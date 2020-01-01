Permian shale oil producer Pioneer Resources (NYSE:PXD) recently announced a pretty solid Q2 EPS report highlighted by generating $165 million in free-cash-flow (~$1/share). But what caught my eye was the company's intention to adopt a new "investment thesis" - one that includes a variable dividend policy starting next year.

For years now I've been clamoring that energy companies don't allocate enough capital directly back to investors in the form of dividends. In the bad times, energy investors take it on the chin with a lower share price. In the good times (like 2019, for example), energy company executives all to often put a higher priority on share buybacks that typically turn out to be a huge waste of shareholder capital.

Exxon (XOM) is a case in point. The company has spent $10's of billion of dollars on share buybacks at prices considerably higher than where the stock began the year, let alone where it is today. While ConocoPhillips (COP) has implemented a great strategic plan to deal with the "era of energy abundance" and high volatility in the price of oil, the company totally blew it when it came to rewarding its long-term investors who not only suffered a massive cut to the dividend a few years ago, but then got the short-end of the stick last year when the company's excellent performance left them a cash hoard of $6.9 billion at the end of Q2 (see What ConocoPhillips Is (And is Not) Doing With Its Massive Free Cash Flow). As I showed in that article, COP - like most energy companies - put a big emphasis on share buybacks as compared to the dividend over the prior 12 months. In fact, the company has devoted almost 3x the funds toward buybacks over dividends directly to shareholders.

Note two other point investors can take from that article on COP:

I strongly suggested COP declare a special dividend or to adopt a variable dividend policy and The company bought back shares at a significantly higher price than they are today.

In other words, top US energy company CEO's - despite their very high compensation - continue to make a pretty basic mistake in allocating capital: they buyback shares when they are flush with cash, and they are flush with cash at the tops of the cycles. Bottom line: they buyback shares when the shares are priced high, instead of buying back shares when the shares are low. Note that COP has suspended its massive buyback plan during the pandemic "bad times".

As a result, it is no surprise that the energy sector has been the worst performing sector - by far, no other sector is even close - over the past 1, 3, 5, and 10-year periods. In fact, the energy sector - with few exceptions - have proven to be very efficient at destroying shareholder capital.

A Breath Of Fresh Air

So here comes Pioneer's announcement of its intent to adopt a variable dividend policy. Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield explained it this way on the Q2 conference call:

...We’re targeting a 10% plus total return. That’s made up of a base dividend today, it’s over 2%, 2.2% at variable dividend moving forward. We expect to have a variable dividend and a policy put together for the year 2021 payable in 2022, and then an oil growth rate of 5% plus going forward. When you look at specifically at 2021, we do intend, as long as the oil strip at Brent is $45 or higher, we expect to begin plans for adding rigs and frac fleets going into 2021 to be able to grow 5% for the year 2021.

From that explanation, it would appear that PXD is targeting a 10%+ total return consisting of:

A base quarterly dividend (currently $0.55, currently yielding 2%). A variable dividend based on FCF Stock price appreciation due to 5% production growth

It makes sense, although I don't know why it will take all of 2021 to "put together" the policy. Seems anticlimactic to announce a variable dividend and then tell investors to wait until 2022 to see it happen. Regardless, it's a step in the right direction for an industry that certainly needs something positive to happen. That said, the it will be all in the details. A good variable plan will significantly reward investors in the good times, and give them a reason to hold onto the shares during the down-cycles. But if management allocates more of FCF toward buybacks as opposed to the variable portion of the dividend, not much will have changed. A 50/50 allocation of variable to buybacks is a minimum. And I am talking about a 50/50 split on the amount of FCF generated over and above the base dividend commitment.

Q2 Earnings

Meantime, the Q2 EPS report was solid considering the massive demand destruction in the US due to the pandemic:

FCF was $165 million, or ~$1/share.

Average daily oil production was 215,000 bpd.

Total average daily production was 375,000 bpd (57% split oil).

Cap-ex of $235 million during Q2 was below the revised capital budget.

Q2 lease operating expense "(LOE") per boe dropped a whopping 16% from Q1.

The oil split of 57% is something to keep an eye on. Although natural gas has rallied a bit recently, 43% of production being dry gas and NGLs is a lot of gas.

The company also maintained its previous 2020 capital expenditure guidance, but increased its 2020 oil production guidance by approximately 2.5% due to a continuation of the trend of improved capital efficiency.

Much of PXD's production is being moved to the Gulf Coast for export, so it is able to achieve a premium as compared to landlocked WTI pricing.

PXD hedges forward production and recently added to its hedge bookfor 2021, with 135,000 barrels per day hedged at $43/bbl Brent crude. That equates to roughly 70% of expected 2021 crude oil production. While $43/bbl is somewhat of a "middling" price, it is prudent given the chances for a "second wave" of the virus and a potential leg lower for domestic and global oil demand.

Summary & Conclusion

Pioneer's intention to adopt a variable dividend policy is a breath of fresh air as compared to the historical and disastrous share buyback plans implemented by so many large O&G producers. It may well draw investors to the stock, although I don't know why it will take over a year to implement the plan. But much depends on the details of the variable dividend plan. If we even get a hint that more than 50% of the incremental FCF (above the base dividend) will be directed toward share buybacks as opposed to the variable dividend, shareholders will - once again - get the short-end of the stick.

Meantime, the company continues to perform well by delivering excellent free cash flow and keeping production relatively flat this year despite a big drop in 2020 capital expenditures. PXD is definitely one of the best performing shale operators.