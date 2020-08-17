The Great Disconnect Between Main Street And Wall Street

The Financial Markets Have Recovered

The disconnect between the financial markets and the economy has not gone unnoticed. The Dow Jones Index has recovered from the March lows and is near all-time highs:

The S&P has recovered from the March lows and is reaching for new highs:

The NASDAQ is way over quota 10,000.

What these charts clearly indicate is that the financial markets have recovered from the swoon in March.

Main Street Blues

There are various measures of what the real economy is doing. It seems that a recovery is underway, but it is uneven. This has been pointed out by John Mauldin. (The Second Great Depression... But Not Really.)

One measure is GDP.

The Q2 percentage is on an annual basis and should be about 10% in real terms.

Trading Economics estimates that 2020 GDP will reach $20 trillion. What is fairly clear is that 2020 GDP is not going to top 2019 GDP even if there is a solid recovery in Q3 and Q4.

Unemployment is still very high. It has gone down officially from 15% and is now around 10%. The real rate is probably higher. The US debt clock figures on employment are not encouraging (U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time). The number of unemployed officially is 16 million while the actual number is 26.7 million. There are 100 million not in the work force now.

Corporation Profits Down

Corporate profits are recovering but the recovery is uneven. Q1 2020 corporate profits fell to 2,000 billion from 2,320 billion in Q4 2019.

Some Opinions

Ronald Surz examined the situation in an SA article that garnered lot of comments. (The Stock Market Will Reconnect With The Economy - Then What?) He thinks that the economy will recover and thus justify the market levels or there will be a crash to bring the market down to the level of the Main Street economy. One could as well have a partial recovery and a market correction to palliate the disconnect.

Lance Roberts examined Soros’ theory of bubbles. (Macroview: Why Soros Just Called The Market A Bubble) Roberts thinks that the financial markets will eventually take the real economy into account.

Sectors That Have Severely Suffered

There are sectors of the economy that have suffered severely due to COVID-19 lockdowns and changes in behavior on the part of the population. Airlines are struggling along with the entire tourist and entertainment industry. Hotels and restaurants have lost income that cannot be recovered by an uptake in demand. Cinemas and other entertainment venues have taken losses since they have fixed costs that have to be covered. Tour operators and cruise lines are in trouble. Retail sales have pretty much recovered thanks to government largesse via helicopter money. On the other hand shopping malls and small retail stores have lost out to online companies, particularly Amazon, that has benefited enormously from shops being closed because of COVID-19. The FAAMG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Google) stocks seem destined to go on increasing in value. The Internet continues thriving despite the virus. It thus seems that John Mauldin is correct in maintaining that the recovery will be uneven.

Conclusion

One could amass massive amounts of charts, graphs and statistics to support the damage that COVID-19 lockdowns have done to the economy, which is still suffering while the pandemic has not been eliminated. Financial markets seem to have recovered thanks to huge infusions of capital while consumption has been increased relatively by government handouts to the unemployed. The question remains how long the government is going to subsidize unemployment and what this is going to do to the economy and to the US dollar. Financial markets are unhinged from the real economy, and the Administration to a certain extent is putting MMT into practice. The answer to the question is that we do not know what the results are going to be. A pessimistic view of the future would be stagflation and a weakening US dollar along with widespread poverty and massive homelessness. What is needed is a practical solution to the COVID-19 pandemic and the panic accompanying it. Sweden has shown one way to deal with the disease, and medical doctors have shown that the HCQ “cocktail” is effective if the therapy is applied in a timely fashion. Waiting for Big Pharma to come to the rescue with a vaccine for a virus that already has over 200 mutations is like “Waiting for Godot”. Tempus fugit. (Time flies.)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

