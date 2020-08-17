Pinterest's valuation is expensive; however, if management is able to continue its growth trajectory, I deem the current stock price as relatively attractive.

Pinterest can further monetize its existing user base by expanding the number of average use-cases. This can significantly raise the US ARPU.

Pinterest's user growth in the United States is saturating. However, this should not worry investors too much.

Introduction

After Pinterest (PINS) released their second quarterly report of 2020, the stock price surged by 40%. The company beat all the expectations - healthy user growth in the United States, enormous user growth in the international markets and advertisers spent more than expected on the platform during these uncertain times.

(Source: Pinterest IR)

It showcases that Pinterest creates value for both advertisers and users, something I discussed in-depth in my previous bullish article about Pinterest. In this article, I will discuss why I believe Pinterest will continue to experience high revenue growth rates during the next few years.

The dip

Buying Pinterest during the COVID-19 dip was a great opportunity to buy a wonderful company — whose prospects were actually improving — at a cheap price: the company experienced tremendous user growth, the transition to e-commerce was accelerating and each user spent more time on the platform. In the short term, revenue growth halted due to the uncertainty surrounding the virus; however, the long-term growth potential actually improved at the same time.

E-commerce

(Source: Office for national statistics)

Retail sales in the UK are back to their pre-COVID-19 levels, yet, the share of online sales has grown from 19% to 31% in a matter of months. That means the transition to e-commerce accelerated at an immense pace. Between 2012 and 2020, digital retail sales' share of all digital sales grew from 9% to 20%. What does this mean? A transition that previously required 8 years happened due to the COVID-19 crisis in the span of three months. And Pinterest is a profiteer from the transition to e-commerce, a transition massively accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis. Why? 48% of Pinterest's users utilise the platform for finding/shopping for products, which is much more than users of any other social media platform.

(Source: eMarketer)

I suspect that these positive impacts will remain in the future - I expect a lot of the new users to remain Pinterest users for their entire life, and I also suspect people who experienced the convenience of e-commerce to continue buying products online more than ever before. The COVID-19 crisis improved Pinterest's prospects while its stock price plummeted, the market was too fed up in the short term and forgot the long term.

The future

However, that is all in the past. Currently, Pinterest is selling at a premium valuation, which poses the question of whether owning the shares at the current market prices creates an adequate risk/reward ratio. In my opinion, there are two major points investors need to consider before buying Pinterest - saturation in the United States due to the high penetration in Pinterest's core demographics, and the extraordinary growth potential in international markets. I will discuss why I believe revenue growth in the coming years will continue to be stellar.

United States

Let's start off with the saturation occurring in the United States, which is currently the main source of revenue - a whopping 85% of Pinterest's revenue is derived from the United States, while only 28.3% of Pinterest's user base are US citizens. In 2019, already 8 out of 10 US housewives used Pinterest regularly, so it is only logical to assume this number grew over the last few months. In 2019, already 47% of internet users in the United States used Pinterest, two-thirds of which are female. Very roughly speaking, this means a vast majority of females below age 65 - Pinterest's core demographic - are already using the platform; that is why it is logical to assume Pinterest will struggle to expand its user base meaningfully in the United States.

This is why I suspect from now on most of the revenue growth in the United States will not come from acquiring more users, but instead, come from its existing user base.

US ARPU

There are a couple of reasons why I believe Pinterest's management is able to raise the US ARPU significantly in the coming years:

Firstly, Pinterest ads provide a good return on investment for advertisers. For years, Pinterest has prioritized expanding its advertiser base over maximizing revenues, that's why they said last year:

"Longer term, we would expect price to continue to improve because advertisers tell us that they're getting a great return from their investment on Pinterest. So today, the exercise is in trying to get as many advertisers on the platform so that they all see that value and help us build a lot more robust option." ~Tedd Morganfield, CFO

Now, it is starting to pay off. While juggernauts like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) experienced a severe YoY revenue decline during Q2 2020 due to advertisers pulling back their ad spending - Pinterest did not. Pinterest's revenue still grew YoY by 4%, during the most uncertain time advertisers have experienced in decades.

"In a world where their balance sheets are at risk, marketers want ROI accountable ads and we are delivering them." ~Tedd Morganfield, CFO

(Source: Pinterest IR)

During July, Pinterest experienced a 50% YoY revenue growth, this showcases that Pinterest has a strong value proposition.

Use-cases

The second reason why I suspect US ARPU to continue to expand quite rapidly is Pinterest's ability to expand the use-cases of its users, consequently, people spend more time on the platform, and this raises the ARPU. Management also believes this is the way for revenue growth going forward:

"Now our approach to growth has typically focused on use cases." ~Ben Silbermann, CEO

And it seems like expanding the use-cases has been incredibly successful:

"We also saw significant growth amongst existing users and resurrected users. So, for example, searches were up more than 60% year-over-year. New board creations, which does indicate that people are using Pinterest for new use cases, were up 60% year-on-year. Pinner views on their own boards, that was also up 60%." ~Ben Silbermann, CEO

In the short term, I believe the expansion of use-cases and higher ad prices are the biggest drivers of growth. Yet, in the long term, I suspect that e-commerce will become the biggest growth driver. For example, one massive use-case is travel; people use Pinterest for inspiration about travel destinations. Still, the use-case travel is currently not a meaningful revenue contributor:

"And I think that the reason that travel hasn’t been as large of a sector as it is a use case, is because the vast majority of travel is very focused on last click acquisition travel." ~Ben Silbermann, CEO

I believe Pinterest will find a way to monetize this specific use-case. This is just one example, there are tons of e-commerce use-cases like cooking, apparel and cars - that are just starting to get properly monetized.

