Why I'm Worrying Over A Market Drop
Our overbought indicator reaches rarefied air.
It could be a good time to rein in risk by reducing margin and avoiding short-term calls.
The top stocks to add to buy if the market drops.
The stock market has a way of surprising and our overbought indicator suggests investors banking on uninterrupted gains could be disappointed.
Weekly, we track how many of the 1,500 widely-traded stocks in our marketplace universe are trading 5% or higher above their 200-day moving average. The ratio provides insight into sentiment, and currently, its 50% reading puts it in rarefied air only seen twice before since we began compiling this data in 2013. Ominously, both of the previous 50% plus readings preceded significant declines in the market.
The first time we saw this indicator eclipse 50% was January 18, 2018 when it reached 53.4%. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) peaked near $273 on January 26, 2018 and then, it retreated to about $246 on February 8, 2018.
The second time we eclipsed 50% was January 23, 2020. The S&P 500 ETF peaked near $335 on February 19, 2020 before retreating to a low of $222 on March 23, 2020.
Although nobody has a crystal ball, the fact this measure has foretold significant pullbacks in the past makes me very worried that we're about to give back some of the significant gains we've enjoyed since the market low in March. My concern is compounded by the fact that the S&P 500 is flirting with its all-time highs, an accomplishment that historically produces at least some back-and-fill action.
If I'm right that we're on the cusp of a pullback, the next question is: How big of a drop? While we could continue higher because of short-covering and individual investors piling in at the high because of fear of missing out on further gains, I suspect we'll see a retreat of about 10%, plus or minus a couple percentage points. I don't expect to see a big decline like we witnessed in February because of large balances in low-yielding money market accounts and unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus. That said, I believe now is a good time to play defense, which is why I've been warning our marketplace members for weeks that it's a good time to rein in some risk.
Specifically, now could be a very good time to:
- Eliminate margin to avoid margin call risk and potentially, forced selling.
- Avoid short-term calls because of expiration risk.
- Sell second-tier stocks with impaired businesses that have rallied because of the market.
- Reconsider weights to make sure you're comfortable with exposure.
- Evaluate your thesis and catalysts to make sure you're not falling victim to conviction bias.
Overall, overbought readings can last for weeks, but if you're interested in playing defense with your portfolio, it's much easier to make changes into strength than weakness.
The best and worst sectors now
We rank every stock in our universe weekly using a 7-factor model that's explained more here. Once we've calculated these scores, we aggregate them by sector and industry to figure out the best "pond to fish in" for new ideas.
Currently, industrial goods, technology, services, healthcare, and consumer goods are the best sectors in large cap. Consumer goods, services, technology, basics, and industrials are top-rated in mid cap, while the best small cap sectors are technology, consumer goods, industrials, basics, and financials.
On an industry basis, industrial equipment, waste management, and construction are among the highest ranked baskets in industrials; semiconductors generally score better than software in technology; specialty retail and electronic gaming stocks are strong scoring in services; and gold remains top-ranked in basics.
Visualizing sector scores differently can also help sector investors narrow their search by market cap. For example, we're better off focusing on large-cap rather than small-cap healthcare stocks.
Top stocks to buy
Our system is designed to provide investors with a repeatable, objective, and consistent source of stock ideas by quantitatively ranking companies based on the following key drivers of price:
- Forward earnings growth expectations,
- Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates,
- Insider buying,
- Short-term and long-term institutional money flow,
- Forward valuation relative to historical valuation,
- Contra-trend short interest analysis, and
- Quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Since stocks follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional sentiment, seasonal patterns can rhyme, and high-scoring stocks can produce significant excess returns.
This week, we shared over 100 ideas with our members, including these high scoring stocks. For convenience, I've highlighted stocks making the biggest jump up in score. It could be wise to add those stocks that dovetail with your own investment approach to watch lists to buy if the market retreats.
|Best Scoring
|8/13/2020
|4 WEEK MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|BASIC MATERIALS
|Enviva Partners, LP
|(EVA)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|LUMBER & WOOD PRODUCTION
|105
|107.5
|The Sherwin-Williams Company
|(SHW)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|100
|100
|The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|(SMG)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|90
|93.75
|Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|(APD)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|CHEMICALS
|85
|83.75
|FMC Corporation
|(FMC)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|85
|83.75
|Compass Minerals International, Inc.
|(CMP)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|OTHER INDUSTRIAL METALS & MINING
|85
|63.75
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|(AEM)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|GOLD
|80
|80
|PPG Industries, Inc.
|(PPG)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|80
|60
|Century Aluminum Company
|(CENX)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|ALUMINUM
|80
|78.75
|Tredegar Corporation
|(TG)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|80
|61.25
|CONSUMER GOODS
|Fox Factory Holding
|(FOXF)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|110
|110
|Simply Good Foods
|(SMPL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|110
|108.75
|The Procter & Gamble Company
|(PG)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|100
|100
|National Beverage Corp.
