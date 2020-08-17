In contrast to many businesses, Pool Corporation (POOL) has been able to turn a profit during the coronavirus pandemic, and its results tell the tale. Current shareholders have benefited as well, as evident from the 68.92% return on equity (trailing twelve months). Prospective shareholders are not as likely to profit from Pool Corporation's booming business at this stage, however.

How has Pool Corporation benefited from COVID-19? With people shut up at home during the spring and summer, they have spent more time in their gardens when the need to go outside takes their fancy. And in an effort to keep cool in the warming weather, people who own pools have been availing of them earlier than would usually be the case. This has resulted in an increase in requests for repairs and upgrades; it has also seen a number of people become pool owners as well.

For Pool Corporation, the world's leading distributor of swimming pool equipment, supplies, and related products, this has meant brisk business since COVID-19 struck. The strong revenue and net income figures reported in the current financial year serve as evidence of its recent profitability.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 677.29 million 30.91 million Q2 1.28 billion 157.56 million Total 1.96 billion 188.47 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Pool Corporation's investor relations page.

By comparison, observe the results reported for the same quarters in 2019.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 597.5 million 32.64 million Q2 1.12 billion 131.39 million Total 1.72 billion 164.03 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Pool Corporation's investor relations page.

I should note, however, that COVID-19 has not been the making of Pool Corporation. This is a solid small-cap business which operates over 300 global locations and a workforce of over 3,400 employees which has reported consecutively rising revenue and net income figures over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 2.36 billion 128.28 million 2016 2.57 billion 148.96 million 2017 2.79 billion 191.63 million 2018 3 billion 234.46 million 2019 3.2 billion 261.58 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Pool Corporation's investor relations page.

Pool's market dominance in a fragmented industry accounts for its immense profitability. As the largest player, it enjoys size and scale that its competitors cannot match, and it can increase its size and scale by acquiring smaller competitors. This enables Pool to maintain its competitive advantage, and in turn its profitability, which is clear from its reported free cash flow of $196.78 million.

Pool's profitability also puts to rest any concerns regarding its fiscal position. Long-term debt of $557.48 million slightly edges out the firm's net worth of $480 million, but Pool is clearly able to cover the cost of its interest payments. Pool's short-term finances are more robust, as its total current liabilities of $552.12 million are offset by its total current assets of $1.14 billion, cash-on-hand worth $44.19 million and total accounts receivable of $453.41 million. Overall, there is little to worry about regarding Pool's balance sheet.

Pool Corporation has paid dividends for ten years. Image provided by Pool Corporation.

Nor is there much to worry about regarding Pool's dividend record: Pool has rewarded shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for ten years, and is likely to continue doing so given the low payout ratio of 31.69%. Pool's projected earnings-per-share growth (3-5 year CAGR) of 17.00% is also encouraging.

Taking all of the above into account - a dominant player in its market which is extremely profitable, has a strong balance sheet and a progressive dividend policy - and it is not hard to see why investors would be interested in Pool as an investment. Indeed, such has been the interest that the shares have been bid up 99.14% above its 52-week low of $160.35.

At close of market on 08/14/2020, Pool Corporation traded at $319.32 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 08/14/2020, Pool Corporation traded at a share price of $319.32 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 based on earnings-per-share of $7.01, and a forward P/E of 38.36 based on projected earnings-per-share of $8.32. Both metrics are higher than the five-year average P/E of 31.02, higher than the merchant wholesalers and durable goods sub-sector average of 30.07, and higher than the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 28.79. By every metric, in fact, Pool Corporation is trading at a premium to both its sub-sector and to the broader index.

Metric Pool Corporation Sub-Sector Index P/E 45.55 30.07 28.79 P/CF 31.13 16.32 14.32 P/B 26.95 11.64 3.36 P/S 3.82 1.81 2.33

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

In addition, the current dividend yield of 0.73% is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.09%. That Pool Corporation is trading at a premium to fair value seems clear - but what is fair value here?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 3.04 (45.55 / 15 = 3.04) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $105.04 (319.32 / 3.04 = 105.04). Then, I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.47 (45.55 / 31.02 = 1.47) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $217.23 (319.32 / 1.47 = 217.23).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.56 (38.36 / 15 = 2.56) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $124.73 (319.32 / 2.56 = 124.73). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.24 (38.36 / 31.02 = 1.24) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $257.52 (319.32 / 1.24 = 257.52).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.49 (1.09 / 0.73 = 1.49) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $214.31 (319.32 / 1.49 = 214.31). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $183.77 (105.04 + 217.23 + 124.73 + 257.52 + 214.31 / 5 = 183.77). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 43% at this time.

Valuation matters. Overpaying for a stock will lead inevitably to total returns being hurt, and as the bidding up in shares has much to do with an uptick in business due to unusual circumstances - i.e. COVID-19 - the likelihood that a correction will occur when COVID-19 abates is too great to recommend Pool Corporation as an investment in present. It is an excellent company, and is certainly a hold at this time, but it cannot be considered a buy while it trades at a 43% premium to fair value.

