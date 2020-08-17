During the last ten years, net cash flow from operations was €3.1bn, while ordinary CAPEX was €1.4bn, which leaves the Company with an FCF of €1.7bn.

Investment Thesis

Cement is an industry where you are geographically tied because the transportation cost of cement is very high relative to production cost. A cement plant typically starts to get non-competitive once you are getting 200-300 kilometers away from the plant. Most cement plants are geographically constrained, so they can only supply within a region and be competitive.

Buzzi Unicem (OTC:BZZUF; OTCPK:BZZUY) is an Italian company with international operations that produces cement, ready-mix concrete, and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem is controlled by the Buzzi Family, which holds approximately 59% of ordinary shares.

Business Model

The Buzzi Unicem Group has 37 cement plants, 404 ready-mix batch plants, and 18 aggregate quarries. Total cement production capacity stands at 39.6m tons, while cement production was 28.3m tons in 2019.

Cement plants are well geographically diversified with the highest capacity in Italy (10.8m tons), then US (10.2m tons), and Germany (7.2m tons). Contrary to that, Italy is the third-largest market by net sales, and in terms of profitability, the fourth largest market. By analyzing the markets where the Buzzi Unicem operates more exhaustively, it should be noted that the US is the biggest market in terms of sales and profitability, following Germany and Czech Rep/Slovakia.

2019 cement consumption on the Italian market was 18.1m tons or 39% of the peak level, while in the US, 81%; and Germany, 97%. Consumption per capita closely relates to total market consumption. Except for the Ukraine market, all other markets are performing well, and consumption is at a reasonable level relative to the peak level.

Fortunately, for Buzzi Unicem, the Company expanded over the years, building a substantial and profitable international business. Otherwise, the Company would get stuck on the Italian market, which is structurally oversupplied during the last ten years, or better to say it has a low level of utilization. On the positive side, the market participants participate in the consolidation of industry and reducing excess supply in recent years.

Capital Allocation

During the last ten years, net cash flow from operations was €3.1bn, while ordinary CAPEX was €1.4bn, which leaves the Company with an FCF of €1.7bn. On the M&A side, the Company has spent around €0.6bn on several strategic acquisitions and opportunistically expand business operations in Brazil. On top of that, the Company has spent €0.7bn on strategic projects to expand operations.

Buzzi Unicem has two types of shares: ordinary and savings shares. All categories of shares have a par value of €0.60 each. Each ordinary share gives the right to one vote, without any restrictions whatsoever. Savings shares are not entitled to vote. Savings shares are entitled to a preferential dividend equal to 5% of par value and a total dividend equal to ordinary shares' dividend plus 4% of par value. In the case of no dividend distribution, the right to the preferential dividend is carried forward over the two following years.

Regarding SBB, the Company showed a smart approach. Namely, on 18 September 2018, Buzzi Unicem started the SBB program when the share price was around €17. Under such a program, the Company may repurchase up to 7 million ordinary and/or saving shares. The Company repeated the same process on 25 March 2020. On both occasions, the share price dropped, and the Company executed a disciplined SBB program.

In November 2019, Buzzi Unicem sold an interest in Kosmos Cement Company, a Kentucky partnership with a 25% partnership interest, for approximately $665m.

Recent Results & Outlook

Net sales achieved in the half-year were stable amounting to €1,520.1m compared to €1,518.7m in 2019, while EBITDA increased by 8.8%, from €288.6 to €313.9m. On a like-for-like basis, net sales would have decreased by 1.4%, while EBITDA would have increased by 8.3%. After amortization and depreciation of €128.4m (€123.0m in the previous year), EBIT came in at €185.5m (€165.6m in 2019). The income statement for the half year closed with a net profit of €216.7m, compared to €134.7m in the same period of 2019.

Despite low visibility, for the second half of the year, Buzzi Unicem forecasts are based on a scenario of gradual mitigation of the infections and related restrictions on economic activity, in the geographical areas where the group operates. The Company expects the recurring EBITDA to possibly close the year down between 5% and 10% compared to the 2019 result. By analyzing markets where the Company operates, the picture is the following:

Italy - in the second half of the year, Buzzi Unicem believes the demand will continue to recover moderately. However, this will only partially offset the loss in volumes suffered during the so-called lockdown period.

Central Europe – Buzzi Unicem expects some marginal slowdown in demand in the second half of the year, but they believe that operating results will still be in line with 2019.

Eastern Europe – Buzzi Unicem thinks that, during the second half, demand will remain rather weak, penalized by the continuing criticality of the epidemiological picture, and by the following greater uncertainties regarding the timing of the economic recovery.

US - the very critical developments in the epidemiological picture raise concerns and growing uncertainties on the evolution of demand, which is expected to contract in the second half of the current year, also due to the challenging comparison with the excellent levels achieved in the second part of 2019. Buzzi Unicem expects that operating results in local currency will tend to deteriorate and close down in comparison with the previous year.

Risks

Buzzi Unicem faces many different threats, but the following should be highlighted: The first risk is related to the macroeconomic environment. Given its high exposure to the construction sector, Buzzi Unicem's sensitivity to improving or deteriorating macroeconomic conditions is significant. COVID-19 pandemic and future impact is difficult to estimate from the current position but could significantly impact markets, where the Company operates, and the demand. The fluctuating performances of the euro against the US dollar and other currencies in which the Company does business pose both upside and downside risk. Insurance risks in the US for damage resulting from natural disasters not covered by insurance are mostly unchanged. It is worth highlighting the risks associated with climate change, resulting from the targets of the new energy policy in the EU, particularly of the EU Emission Trading System (EU ETS) and the environmental protection laws and regulations.

Conclusion

Putting it all together, Buzzi Unicem is an interesting company that operates in a stable industry. For investors seeking a family-owned business with shrewd capital allocation, Buzzi Unicem may be a smart choice. Regarding valuation, I would follow the SBB program announcement, which was a good sign for entry two times in the past.

