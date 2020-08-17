Although COVID-19 impacted WESCO's (WCC) second-quarter results, management is confident about what the future holds for the new WESCO after the acquisition of Anixter. The combined entity (WESCO+Anixter) is very much on track to achieve its targeted synergies, which calls for $200M in annual cost synergies over a three-year period. The company is also targeting 100 basis points in EBITDA margin expansion.

When we wrote our first article back in June, we were bullish on WESCO. Today, our opinion hasn't changed and we believe that the company still offers compelling value. Management expects the combined entity to expand its annual cash generation to $600M per year by year 3. Currently, WESCO has a $2.3B market cap. If the company achieves its financial targets, then WESCO is trading at a forward P/FCF multiple of 3.8x. The company also targets $1B in pro forma EBITDA which would price them at a forward EBITDA multiple of 7.2x. We believe these are low multiples to pay for a firm that has become a market leader in a fragmented electrical distribution market. We remain bullish on WESCO.

WESCO had a tough second quarter, but trends are improving

WESCO saw its sales decline by 12% on an organic basis during their second quarter compared to their prior-year period. On a combined basis, with the acquisition of Anixter, sales dropped by 3%. That said, operating profits were better than expected. For their second quarter, operating profit for the legacy WESCO was $70M, approximately $28M lower than the prior year but on declining revenues of $285M, resulting in decremental margins of 10%.

From the companies we have covered during this earnings season, the majority views April to be the trough of the pandemic in a business sense. This is also the case with WESCO. The company reported improved business momentum on a month-to-month basis and ending the quarter with an all-time record backlog for the legacy WESCO, which was up 17% compared to their prior year and up 4% sequentially from Q1. Their book-to-bill ratio also ended the quarter above 1.0x.

The better than expected decremental margins coupled with cost reduction initiatives and working capital management allowed the company to generate $140M in FCF for the quarter. The company also ended its quarter with total liquidity of $819M, consisting of $265M in cash and the rest in credit facilities.

The acquisition of Anixter is still on track to create value

We believe the market is still skeptical about the acquisition of Anixter, hence the low forward multiples WESCO is trading at the moment. However, listening to the earnings call, we share management enthusiasm about the potential for the combined entity.

First of all, the two companies now make up approximately 13% of the total electrical distribution industry in North America, becoming the leader in the marketplace. Management estimates the total TAM for the electrical distribution market to be $114B. The new WESCO has run rate revenues of $17B, giving them a good chunk of the market.

From a strategic point to view, the acquisition also makes sense, as the combined entity can now share technologies and increase the opportunities for cross-sells and upsells. Anixter had a strong Network and Security Solutions portfolio representing, at the time, 52% of its total sales. In contrast, WESCO's communications and security product portfolio only represented 16% of its total sales. The complementary nature of the combined product portfolio is a catalyst for top-line synergies:

The 2 businesses are highly complementary in terms of products, industries and geographies, which enables us to sell more products to more customers in more locations around the world, and more importantly, accelerate our sales growth by more than 100 basis points versus stand-alone projections. - Q2 call

Still, the focus right now is on the successful integration of Anixter. Doing so would allow WESCO to achieve its synergy cost target of $200M in a three-year period. During their second quarter, management made comments about generating more than half of their estimated year 1 target of $68M, putting them "on track to exceed this target". That said, the bulk of cost synergies are expected in years 2 and 3 with no disruptions to day-to-day operations:

We are confident in achieving the synergies and believe that they can be realized efficiently with minimal disruption to our day-to-day business. - Q2 call

As explained in our previous article on WESCO, the company's cash flow is countercyclical, which results in strong free cash generation even during economic hardships. That is, the company can generate cash through the release of working capital, mostly related to inventory levels. Also benefitting the company is its asset-light business model. Both WESCO and Anixter CAPEX have averaged less than 0.5% in relation to total sales. For these reasons, we believe the company can deleverage its balance sheet through economic cycles. The company is targeting a leverage ratio of 2x to 3.5x net debt-to-EBITDA within 26 months.

The bottom line

We believe WESCO can achieve its synergy targets on the cost side of the equation and on its top-line. The acquisition of Anixter is highly complementary to the legacy business, and opportunities to consolidate expenses are plenty. For example, 55% of the expected cost synergies come from better efficiencies in their supply chain and field operations. This is what management has to say:

Approximately 2/3 of WESCO and Anixter facilities in the U.S. are within 20 miles of each other. Additionally, with the combined $14 billion in total cost of goods, we have identified over $70 million of supply chain-related synergies. Both the supply chain and field operation synergies are expected to begin in year 1, but the bulk of these opportunities will be realized in years 2 and 3. - Q2 call

Management is also highly confident about achieving their targeted goals. From listening to their conference call, we believe the company is setting very conservative targets. We see it as a case of "under-promising, over-delivering" by the management team, which could surprise the market in following earning releases. The company has also stated its belief that currently, WESCO is undervalued:

And I look at where our stock price is trading, honestly, currently, and I factor into the -- you take our 3-year financial targets, which we have great confidence in not just delivering but exceeding. And we think -- and we clearly signal to you that we see substantial upside to the cost synergies piece alone, coupled with we've got attractive sales synergies that have started out of the gate, and they typically prove to be the most elusive. So if you just take our 3-year financial targets without even the upside, put a normal multiple on it, our stock prices should be multiples higher than it is today, multiples higher. So presently, where we're trading, that's well below the intrinsic value from our perspective. - Q2 call (emphasis added)

Overall, after analyzing their second-quarter results, we still feel bullish about WESCO. If the company achieves its financial targets, then investors could start a position at cheap forward multiples. We like the confidence of the management team, and if it is really the case of under-promising and overdelivering, then it is possible for the market to pay a higher multiple for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WCC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.