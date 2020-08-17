Lynas Corporation Ltd. (LYSCF) CEO Amanda Lacaze on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lynas Corporation Ltd. (OTCPK:LYSCF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2020 8:00 PM ET

Jennifer Parker - Cannings Strategic Communications

Amanda Lacaze - Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Morgan - UBS

Andrew White - Curran & Co

Good morning and welcome to the Lynas FY’20 results investor briefing. Today's call will be presented by a CEO, Amanda Lacaze and Amanda is joined by CFO, Gaudenz Sturzenegger; General Counsel and Company Secretary, Andrew Arnold; and VP Downstream, Pol Le Roux. Due to legal restrictions, we're unable to discuss the process or details around the equity raising announcements other than the terms referred to in the announcement. Please refrain from asking questions about the specific details of the equity raising as we are legally restricted from answering those questions on this call.

I'll now hand over to Amanda. Please go ahead, Amanda.

Amanda Lacaze

Good morning, everybody. It is a pleasure to join you from a very delightful sunny day and should be. And thank you busy day for us today. But today's meeting this call is all about looking at our results in the year just passed. And it's a chance to reflect on that year. And I don't know, I think I’ve turned -- I've coined a new phrase instead of -- years is we've got COVID years because some of last year things a very long time ago, but it was a very busy and a very productive year. And much of our work was about ensuring that we had foundations in place, but future growth.

It was a year of four quarters. Two of them very strong two, not so strong. And despite the low prices, our performance in quarter one and quarter three shows the underlying business strength, even as markets were somewhat difficult. So just looking at those, if we particularly look at quarter three even with 10 days lost production due to the Movement Control Order causing us to shut down the plant in Malaysia, and 14 days of a slow ramp up from the December temporary production halt. We still recorded, the highest ever NdPr production in quarter three. And this really is a reflection of improved capability as a result of our Lynas NEXT capacity building initiative.

Certainly whilst the 44 days lost production has effected the lack of part of quarter three and quarter four, I would balance that against the fact that Malaysia is response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been really excellent in its effect. And that as always the competence of managing that process has meant that a business has been able to come back to pretty close to normal operation with of course the additional, health and hygiene protocols in place, but very much business as usual.

We are fortunate as a business that during the shutdown period, we were able to avoid, the big costs associated with our business and this is particularly things like the reagents and the business, and of course, other utilities. We were pleased to be able to continue to pay our people during this period of time. And whilst we only had a skeleton staff for safety and maintenance purposes in Kuantan we were able to continue operations at Mt Weld, where mining was designated as an essential industry, once again with relevant health and hygiene protocols in place.

We used, and I mentioned this on the quarterly call a few weeks ago, during that time we used our time wisely, certainly the economic effects of COVID has caused us to revisit our plaed production profile. And as I indicated, then we restarted at about 70%. We're now running at 75% of Lynas NEXT rates. And I'll just remind everybody who's been with us on this journey that, that is actually equivalent to the original nameplate for our facilities.

We are running it with only 75% of our assets in use. So that means that we really have captured some of the reliability benefits that we were aiming for as part of the Lynas NEXT program. And it also means that we are able to substantially capture the cost efficiencies, which are associated with volume. It also gave our teams the opportunity to do some really, excellent work revisiting all of that cost lines, all about operating parameters and ensure that as we started up, we started up with sort of best possible performance.

At the 75%, as we've noted, in the results presentation, we are pretty close to a market demand at this stage. And it shows that we're not bringing any supply side pressure into the market. Also being able to operate very cost effectively and profitably for our own business.

As I said earlier much of the work in 2020 was about making sure we had strong foundations in place for future growth. We remained a bit, maintained a very strong focus on safety. We were pleased to record a further reduction in 12 months rolling lost time injury frequency rate. And of course we were very pleased in August to have recorded 461 days lost time injury free in our Malaysian facility. We had, we were as many minerals and industrial companies have been able to do, we have strong safety systems. So we were able to drop in the additional health and hygiene protocols required to manage within the pandemic environment in a way which is safe for our people.

And even with the COVID pandemic, we retained our commitment to our communities. We had distributed PPE and other care packs into our communities including, food stuffs in Malaysia. And we have ensured that we've put in very strong protocols in labor turn to ensure careful separation about people from the community which of course is a high representation of indigenous peoples.

So we have a strong foundation for the future with improved productivity from our existing assets. Some of the other achievements which has stayed in COVID, you seem quite a long time ago. And in terms of regulatory outcomes in Lynas Malaysia, the operating license was renewed for three years from the 3 of March. The conditions associated with that are very clear and we're confident of the availability to satisfy those conditions. And most recently we have announced the approval of the site for the permanent disposal facility subject to finalization of various studies and final regulatory approvals.

