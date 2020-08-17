A father is someone who carries pictures in his wallet where his money used to be" - Unknown

Today, we take an in-depth look at a small-cap developmental concern focused on developing new treatments in the rare disease space. The name comes up from time to time. We have not looked at this concern in approximately a year and a half and it was to revisit it. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs.

Company Overview:

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) is a Redwood City, California-based clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company that IPO'd in 2014. The firm is focused on treating rare diseases. The company's lead candidate is called DCCR, which is designed to treat Prader-Willi syndrome. The company also has a wholly-owned subsidiary called Capnia that markets the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns. On June 29, Soleno was added to the Russell 3000 Index. Soleno Therapeutics has a market capitalization of roughly $160 million and trades for just under $2 a share.

Pipeline:

DCCR:

DCCR is a novel, crystalline salt formulation of diazoxide with a proprietary extended release. The drug is administered once-daily. DCCR is designed to treat Prader-Willi syndrome. Diazoxide free base is approved as a three-dose-a-day oral suspension. The free base has been used safely for multiple decades and in thousands of patients. The free base is used to treat a few rare diseases in neonates, infants, children, and adults. However, it has not been approved for use in PWS. The safety profile of diazoxide has been exhaustively studied with more than 100,000 patient-years of use. Additionally, DCCR has been tested in 8 clinical trials involving roughly 300 patients, 210 of which were treated with DCCR. DCCR has received the Orphan drug designation for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome in the U.S. and the E.U. The drug has also been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.

Source: Company Presentation

Prader-Willi syndrome is a rare, genetic disorder that is typically caused by the partial deletion of chromosome 15, which is passed down by the father. The most common symptoms associated with the disorder are behavior problems, intellectual disabilities, and being short. Furthermore, delayed puberty and insatiable hunger, hyperphagia, leads to becoming obese. There are fewer than 20,000 cases per year in the United States. Roughly 1 in 13,500 people in the U.S. have PWS. A survey conducted by the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research found that 96.5% of respondents rated hyperphagia as the most important or a very important symptom to be relieved by new treatments. There are currently no approved therapeutics to treat the hyperphagia, metabolic, cognitive function, or behavioral symptoms of the disorder.

Source: Company Presentation

DCCR may be able to effectively treat Prader-Willi syndrome on three fronts: hyperphagia, aggressive behavior, and effects on fat stores and circulating lipids. Hyperphagia in PWS is driven by dysregulation of the expression of neuropeptides in the NPY/AgRP neurons. DCCR can provide relief by reducing the synthesis and secretion of the appetite stimulatory neuropeptides which cause hyperphagia. Aggressive behavior in PWS is caused by the dysregulation of GABA signaling. DCCR may amplify GABA's effect on the GABAnergic neuron, which could reduce aggressive behavior. Lastly, treatment with DCCR can affect the K ATP channel, which is a central regulatory point of fatty acid biosynthesis and fat oxidation and, as a result, may be able to reduce the synthesis and secretion of triglyceride and cholesterol-rich lipoprotein particles.

Source: Company Presentation

On June 8th, the company released top-line results from their highly anticipated Phase 3 trial called DESTINY PWS, which evaluated DCCR tablets in Prader-Willi syndrome. The trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of once-daily orally administered DCCR versus placebo in patients with a confirmed diagnosis of PWS. Unfortunately, DCCR did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically significant separation from placebo as measured by the change from baseline in hyperphagia score at week 13. However, in a subgroup of patients with more severe hyperphagia, the separation from placebo was statistically significant. Furthermore, significant changes were observed in two of three key secondary endpoints. The drug achieved significant positive improvement on a scale called CGI-I and in the reduction of body fat mass measured by DXA scan. As far as safety, treatment-emergent adverse events occurred in 83.3% of DCCR patients, compared to 73.8% in the control group. Moving forward, an open-label extension study comprised of 115 patients who completed the trial is ongoing.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Thanks to a just over $50 million secondary offering in late June, Soleno ended the first half of 2020 with just over $62 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance that should provide 'cash runway' through 2021.

Soleno has sparse coverage on the Street. On June 6th, Laidlaw reiterated their buy rating and $10 price target on SLNO. Three days later, Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating and $8 price target late last week.

Verdict:

On the bright side, Soleno recently addressed its funding needs. Beneficial owners and insiders bought about half of its recent secondary offering which is also encouraging. While analyst support is sparse, analyst price targets are way above the current price of the stock.

Recent trial results for its one true 'shot on goal' to treat Prader-Willi were disappointing but not a death blow yet. There are options available on this name, but not enough liquidity in them to make a covered call strategy viable. We are now left with basically a 'lottery ticket'. Given that, I can make no confident investment recommendation on this name at this time. We offer up this analysis for investors who might own this equity already or are considering a small investment in Soleno.

