W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) has been shockingly insulated from COVID-19 with rent collections remaining in the mid-to-high 90% area 5 months into the pandemic. Where other REITs like STORE Capital (STOR) or Realty Income (O) have seen rent collections decline and rent deferral agreement rising, W. P. Carey continues to defy expectations, yet its stock price remains in very attractive territory.

Five months into the pandemic, the verdict is clear: W. P. Carey's well-diversified portfolio by property type and tenant size provides ample downside protection even during one the most unprecedented crises. While management itself is still cautious to proclaim "return to normal" in its business, it is next to impossible to find any real negative COVID-19 impact on W. P. Carey's business right now.

What is Going on at W. P. Carey?

W. P. Carey's recent Q2/2020 earnings have stressed the almost 100% insulation of its business from COVID-19. The REIT reported AFFO of $1.14 vs. $1.09 consensus and narrowly missed on the top line by a mere $1.38M. On a Y/Y basis, AFFO declined by $0.08, but given the intensity and severity of the corona-related situation, I consider this to be some very solid numbers.

Even more impressive are W. P. Carey's rent collection numbers. These consistently strong collections make it one of the top performers in the net lease peer group and among the best in the REIT sector in general. In April, it collected 97% of rent; in May, 96%; in June, 98%; and in July, 98% as well. Thus, W. P. Carey has so far mastered the crisis almost unscathed.

The main reason for this stellar performance and corona-resilient results is W. P. Carey's crucial diversification. If done right, diversification trumps even the most unprecedented crisis, provided you have the right tenants. The company's core focus on companies, industries and real estate that is able to withstand even the current dislocation and respond adequately to challenges is a strong testament of success:

By focusing on long-term risk adjusted returns rather than near term growth at any cost over the long run. We've generated strong total returns for our shareholders while maintaining exceptional downside protection which our rent collections reflect

Source: W. P. Carey Q2/2020 Earnings Call

W. P. Carey's portfolio is almost equally distributed by property type across the four key members Industrial (24%), Office (23%), Warehouse (22%) and Retail (17%) whereby the percentage figures relate to the share in the contractually agreed upon annual base rent.

Source: W. P. Carey Q2/2020 COVID-19 Update

Naturally, given the nature of the pandemic, one would expect the retail segment to adversely impact results as is the case with other REITs such as STORE Capital or to a lesser extent Realty Income. Truth is though that all segments perform exceptionally well and if only show very little COVID-19 impact even in the retail space.

W. P. Carey's tenants are large businesses whereby around 97% of total annual base rent is tied to tenants with revenues in excess of $100M. The large tenants with generally good credit quality can tap into reserves to respond to the dislocations we have been seeing in the market. On top of that W. P. Carey boasts one of the lowest top 10 concentrations in the net lease sector accounting for 21.6% of the total.

Source: W. P. Carey Q2/2020 COVID-19 Update

Better downside protection and lower volatility in our cash flows = durable rental streams and high quality

In the second quarter, rent collections by property type - with deeper granularity - were as follows:

Self-storage: 100%

Office: 99%

Industrial: 98%

Retail: 98%

Warehouse: 94%

Fitness, Theater and Restaurants: 37%

This more detailed overview separates the COVID-19 sensitive fitness, theater and restaurant industries from the retail segment. With only 37% of rent collected in the quarter, one would expect meaningful impact on the company's overall rent collection. However, W. P. Carey has disposed several retail assets in the past which were deemed at risk "by the threat in commerce" and instead focused on thriving do-it-yourself and grocery businesses. As a result, the 37% rent collection of COVID-19 related industries only contributes 2% to W. P. Carey's overall annual base rent and is thus effectively negligible.

Source: W. P. Carey Q2/2020 COVID-19 Update

Moreover, W. P. Carey's strong rent collection is not just some accounting trick whereby deferred and paid rent are mixed together in the adjusted AFFO figure. With only 0.1% of rent deferred, it is even an understatement to call deferrals extremely low. A better expression would be "virtually nonexistent".

Despite all the encouragement, it is important not to lose focus and proclaim a return to normal prematurely. Management is fully aware of this and states:

But we just have the sense that there's a lot of uncertainty out there. Companies going back to work, perhaps school reopening across the country. It's just hard to predict, what's going to happen

Source: W. P. Carey Q2/2020 Earnings Call

In this situation, it does not make much sense to focus on the uncertainty but rather on the drivers which will position the company for future and long-term growth.

One of the best things about W. P. Carey's business model is the almost automatic annual growth in rental income it delivers via contractual rent escalation. Around 62% of rent is tied to annual CPI-linked rent increases, and further 33% is contractually fixed, with the remaining 4% subject to other agreements. This setup leads to an average contractual same store growth of around 1.9%.

On top of that, the REIT is investing into attractive commercial real estate assets. During the last quarter, it spent $148M on two warehouses and one industrial facility spearheaded by a warehouse deal with Fresenius (NYSE:FMS), one of the leading providers of dialysis clinics and equipment globally.

From a liquidity perspective, W. P. Carey has access to almost $2.2B, which comprises an upsized revolver of $1.8B, of which only $20M has been drawn so far, further highlighting W. P. Carey's exceptionally strong position amid the current circumstances.

Warehousing is a central avenue for growth with the pandemic potentially boosting shoring of manufacturing in the U.S. to have more control over the supply chain in for instance drug production or the production of protective equipment as the crisis has shown how strategically important for the nation these products truly are.

And I think we'll be a beneficiary of that. Anywhere that there is a change in demand and we own real estate, we're going to be a beneficiary whether it's warehousing for some backup supply or it's on shoring in the manufacturing space. I think that we can see some tailwinds certainly when it comes to releasing

Source: W. P. Carey Q2/2020 Earnings Call

What's in It for Dividend Investors?

W. P. Carey has a strong history of income generation, featuring 20+ years of consecutive dividend increases since its IPO in 1998. In recent years, the dividend growth has slowed down notably from a 10-year average of 6.16% to a 5-year average of 2.36% and an annual dividend growth rate of just above 1%. It is unlikely that the pace of dividend growth has any upside right now, but at the same time, the current dividend is relatively safe. Its Q2/2020 FFO payout ratio stands at 91% (=$1.04/$1.14), which is up from the 83% observed in Q2, but still represents a solid metric for such a stable REIT.

Source: W. P. Carey Q1 Fact Sheet 2020

As a result, it is no surprise that, during the latest earnings call, not a single analyst even inquired about the dividend, given that its safety is basically silently accepted. Management itself is also stressing that "strong rent collections were also reflective in the stability of our dividend", and this is right now the key message to dividend investors.

With a 5.9% yield, despite the very slow recovery rally we have seen in the stock since mid-April, W. P. Carey remains a very attractive income investment during uncertain times. Notably, W. P. Carey also continued its strong dividend track record by raising the dividend during the pandemic even if only by a miniscule 0.2%. However, that is in line with W. P. Carey's quarterly dividend growth rate over the last two years and, thus, not a sign of weakness but of strength.

Investor Takeaway

Five months into the pandemic, it becomes blatantly obvious that W. P. Carey's business model and tenant selection are second-to-none and have enabled the REIT to master this crisis unlike many of its peers in the net lease sector.

Rent collections close to 100%, ongoing investment activity, a greatly diversified portfolio, an attractive dividend and sufficient liquidity current make W. P. Carey a corona-resilient stock pick for income investors. The REIT is positioned for future growth, and while it is too early to officially speak about a "return to normal", it certainly looks like that for W. P. Carey.

One final word

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, O, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