We have made really significant progress on the projects, which are part of our Lynas 2025 growth vision. We have our – Kalgoorlie project team has been in place now for nearly a year and has made really substantial progress, and really not skipped a beat during the pandemic once again Western Australia has designated mining industry as an essential industry. And so we can obtain the continues the pace. We selected Kalgoorlie, the projects being awarded major project status from the Australian government and lead agency status from the Western Australian government. And of course we were selected by the U.S Department of Defense for Phase 5 of the U.S Heavy Rare Earths separation facilities that we've previously indicated. We were going to respond to that tender and with our partner rely on and takes us proposed reestablishment of that plant.

And in terms of sustainability of course, all of our customers care about sustainability practices and sharing that we have, we completed some excellent work around last cycle analysis and external affirmation of the sustainability principles on which we run our business, including a gold medal award from EcoVadis.

So as I said, we really looking at continuing to improve the productivity from our existing assets. This includes upgrades to our circuits, both in Mt Weld and also in Kuantan, improving pretreatment processes, the inclusion of Duncan ore into our processing steam. In Kuantan, we've done upgrades which has improve product processing and quality and overtime we certainly want to be playing more and more and especially rare sector and also indicated to taken advantage of support to revisit that costs 10 ensure that we are in a best possible shape particularly is by dealing with sort of an uncertain global economy.

During the year, huge amount of time and effort has been spent with governments and regulators. The outcomes of that have included the granting of the Malaysian license to operate the progress that we've made on the PDF in Malaysia. But it also included engagement with other governments, chief amongst those is Australian, Japanese, U.S., European governments on future rare earth supply chain strategy. And I've already referenced the Phase I contract in the U.S. So despite, the disappointment is the hits that we took in the fourth quarter of the year, which means that our performance has not been as good as it was looking say on about the 15 of March. If you looked at our forecast through to year end, they were looking a little rosier than the actual outcome.

We are very confident that we have taken the actions in 2020 that ensure we enter this data in good shape and that we are match fit for the future opportunities that we see for our business.

So with that, I'm happy to take questions, as people I have some.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes to the line of Daniel Morgan from UBS. Please ask the question.

Daniel Morgan

Hi, Amanda and her team. So just wondering about the restructure on the CapEx envelope. In the past, you've talked about that being about $500 million, to achieve it. Just wondering, if you could talk to that number again, and is there any itemization you might consider regarding the full capital number? Thank you.

Amanda Lacaze

So the $500 million yes, we can affirm that. We’ve done a huge amount of work and the project team has done a lot of work now on that over the past 12 months. So when we started with that and it was sort of all probably well and truly plus or minus, it could have been 30% or 40%. We now have locked that down with show the line by line not only an estimate but we've tested the market on sort of key line items to ensure that our assumptions are very correct. We're very pleased with the first tender, which is kiln. It actually came in slightly lower than what we had budgeted for which gives us a good idea for the future.

The $500 million will cover the projects in Kalgoorlie and the associated upgrades Kuantan, because there’s going to be slight changes in the flow sheet, and also a healthy contingency associated with it. Yes, it's a big project. And so therefore you need to make sure that you have, that sort of contingency buffer, but we're very confident that we have the right people on the project. These are people who know the asset understand, where it was -- where design was not right in 2012, 2013, where we have got it right as we've revisited that design and therefore how to take the best of that and make it even better for the facility in Kalgoorlie.

Daniel Morgan

Thank you. And Amanda, can you remind us or update us on what we are getting for the $500 million? What is the scope of the project in terms of your end capacity and different products you're going to have for that?

Amanda Lacaze

Yes. And so it's really a step along the way. A year ago represented to the market, our Lynas 2025 vision. Today facilities at Lynas NEXT rates, can produce that 7,000 tonnes a year of NdPr.

And our target is to produce 10,500 tonnes by 2025. The cracking and leaching facility in that Kalgoorlie is a step along the way to that and by establishing that facility, it opens up the pathway for us to actually achieve the Lynas of 2025 goals. And it gives us, the way that we will be engineering facility, gives us the ability to optimize throughput, the actual throughput will as for any of these types of facilities be determined by the greater the concentrate that we feed. It will produce a mixture of carbonate and therefore Kuantan will now be configured in a way that can receive mixture of carbonate and process it.

Daniel Morgan

Okay, thank you. And just on the markets, the NdPr process has been rallying recently, despite what appears to be end markets. I mean, you've talked about you're running your plant at 75% or reduced capacity to lower demand. I was just wondering what color you can give us about? What's happening in the market? Or why are the process rallying from your perspective?