|(FIZZ)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|100
|97.5
|Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
|(TPX)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES
|100
|90
|Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|(ADM)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FARM PRODUCTS
|95
|88.75
|Ball Corporation
|(BLL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGING & CONTAINERS
|95
|85
|The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
|(EL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|95
|82.5
|Deckers Outdoor Corporation
|(DECK)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES
|95
|92.5
|Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
|(WWW)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES
|95
|88.75
|ENERGY
|Hess Corporation
|(HES)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|85
|63.75
|CNX Resources Corporation
|(CNX)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|80
|73.75
|Hess Midstream LP
|(HESM)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|80
|70
|FINANCIALS
|Brown & Brown, Inc.
|(BRO)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|105
|105
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|(FDS)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|100
|96.25
|Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|(ICE)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|100
|82.5
|Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|(MMC)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|100
|100
|Visa Inc.
|(V)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|100
|91.25
|Assurant, Inc.
|(AIZ)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-SPECIALTY
|100
|78.75
|Horace Mann Educators Corporation
|(HMN)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY
|100
|76.25
|Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|(AJG)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|95
|93.75
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|(AMP)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|95
|93.75
|Mastercard Incorporated
|(MA)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|95
|93.75
|HEALTHCARE
|Medpace Holdings, Inc.
|(MEDP)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|105
|108.75
|BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
|(BMRN)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|101.25
|Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
|(MTD)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|98.75
|Penumbra, Inc.
|(PEN)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DEVICES
|100
|100
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|(RDY)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|100
|98.75
|Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
|(SRPT)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|98.75
|LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|(LMAT)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|100
|88.75
|DexCom, Inc.
|(DXCM)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|95
|96.25
|Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
|(EW)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DEVICES
|95
|91.25
|NovoCure Limited
|(NVCR)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DEVICES
|95
|72.5
|INDUSTRIALS
|Trinity Industries, Inc.
|(TRN)
|INDUSTRIALS
|RAILROADS
|110
|95
|The Middleby Corporation
|(MIDD)
|INDUSTRIALS
|DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|105
|83.75
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|(ODFL)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|105
|102.5
|AMETEK, Inc.
|(AME)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|100
|90
|BWX Technologies, Inc.
|(BWXT)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|100
|76.25
|Emerson Electric Co.
|(EMR)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS
|100
|76.25
|Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|(ITW)
|INDUSTRIALS
|DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|100
|95
|Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|(PH)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS
|100
|86.25
|Republic Services, Inc.
|(RSG)
|INDUSTRIALS
|WASTE MANAGEMENT
|100
|77.5
|Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|(SWK)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TOOLS & ACCESSORIES
|100
|96.25
|REITS
|Iron Mountain Incorporated
|(IRM)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|90
|71.25
|Equinix, Inc. (REIT)
|(EQIX)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|85
|85
|Prologis, Inc.
|(PLD)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|85
|87.5
|QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
|(QTS)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|85
|88.75
|Global Net Lease, Inc.
|(GNL)
|REITS
|REIT-OFFICE
|85
|66.25
|Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation
|(MNR)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|85
|71.25
|SERVICES
|Churchill Downs
|(CHDN)
|SERVICES
|GAMBLING
|115
|113.75
|Equifax Inc.
|(EFX)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|105
|102.5
|Americas Car-Mart
|(CRMT)
|SERVICES
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|105
|98.75
|Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
|(GPI)
|SERVICES
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|105
|92.5
|Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|(BAH)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|100
|81.25
|Comcast Corporation
|(CMCSA)
|SERVICES
|ENTERTAINMENT
|100
|92.5
|Dollar General Corporation
|(DG)
|SERVICES
|DISCOUNT STORES
|100
|98.75
|The Home Depot, Inc.
|(HD)
|SERVICES
|HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL
|100
|98.75
|CarMax, Inc.
|(KMX)
|SERVICES
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|100
|101.25
|Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|(LOW)
|SERVICES
|HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL
|100
|100
|TECHNOLOGY
|Fortive Corp.
|(FTV)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|105
|103.33
|Black Knight, Inc.
|(BKI)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|100
|Open Text Corporation
|(OTEX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|103.75
|Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
|(PANW)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|97.5
|Fastly, Inc.
|(FSLY)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|101.25
|NETGEAR, Inc.
|(NTGR)
|TECHNOLOGY
|COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|100
|100
|Apple Inc.
|(AAPL)
|TECHNOLOGY
|CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
|95
|92.5
|Accenture plc
|(ACN)
|TECHNOLOGY
|Information Technology Services
|95
|95
|Cognex Corporation
|(CGNX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|95
|96.25
|EPAM Systems, Inc.
|(EPAM)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|95
|95
|UTILITIES
|Ameren Corporation
|(AEE)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|95
|75
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|(BEP)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-RENEWABLE
|95
|88.75
|Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
|(PEG)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED
|95
|78.75
|CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
|(CNP)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-REGULATED GAS
|80
|73.75
|Dominion Energy, Inc.
|(D)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED
|80
|83.75
|Duke Energy Corporation
|(DUK)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|80
|73.75
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|(NEE)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|80
|78.75
