Why I'm Worrying Over A Market Drop

It could be a good time to rein in risk by reducing margin and avoiding short-term calls.

The stock market has a way of surprising and our overbought indicator suggests investors banking on uninterrupted gains could be disappointed.

Weekly, we track how many of the 1,500 widely-traded stocks in our marketplace universe are trading 5% or higher above their 200-day moving average. The ratio provides insight into sentiment, and currently, its 50% reading puts it in rarefied air only seen twice before since we began compiling this data in 2013. Ominously, both of the previous 50% plus readings preceded significant declines in the market.

The first time we saw this indicator eclipse 50% was January 18, 2018 when it reached 53.4%. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) peaked near $273 on January 26, 2018 and then, it retreated to about $246 on February 8, 2018.

The second time we eclipsed 50% was January 23, 2020. The S&P 500 ETF peaked near $335 on February 19, 2020 before retreating to a low of $222 on March 23, 2020.

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow

Although nobody has a crystal ball, the fact this measure has foretold significant pullbacks in the past makes me very worried that we're about to give back some of the significant gains we've enjoyed since the market low in March. My concern is compounded by the fact that the S&P 500 is flirting with its all-time highs, an accomplishment that historically produces at least some back-and-fill action.

Data by YCharts

If I'm right that we're on the cusp of a pullback, the next question is: How big of a drop? While we could continue higher because of short-covering and individual investors piling in at the high because of fear of missing out on further gains, I suspect we'll see a retreat of about 10%, plus or minus a couple percentage points. I don't expect to see a big decline like we witnessed in February because of large balances in low-yielding money market accounts and unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus. That said, I believe now is a good time to play defense, which is why I've been warning our marketplace members for weeks that it's a good time to rein in some risk.

Specifically, now could be a very good time to:

Eliminate margin to avoid margin call risk and potentially, forced selling.

Avoid short-term calls because of expiration risk.

Sell second-tier stocks with impaired businesses that have rallied because of the market.

Reconsider weights to make sure you're comfortable with exposure.

Evaluate your thesis and catalysts to make sure you're not falling victim to conviction bias.

Overall, overbought readings can last for weeks, but if you're interested in playing defense with your portfolio, it's much easier to make changes into strength than weakness.

The best and worst sectors now

We rank every stock in our universe weekly using a 7-factor model that's explained more here. Once we've calculated these scores, we aggregate them by sector and industry to figure out the best "pond to fish in" for new ideas.

Currently, industrial goods, technology, services, healthcare, and consumer goods are the best sectors in large cap. Consumer goods, services, technology, basics, and industrials are top-rated in mid cap, while the best small cap sectors are technology, consumer goods, industrials, basics, and financials.

On an industry basis, industrial equipment, waste management, and construction are among the highest ranked baskets in industrials; semiconductors generally score better than software in technology; specialty retail and electronic gaming stocks are strong scoring in services; and gold remains top-ranked in basics.

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow

Visualizing sector scores differently can also help sector investors narrow their search by market cap. For example, we're better off focusing on large-cap rather than small-cap healthcare stocks.

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.

Top stocks to buy

Our system is designed to provide investors with a repeatable, objective, and consistent source of stock ideas by quantitatively ranking companies based on the following key drivers of price:

Forward earnings growth expectations,

Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates,

Insider buying,

Short-term and long-term institutional money flow,

Forward valuation relative to historical valuation,

Contra-trend short interest analysis, and

Quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Since stocks follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional sentiment, seasonal patterns can rhyme, and high-scoring stocks can produce significant excess returns.

This week, we shared over 100 ideas with our members, including these high scoring stocks. For convenience, I've highlighted stocks making the biggest jump up in score. It could be wise to add those stocks that dovetail with your own investment approach to watch lists to buy if the market retreats.

Best Scoring 8/13/2020 4 WEEK MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BASIC MATERIALS Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) BASIC MATERIALS LUMBER & WOOD PRODUCTION 105 107.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 100 100 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS 90 93.75 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS 85 83.75 FMC Corporation (FMC) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS 85 83.75 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) BASIC MATERIALS OTHER INDUSTRIAL METALS & MINING 85 63.75 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 80 80 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 80 60 Century Aluminum Company (CENX) BASIC MATERIALS ALUMINUM 80 78.75 Tredegar Corporation (TG) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 80 61.25 CONSUMER GOODS Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 110 110 Simply Good Foods (SMPL) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 110 108.75 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 100 100 National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 100 97.5 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) CONSUMER GOODS FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES 100 90 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) CONSUMER GOODS FARM PRODUCTS 95 88.75 Ball Corporation (BLL) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGING & CONTAINERS 95 85 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 95 82.5 Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) CONSUMER GOODS FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES 95 92.5 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) CONSUMER GOODS FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES 95 88.75 ENERGY Hess Corporation (HES) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 85 63.75 CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 80 73.75 Hess Midstream LP (HESM) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 80 70 FINANCIALS Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 105 105 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 100 96.25 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 100 82.5 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 100 100 Visa Inc. (V) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 100 91.25 Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-SPECIALTY 100 78.75 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY 100 76.25 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 95 93.75 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 95 93.75 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 95 93.75 HEALTHCARE Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 105 108.75 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 101.25 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 98.75 Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 100 100 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 98.75 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 98.75 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 100 88.75 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 95 96.25 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 95 91.25 NovoCure Limited (NVCR) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 95 72.5 INDUSTRIALS Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) INDUSTRIALS RAILROADS 110 95 The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) INDUSTRIALS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 105 83.75 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 105 102.5 AMETEK, Inc. (AME) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 100 90 BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 100 76.25 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS 100 76.25 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) INDUSTRIALS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 100 95 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS 100 86.25 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) INDUSTRIALS WASTE MANAGEMENT 100 77.5 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) INDUSTRIALS TOOLS & ACCESSORIES 100 96.25 REITS Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 90 71.25 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 85 85 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 85 87.5 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 85 88.75 Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) REITS REIT-OFFICE 85 66.25 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 85 71.25 SERVICES Churchill Downs (CHDN) SERVICES GAMBLING 115 113.75 Equifax Inc. (EFX) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 105 102.5 Americas Car-Mart (CRMT) SERVICES AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 105 98.75 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) SERVICES AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 105 92.5 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 100 81.25 Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 100 92.5 Dollar General Corporation (DG) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 100 98.75 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) SERVICES HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL 100 98.75 CarMax, Inc. (KMX) SERVICES AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 100 101.25 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) SERVICES HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL 100 100 TECHNOLOGY Fortive Corp. (FTV) TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 105 103.33 Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 100 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 103.75 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 97.5 Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 101.25 NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 100 100 Apple Inc. (AAPL) TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS 95 92.5 Accenture plc (ACN) TECHNOLOGY Information Technology Services 95 95 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 95 96.25 EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 95 95 UTILITIES Ameren Corporation (AEE) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 95 75 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-RENEWABLE 95 88.75 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) UTILITIES UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED 95 78.75 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED GAS 80 73.75 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) UTILITIES UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED 80 83.75 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 80 73.75 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 80 78.75

Never miss a money-making idea. Weekly large cap, mid cap, small cap and ADR rankings. Know what sectors, industries, and stocks to buy and when to buy them. Over 400 bps of excess return in the following 52 weeks since 2017. Free trial, special introductory pricing, and you can cancel anytime. Join the conversation. Sign up for Top Stocks For Tomorrow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA, BMRN, DXCM, NVCR, FSLY, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.