In comparison to competitors, Pinterest - and Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) to a lesser extent - seems to have the biggest opportunity to grow its US ARPU. I believe Pinterest should eventually be able to attain Twitter's ARPU level. Think about it, Twitter users spent on average 1 minute per day on the platform, while Pinterest users spent 14 minutes. At the same time, Pinterest users are in a mindset to get inspired, which I deem very valuable for advertisers. Yet, Pinterest's ARPU is significantly lower.

(Source: Visualized in Excel, data from multiple reports)

To conclude, that's why I believe Pinterest's United States presence has more revenue growth potential than one might think at first glance.

International

Platform Percentage of users from international in Q2 2020 Percentage of revenue from international in Q2 2020 International user growth YoY in Q2 2020 Pinterest 77.2% 15% 49% Facebook 89% 50.2% 12.6% Twitter 79.6% 43.8% 37% Snapchat 62.2% 32.6% 26%

While I believe the United States will drive meaningful revenue growth going forward, it truly is Pinterest's international presence that will drive the most growth from now on. Read the table above carefully; it is logical to assume that Pinterest's revenue growth rate in international markets will be far higher than of its competitors. Here's why: Pinterest's user growth rate in international markets is significantly higher than of its competitors. At the same time, its share of revenue derived from international countries is far lower than any of its competitors. Clearly, there is a gigantic gap to fill. When you think about it, the numbers entirely make sense. Pinterest's management has been careful at expanding its monetization efforts across the world. Consequently, it has only monetized most western countries, which includes: the US, Australia, Canada and most European countries. However, this does not include most countries in Latin America and Asia that can also create value for shareholders.

When taking another look at the table above, it is logical to assume over time at least 40% of Pinterest's revenues can come from international markets. Yet, considering Pinterest's high international user growth rate of 49%, it seems plausible that more than 50% of Pinterest's revenues can eventually be derived from international markets.

Fortunately, management has started to fill this gigantic gap - international revenue grew 72% YoY during Q2 2020, a time of vast uncertainty. Investors can only imagine how much international will grow YoY during Q3, growth close to or above 100% is totally not unimaginable. I believe high growth rates in the international market can continue for years on end until the international monetization gap is filled - which is why international will drive shareholder value going forward.

Valuation

Pinterest's stock price has surged 64% since my latest bullish article. Consequently, it has become the most expensive Social Media stock in the market. With a price to sales ratio of 16, it seems incredibly overvalued at first glance.

The recent rise is partially fueled by raised revenue estimates. Analysts raised their revenue estimate for 2 fiscal years ahead by 18%, while the stock price rose by 40%.

The high valuation might seem irrational at first glance, but investors need to remember that Pinterest's growth rate is insanely high. In July alone, the company grew its revenues 50% YoY. As I elaborated in my previous article, Pinterest has an incredibly strong moat, which I believe will produce hefty profit margins over the coming years, since Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), for example, has a 31.3% profit margin. Pinterest's revenue growth has been strong over the last few years and I believe - for the reasons elaborated earlier - that the strong growth will continue, and analysts project the strong growth to continue as well. According to YCharts, 14 analysts are projecting on average YoY revenue growth rates of approximately 30% for 2020, 2021 and 2022. For readers who like nuance, in 2021, the estimated growth rate is actually just below 30%; however, in 2020 and 2022, the estimated growth rates are approximately 33% and 32%, respectively.

I decided to model these estimates from analysts. Additionally, I estimated a YoY revenue growth rate of 20% for both the years 2023 and 2024, which I deem as conservative, and I assumed a profit margin of 20%, which I deem as optimistic. In that case, the company would be selling at a forward P/E ratio for 2024 of just below 29. There are two things I want to showcase: firstly, that the current valuation seems realistic considering Pinterest's growth prospects, and secondly, that small fluctuations in the growth rate and profit margin can lead to vastly different results. For example, if we assume Pinterest grows its revenue by 30% in both 2023 and 2024 and attains a profit margin of 30%, the company is selling at a forward P/E ratio for 2024 of 16.4. Another year of 30% growth leads to a forward P/E ratio for 2025 of 12.6.

Pinterest is a growth company, and growth comes at a price. At the current valuation, there clearly is upside potential for investors who believe Pinterest's growth trajectory is strong and long. However, the margin of safety is relatively slim; if the revenue growth does not impress, its future profits will be far smaller than thought, then a decline in the stock price is practically a certainty.

Takeaway

The market is effectively pricing Pinterest at a premium compared to its peers. I believe this reflects its long-term growth prospects, both in international markets and the United States. While user growth in the United States will likely slow in the coming quarters, this does not mean revenue growth will halt as well. Actually, as elaborated in this write-up, Pinterest's management has the opportunity to raise the US ARPU significantly; this can create huge revenue growth. Additionally, Pinterest is continuing the conquer international markets and this will create a lot of shareholder value going forward. I continue to remain bullish on the prospects of this wonderful company, even at the current premium valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.