For the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, this relative underperformance puts bullish investors in an excellent position to capitalize on longer-term gains well into 2021.

Fortunately, our metals trading strategies have benefited substantially in these historically bullish moves but the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF is still trading far below its prior highs.

However, the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ seems to be changing his tune now that precious metals markets are surging and the macroeconomic outlook has deteriorated to the point of endless uncertainty.

Warren Buffett’s negative stance on the precious metals space has been well-documented throughout his monumental career as one of the world’s greatest investors.

Gold prices continue to surge and the established metals trading strategies that we have discussed in prior articles have benefited substantially during all of the market’s recent moves higher. However, we have also seen evidence that the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX) has become something of a laggard within this important industry group. As a result, we believe the relative underperformance of GDX puts bullish investors in an excellent position to capitalize on longer-term gains well into 2021.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Over the last few months, it has been undeniable that some of the most exciting moves in the financial markets have been found within the commodities sector. Specifically, the commodities of choice seem to be found in the precious metals space and the reasons behind these moves rest on the fact that gold and silver possess a long history as a measure of stability during times of macroeconomic uncertainty.

However, investors must also remember that mining companies can offer exposure to the metals space that is much more diversified when compared to pure plays in gold or silver assets. In addition to this, the large-cap selections that are included in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF are able to provide an added measure of safety when compared to funds that provide exposure to small-cap alternatives.

Key examples here must include the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDXJ), which is a fund that contains many similarities with GDX in terms of its overall structure. However, the reality is that conservative investors with a long-term view are often reluctant to build sizable exposure to small-cap mining companies. In part, this is due to the increased potential for volatility and unpredictability that might be associated with small-cap firms. Fortunately, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF solves many of these issues for investors and GDX is also capable of offering widely diversified geographic exposure in regional terms:

Source: ETF.com

Primarily, GDX is designed to provide diversified exposure to a variety of large-cap stocks contained within the metals mining space. From this list of companies, the mining firm that tends to get most of the attention is Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM) but this is not much of a surprise because these stock holdings make up the largest percentage of the fund (at nearly 13%).

Source: ETF.com

However, we might start to see some of the other companies start to gain more attention throughout the market. In part, this is because Warren Buffet’s firm Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) has recently changed course and developed new opinions on the precious metals space.

Specifically, Berkshire has sold stocks within the U.S. banking sector such as Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and entered into long positions in metals mining companies like Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD).

Source: Twitter (@MaxKeiser)

Will this be enough to signal fear and uncertainty within the rest of the market? Will this be enough to send stocks like GOLD to new highs before a significant correction emerges to the downside?

Warren Buffett’s position as one of history’s greatest minds in the world of finance has been understood for decades. However, it would appear as though his view on protective asset positioning has undergone significant changes over the last few months. Ultimately, investors in all asset classes should take these actions seriously because they may be signalling that a major sea change has occurred right before our eyes.

Source: Author via Tradingview

From a technical chart perspective, Barrick Gold recently pushed through important resistance levels at $22.50 per share. Ultimately, this suggests that GOLD might now be in the early stages of a long-term bullish breakout and so it would appear that Buffett's Berkshire portfolio is looking to capitalize on this upward surge in momentum.

For some of us, however, these recent decisions by major market players to move into new asset classes should not be viewed as much of a surprise. In our precious metals commentary published on March 25th, 2020, we explained:

In the last month, the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV) has fallen by about 21% and many metals traders are wondering why the ETF has not been able to garner any safe-haven support from investors. These are fair questions, given the strong history of silver as a protective asset. But this recent activity has been highly erratic (to say the least) and this has created a duality in investor sentiment that is simply not sustainable. As a result, this series of unprecedented macroeconomic events may have created one of the most substantial trading opportunities on record - a true ‘opportunity of a lifetime’ for those holding SLV.

Of course, market valuations for the iShares Silver Trust have skyrocketed since we made our bullish trading call on the ETF back in March of this year. But it still seems as though a large portion of the market has been reluctant to acknowledge the new position of precious metals assets within this context of uncertainty that defines modern markets.