Amanda Lacaze

Yes. So Pol on the call as well, but I'll take the question in the first instance. Essentially the price has stayed very low for most of last year. And as with many markets there's a stage where the price cannot stay low forever. But as we talk about, sort of demand today essentially, there were various shutdowns as a result of COVID. So there's not a lot of inventory sitting in the system. So that means demand is pretty steady, whilst the automotive market and those things there's many much has been written about the decline and demand for automotive. That's been most felt within the ICE vehicle segment, the hybrids and electrification to the areas that are driving demand for magnet materials, which of course is NdPr remained steady. And indeed some other segments we choose the material that, for example, big bluff magnets which are used in wind turbines are really fairly buoyant. So, we would see this as a sort of a fairly natural, progression and not inconsistent with what we've seen historically in terms of pricing always tends to be stronger in the back half of the year, then in the front half of the year. Pol, I don’t know if you wanted to add anything more to that, but that's really where we see the pricing at present. And I think added to that, Daniel, there's not a lot of supply side pressure actually coming through into the market at present.

Your next question today comes from the line of Andrew White from Curran & Co. Andrew, please go ahead.

Andrew White

Hi there. Sorry about that. Thanks very much, Amanda. Just a couple of questions, stepping back to what it's going to look like as you ahead towards 2025 on Mt Weld and the mining right there, obviously you're doing mining on a campaign basis there, have you given much thought as to what it looks like as you ahead towards 2025 on changes to rates of production there?

Amanda Lacaze

No, I’d say Andrew, I thought we would just, see how we go. Of course we’ve given lots of thoughts to that.

Andrew White

Can you give us a bit of color on what that looks like?

Amanda Lacaze

I think the first thing that I would say is that when we did our last resulting reserve upgrade, we talked to the fact that we'd done some additional drilling, which allowed us to significantly upgrade the reserves and the resource, but there was some of the indications from that drilling that gave us sort of a highly positive perspective of the ore body and future development. And that is that it is open at depth and it's open laterally. So one of the key things that we will be doing is doing some additional drilling to reconfirm our life of mine plan. We've always talked to, sort of really wanting to maintain the life as we look at it, yes we're 25 year life of mine life at present and we want to continue exploration in a way that enables us to extend that. And so that will certainly factor in to, the additional drilling will factor into more thoughts around how we the life of mine planning.

In addition to that, yes, we're highly alert to sort of grades variations as we move through the ore body and how we balance those out. And the team at Mt Weld is very focused on metallurgical review to understand how we can best optimize our processing. And as we move into different parts of the ore body, it may mean that sort of the flotation process in its current form may change incrementally, or as we move into maybe for example even the primary mineralization, we may use a different processing method. All of the investment and upgrade, which is required as we move through the ore body and remember when we talked about moving into lower grades that's still grades, which are significantly higher than most of our resources in the world. As we move into those, we will require upgrades and we have included that in our planning for the business between now and 2025.

Andrew White

Okay, excellent. And what does it look like in terms of the proportion of Duncan ore that you'll be mining over the next couple of years. Do you see that as a proportion to the other types of materials is the proportion of Duncan material increase over the next couple of years with the way dysprosium and terbium is looking.

Amanda Lacaze

Of the top of my head, give you any specific numbers on that. I mean, we certainly -- we actually, right now as part of previous mining campaigns have mined areas within the ore body, which were classified as flooded the Duncan's zone. I mean, it was originally classified as a separate ore body, but now we just say it as a part of a different zone. And we are blending backing with our current production. And that is so that we can have an enrich string that describes -- and to be in, I would expect to have to continue that.

Andrew White

Okay. Just on returning back to what it's going to look like over the next 12 months for the development of the cracking and leaching facility in Kalgoorlie? Can you just give us a high level of view on sort of the major task over the next 12 months? What are the key milestones you'll be aiming for?

Amanda Lacaze

So completing all of the engineering in design work, and we've included in the presentation a three geographic actually showing what the plan's going to look like. It's all pretty exciting actually. And we are substantively complete on that. So sort of moving into we've already let the first long lead time item, which is the kiln, and we're moving to tender on some of the other longer lead time items as well. Of course our approval task is a crucial part of this. And that's our studies are very well progressed or in some instances complete as submissions in a number of areas has already been made. And of course the value of the lead agency status from the Western Australian government and major project status from the federal government is very helpful in that area is we've had project management partners within the governments to help us to navigate our way through those processes. So we had two core strains in engineering and approvals. And then the third one, which we would expect to commence within this financial year will be site early works ahead of sort of a major construction sort of towards the middle next year.

Amanda Lacaze

Terrific. Thank you very much. And, I would just close by stating that we will, we do anticipate making further announcements with respect to the equity raising in accordance with our six continuous reporting obligations in due course. And we will communicate directly with securityholders with respect to their eligibility, to participate in the equity raise.

Other than that, I would simply like to thank everyone for their continued interest in our business and look forward to continuing that through the new financial year and as I said, a new decade. So thanks all very much.