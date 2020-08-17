A Contrarian View On U.S. Oil Production

With all of the shut-in production returning, US oil production is expected to peak at ~11.7 mb/d in August.

Our contrarian view on US oil production is that the rebound observed in July and August so far is way higher than what the consensus is estimating.

Welcome to the contrarian view edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Source: EIA, HFI Research

If you look at our US oil production matrix, US oil production has recovered back to ~11.7 mb/d. This is inclusive of all the shut-in volumes that were curtailed following the March price drop.

Now, the key to remember here is that the fall in rig counts and frac spread counts will impact production forecasts 2-quarters out. For those thinking that the drop would immediately impact US oil production, you are being far too optimistic.

Another very important thing to keep in mind is that monthly US oil production decline is between ~250k b/d to ~300k b/d. And although frac spread counts dropped to merely ~70 last week, it still represents only a drop of ~75%. So you will have to take a portion of the total monthly decline out of calculating where the peak is.

With all that said and done, US oil production has dropped a total of ~1.3 mb/d over the last 5 months or a decline of ~260k b/d per month. This is because we believe that EIA 914 has not captured all of US oil production correctly since late 2018 and that US oil production in March 2020 was actually around ~13 mb/d.

Now, some of you may argue that the adjustment is a made up figure (from the weekly and monthly EIA reports), but following years of fighting the adjustment figure (oh, you don't have to tell us how much we dislike the adjustment figure), we think it's just better to accept it as unaccounted for supply.

With that said, US oil production drop also mirrors what we are seeing on the associated gas production side, and the rebound in July and August is mirroring the NG side as well.

So, the contrarian view is that US oil production rebounded much higher in July and August, and the consensus has a much lower figure. In fact, EIA last week adjusted its weekly production lower to 10.7 mb/d to reflect its latest STEO. We think that's going to prove to be incorrect.

Where does this put us at year-end?

The same driving forces that drove production lower from ~13 mb/d in March down to ~11.7 mb/d in August still exist. Frac spread counts have failed to rebound and rig counts continue to plummet.

Our forecast for year-end is for US oil production to end around ~10.7 mb/d. We should decline an additional ~1 mb/d from now to year-end as the lack of completion continues. This mirrors the same decline we've observed from March to August.

So, while US oil production did surprise to the upside in the near-term, the decline will continue unabated. And if by year-end, we don't see an uptick in rig counts, then the picture grows gloomier for 2021. We estimate that if frac spread counts don't rebound back to 175+ by Q1 2021, US oil production will fall close to ~10 mb/d by April.