Source: Author via Tradingview

At this stage, it would appear that even the most reluctant investors have now entered the fray and Warren Buffet might just be one of the early names to show a change of heart on the subject. Berkshire’s move to buy Barrick Gold Corp will now be in a position to capitalize on the positive earnings trends that look likely to continue within the precious metals mining space.

Source: CNBC, Youtube

Even with the global supply chain disruptions that have been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Barrick’s results from the second-quarter period make it clear that the company is on a pace to reach its 2020 production guidance.

Source: Barrick Gold Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

On a YTD basis, Barrick has already produced 2.4 million ounces of gold, which is roughly within the middle ranges of the company’s annual guidance (4.6 million ounces to 5 million ounces).

Source: Barrick Gold Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

Interestingly, these strong operational performances have been driven by superior productivity results in several different regions, including the Kibali mines in the Democratic Republic of CongoLoulo-Gounkoto mines in Mali, Nevada gold mines in the U.S. As an added bonus, the company’s copper portfolio has also outperformed at the Lumwana mine (in Africa’s Zambia region) showing its highest quarterly production in years.

Source: Barrick Gold Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

Barrick Gold Corp. makes up nearly 12% of the VanEck Gold Miners ETF, but positions in the individual stock also offer a small dividend that works as an added incentive for long-term investors. In many cases, bearish arguments that are made against gold and gold mining stocks tend to center around the “lack of income” that is typically associated with the space.

But with interest rates like to remain near historic lows, these arguments appear to be much less valid and it makes sense for investors to take a cue from Warren Buffett and view the sector’s true bullish potential in a more positive light. Since Barrick’s September 2018 merger Randgold, the stock’s quarterly dividend has more than doubled in size. Ultimately, Barrick’s ongoing strategies to dispose non-core assets have delivered handsomely (with $1.25 billion in cash, and total values that are equal to roughly $1.5 billion).

Source: Barrick Gold Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

For investors, these trends have been supported by operating cash flows that surpassed $1 billion during the second-quarter period of 2020. During this period, free cash flow levels also came in at a very respectable level (at $522 million). Adjusted net earnings beat analyst estimates and rose by $0.23 per share (a massive gain of 44% relative to the first quarter period in 2020), while net earnings rose by $0.20 per share.

For the period, debt net of cash fell to $1.4 billion (a decline of nearly 25% relative to the first-quarter period of 2020) and Barrick raised its quarterly to $0.08 per share (which marks a sizable increase of 14%). As a result, all of these bullish factors have the potential to help lift GDX to new highs as investors continue to diversify away from global fiat currencies and other risky assets in favor of the relative protection that historically characterizes safe haven assets.

Source: ETFdb

Over the last one-year period, GDX has benefited from inflows of $689.5 million. But while this might seem like an elevated figure, we can also see that net flows have experienced periods of significant selling pressure and this suggests that large portions of the market have not yet gained exposure.

Ultimately, this means that there is still a deep pool of potential investors left in the market and the recent news headlines that have been generated by Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway could be enough to turn the tide in GDX so that the fund stands with greater attention as a viable safe-haven asset.

Source: Author via Tradingview

As an early indicator of what might soon be possible for the VanEck Gold Miners ETF, we can see that the fund’s largest holding (Newmont Mining Corp.) is already showing a clearly defined bullish breakout on the daily charts. In these latest moves, market valuations have already broken above $70 per share and this is why I believe bullish momentum in these major names will continue sending GDX valuations higher.

Source: Author via Tradingview

In the end, seasoned investors know that Warren Buffett’s negative stance on the precious metals space has been well-documented throughout his monumental career as one of the world’s greatest investors. However, the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ seems to be changing his tune now that precious metals markets are surging and the macroeconomic outlook has deteriorated to the point of endless uncertainty.

Fortunately, our metals trading strategies have benefited substantially in all of these recent bullish moves to the topside. But investors must also understand that opportunities still exist in these markets, as the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF is trading far below its prior highs. For GDX, this relative underperformance puts bullish investors in an excellent position to diversify their exposure to the mining space and capitalize on its potential for longer-term gains well into 2021. Currently, I am viewing price levels at $37.30 as a new buy zone for the VanEck Gold Miners ETF and I expect to see another test of the 2011 highs in the quarters ahead.

Thank you for reading.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.