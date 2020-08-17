It looks to graduate to the TSX which if successful will help boost its stock price.

The company continues to buy new properties in the middle of a recession.

Nexus REIT continues to put up some strong financial numbers. Its debt levels are low and AFFO is positive.

Nexus REIT (OTC:EFRTF) manages over 4.5 million square feet of retail, office and industrial assets across Canada. It is one of the smaller REITs to be publicly listed on the stock exchange. Because of this, it often trades under the radar.

The latest financials show this landlord continues to operate in the black. Since the stock has been down from its usual price range before COVID-19, I believe this is a good opportunity to load up on Nexus REIT units.

Financial Fundamentals Remain Strong

Its quarterly AFFO (Adjusted Funds from Operations) continues to be consistent at the $0.05 a quarter. Also its AFFO payout ratio has been in the 80% range. This shows the company is earning more than it distributes in dividends:

(Source: Nexus REIT Financials)

As of Q2-2020, $1,185,608 of rent has been deferred under the CECRA program (a government program to help commercial tenants who cannot pay their rent). The total deferred represents just under 10% of Nexus REIT's total rent:

(Source: Nexus REIT Financials)

With the number of COVID infections easing, the economy may reopen soon and this should help some of the retail tenants in Nexus REIT's portfolio.

From a balance sheet standpoint, long term debt to total assets is just below 50%:

(Source: Nexus REIT Financials)

Its Q2-2020 shows a buildup of cash from $$7.9 million to $18.8 million:

(Source: Nexus REIT Q2-2020)

This shows the company indeed has the resources to 1) mitigate for any short term lease terminations 2) cover any shortfall in dividend obligations. Even if Nexus REIT runs out of cash, the low interest rates in recent months gives Nexus REIT borrowing flexibility.

The financials also show how steady its business has been. For the past year and a half its AFFO has been steady at around $0.05 AFFO and its AFFO payout has been 80%.

All this paints a picture that Nexus REIT have been doing well in managing its finances.

Its Acquisitions Continue in the Middle of a Recession

In its Q2-2020 reporting, Nexus REIT announced 2 industrial assets are under due diligence. Both assets are located in Alberta and in Ontario with a total value of $42 million. The purchase will come from a combination of cash, mortgage financing, and issuance of new REIT units.

It's rare to see a company out buying more assets in the middle of a recession. This shows how well its finances are being managed.

In Q1-2020 during its earnings call, management mentioned it had plans to close ~$80 million assets this year. With $42 million under due diligence, this leaves $38 million for the remaining year. But these plans could change and there could be even more opportunities now. With interest rates at record lows, Nexus REIT could be looking to accelerate its acquisition program.

Nexus Stock Price Dropped ~20% But AFFO is Unchanged & Strategy is the Same

In around late February to early March (right around the time governments were starting to take COVID-19 seriously), the stock was trading near its high of $1.71 USD. In early August, the stock had fallen to $1.18 which is a 31% drop.

Financially, I established that nothing has really changed. Nexus REIT continues to collect rent, post positive AFFO figures, its cash position has improved.

If the financials are the same at $1.71 USD, then the Nexus REIT is even more attractive at a price of $1.18.

It is possible that Nexus REIT hasn't felt the full impact of the recession yet. A lot of tenants have access to government support programs:

Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. CEWS

Canada Emergency Business Account, CEBA,) interest free loans

Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA)

Loan guarantees for small and medium sized business

All these programs together may be what's propping up some tenants that otherwise should have gone bankrupt by now. Eventually, these programs will come to an end. When it does, there is a chance over the next several months that more bankruptcies can happen.

But even if a few tenants do go bankrupt, there is enough financial room for Nexus REIT to cover its downside.

Also, in looking at it from a different perspective, if Nexus REIT's financials are weak, management would definitely be conserving cash and not be buying more properties.

Nexus REIT is Looking to Graduate to TSX

Nexus REIT has now resumed its intention to graduate onto the TSX and this is a big deal. Currently Nexus REIT is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). The TSXV has far fewer listing requirements than the companies trading on the TSX. This makes it easier for a lot of startups to be listed on the TSXV. The downside is a lot of investors may take a pass on these TSXV companies because looser rules also means weaker financials.

For Nexus REIT, getting onto the TSX is a big deal, because there is more visibility from international and institutional investors. What this means is these new pool of investors could bid up the price of Nexus. If Nexus REIT is successful in graduating to the TSX and most likely it will then for sure the stock price is going to rise.

Conclusion: Definite Buy

Nexus REIT is an attractive stock for both the dividend investors and for investors looking for capital gains. At its current stock price the dividend yield is approximately 10%. Some may be led to think a 10% yield implies a higher risk level but it is clearly not the case here.

I believe once this stock graduates to the TSX, investors are going to start bidding up the price. Even if I am wrong, earning a 10% annual return on a stock is a pretty good deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EFRTF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.