investors was quite simple: For over 20 years, the company had made some progress, but on balance, had created many gigantic blunders. Most telling of all was the ineffably naïve decision to bypass an entry into Macau or Asia in the early 2000s. The South Korea project (see Tom Reeg’s response below) was too little, too late. There was more. Centralization of corporate management decision making created a bureaucratic apparatus that tended to separate customers from the company rather than adhere their loyalties—loyalty rewards systems notwithstanding.

The move to merge ERI and CZR animated by Carl Icahn’s initial identification of its undervalued business and brought to fruition by him and ERI CEO Tom Reeg made immediate sense to me. Despite some skeptics who worried about the incurred debt in the deal $17.3b and the assumption of over $8b in CZR debt post merger, we believed the deal would produce the first, truly national family of casino brands with a clearly-defined pathway to success.

On that basis, we looked at what a delivered, tightened ship in our calculations could produce. There's from $500m to a possible $800m in synergies over time, its Caesars Reward fortress database of near 60m customers, marginal property sell downs and a management culture transmitted from ERI that to us, translated to a $100 stock post virus — by 3Q21.

Our Q&A with CZR’s new CEO Tom Reeg

(Below: CEO Reeg will bring clarity and a strong team of customer centric managers to replace a long standing corporate bureacracy. Source: ERI)

The sheer massive tonnage of information inundating investors on the proposed merger was daunting, and to some extent, some clarity is slowly emerging post merger now.

To get a firmer grasp on general direction on key issues now that the deal has closed, Reeg responded to going forward questions we raised with him, for which we thank him.

Q: Tom, there has been much discussion about the new CZR’s outlook on its i-gaming/sport betting future. Mostly the speculation that a spin off into a separate pure play company could be in the cards.

A: All options are on the table for sports/i-gaming, but a SPAC is unlikely to be necessary. We will start with strategy designed to allow us to capture as much market shares as possible. Once we have a clear direction on strategy, we will move to the financial aspects (how much do we own, who owns the remainder, what is the structure capitalization, is it a separate box, etc).

Q: What is the status of the CZR South Korea project?

A: We will not invest additional capital in South Korea and you should expect to see us move to exit. We are happy to be a domestic operator at least to the near to intermediate term. We have no grand designs on participating in Asia, but are willing to take a look at it once the Macau concession renewal process is complete. You should not expect us to pursue any greenfield projects overseas, rather if we ever do anything substantial outside the US, you should expect it to be through a purchase.

Q: CZR has laid down a bid to develop a casino property in the newly-legalized state of Virginia. The target is the site of a former textile mill in Danvile, in the center of the state. Why Danville?

A: We have significant experience in the broader market there, given our management of the Cherokee NC assets. As it currently stands, Danville would be the only operator addressing that portion of the market. In addition, future value would accrue if/when Virginia legalized sports and/or online.

Q: What's your approach to deleveraging of long-term debt over the next five years. Are more property sales contemplated?

A: Our No. 1 focus is to deleverage. The Indiana asset sales required by the state should allow us to reduce debt by - $1billion. In addition, we still intend to sell a Las Vegas Strip asset in the next 12-18 months. Finally, we will use free cash flow to deliver, allowing us to convert debt balances to equity market cap over time. Keep in mind that we do not have a debt maturity to deal with for four years by which time our lease-adjusted leverage should be less than 4X.

Conclusion: We think the clarity of focus indicated here contributes to the premise we have raised on the CZR stock post virus. We believe it's capable of doubling in value on fundamentals. Much already is baked in both by the asset base and the fact that for the first time in over 20 years CZR’a future is finally back in the hands of a savvy, customer centric gaming culture management.

The House Edge is widely recognized as the only marketplace service on the casino/gaming/online sports betting sectors, researched, written and available to SA readers by Howard Jay Klein, a 30 year c-suite veteran of the gaming industry. His inside out information and on the ground know how benefits from this unique perspective and his network of friends, former associates and colleagues in the industry contribute to a viewpoint has consistently produced superior returns. The House Edge consistently outperforms many standard analyst guidance with top returns. According to TipRanks, Klein rates among the top 100 gaming analysts out of a global total of 10,000.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.