BYSI anticipates filing sNDAs in China (2H2020) & US (1H2021) for Plinabulin for most non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. 1/4 of 1.8MM worldwide NSCLC patients are in China.

BYSI anticipates filing an NDA for Plinabulin for the prevention of CIN in the United States in 2H2020.

BYSI filed the NDA equivalent for Plinabulin for the prevention of CIN (chemotherapy induced neutropenia) in China in Q1 2020. Approval may take up to 1 year.

BYSI's Plinabulin, if approved, could out-compete Neulasta (~$5 Billion/Year) to become the new standard of care in chemotherapy.

Our analysis concludes BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) offers investors exponential gain potential if BYSI's first NDA submitted in China and anticipated NDA submission in the United States are approved. This is because BYSI's product, Plinabulin, has estimated peak revenue potential in the billions (here in the US and in China), as the new standard of care in managing chemotherapy induced neutropenia, while BYSI's market cap is approximately $350MM. BYSI submitted a rolling NDA in China in Q1 2020 because Phase 3 primary endpoints were met at interim analysis. Should Plinabulin's Phase 3 endpoints be met, once the data is finalized, investors should strongly consider at least a small investment because the upside appears to be eventual 1,000%+ gains. The upside is so compelling, especially should BYSI be acquired, an investment today could almost be considered like a stock option. If, again if, approved first in China and then in the US, Plinabulin should get materially more attention from the investment community.

Like other oncology companies like G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Epizyme (EPZM), BYSI shares are down considerably since late-June 2020 offering investors a better entry point. Our analysis concludes there has been no negative news that suggests BYSI's valuation should be lower than it was in late June (including a June 23, 2020 equity raise at $13/share). The following is a graphical overview of these 4 stocks (2 with FDA approved cancer therapies KPTI/EPZM and 2 with recently submitted NDAs BYSI/GTHX):

SOURCE: Author created graph using closing share prices per Yahoo Finance.

As the graph demonstrates all 4 oncology stocks are down. In fact, we track a pool of other oncology stocks. All were down as of July 31, 2020 (the last time we updated our review) compared to last June as follows:

SOURCE: Author created file using Yahoo Finance.

The stocks in yellow were highlighted in an analysis unrelated to BYSI. Simply put readers should understand the yellow is meaningless. The point is every single oncology stock we follow was down late June 2020 versus July 31, 2020.

By way of background BeyondSpring Inc., founded in 2010, is an ~60 employee immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company with corporate offices located in New York City. Per BYSI, Plinabulin (BYSI's lead product) has the potential to disrupt the $9 Billion/year global chemotherapy induced neutropenia ("CIN") market being the first product to improve the G-CSF like experience in the last 30 years.

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia

Put simplest, BYSI's investor presentation notes Plinabulin + Neulasta offers superior efficacy (meaning it works better) in treating CIN than current standard of care.

Chemotherapy continues to be, generally, the most common first treatment option for those with most cancers. Chemotherapy induced neutropenia ("CIN") is an unfortunate side effect for some who undergo chemotherapy. Technically an adverse event, CIN generally results in either reducing the chemotherapy dosing or even worse stopping chemotherapy altogether.

At the moment, the market for preventing CIN is dominated by Neulasta (aka Pegfilgrastim) and Neupogen (aka filgrastim) both of which are owned by Amgen (AMGN). Neulasta is overwhelmingly the more popular. For example in FY2017 Neulasta sales were $4.5 Billion versus $549MM for Neupogen. Neulasta's patent expired in 2015 and Neupogen's patent expired in 2013. Since Plinabulin was tested with and against Neulasta, the rest of our analysis will focus only on the Neulasta opportunity.

Because of the lack of competition, Neulasta still costs about $6,200 per dose. Incidentally, investors should read our article on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) dated February 4, 2020 for information around CHRS' Neulasta biosimilar that costs about $4,000 per dose (these are rounded) and is on "pass through" status for reimbursement through Q1 2022. The market for pegfilgrastim is dominated by Amgen's Neulasta (75% share), CHRS' Udenyca at 20% and Fulphila owned by Mylan (SOURCE: BYSI Investor Presentation page 25).

Per BYSI's investor presentation (page 6), BYSI's NDA for Plinabulin in CIN would literally apply to all cancers. If approved in China and/or the US, the opportunities are compelling. In the US approximately 650,000 cancer patients receive chemotherapy each year which is about 1/3 of the 1.8MM new cancer cases per year. Approximately 70% of these patients are either at intermediate or high risk of CIN (SOURCE: BYSI investor presentation page 23). In China, approximately 4.3MM people are diagnosed/year. Since we were unable to determine how many of the 4.3MM new cancer cases in China receive chemotherapy, we will assume half the US rate or 1/6th of the patient population (or roughly 700,000 patients/year) receive chemotherapy for determining the revenue opportunity.

Our net analysis concludes that if BYSI's eventual valuation could be 5 times peak potential revenues (SOURCE: Ernst & Young FY2019 Firepower page 23) and Plinabulin could have peak revenues north of $1 Billion/year, BYSI appears materially undervalued if its filed and anticipated NDAs are approved.

To determine a range of the peak revenue opportunity for Plinabulin in the US, we created the following model:

SOURCE: The table above was prepared by the author

SOURCE: Q2 2020 Neulasta sales of $520MM

SOURCE: Q2 2020 Udenyca (Neulasta biosimilar) sales of $136MM

SOURCE: FY2017 Neulasta sales of $4.5Billion

SOURCE: 69% of 650,000 patients eligible for Plinabulin per BYSI investor presentation (page 23)

SOURCE: Udenyca list price of ~$4,175/dose.

SOURCE: Udenyca on "pass through" status for reimbursement. Hence gross to nets are minimal.

SOURCE: BYSI clinical trial patients received 1 Plinabulin dose/week for 3 weeks

To estimate peak potential Plinabulin sales in China, we assumed 1/6 of the 4.2MM cancer patients in China are treated via chemotherapy (versus 1/3 in the US as noted above). We assumed Plinabulin pricing at 1/3 the US net and get the following range of peak revenue potential:

SOURCE: The table above was created by the author using the above noted assumptions to provide a directional sense of the revenue opportunity for Plinabulin for CIN in China.

To better understand the real life impact of how BYSI's Plinabulin has worked in the real world, investors are encouraged to read the following:

Quality of Life Improvement with Plinabulin v. Pegfilgrastim (Neulasta)

Plinabulin Combination Enhances Immune System and Prevents Neutropenia

Plinabulin Demonstrates Superior Quality of Life Over Pegfilgrastim

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

BYSI also anticipates submitted NDAs for Plinabulin as a 2nd/3rd line therapy for "EGFR wild type" non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") patients in China in 2H2020 and in the United States in 1H 2021 (SOURCE: BYSI Investor Presentation page 6). In BYSI's Phase 3 trial, Plinabulin was shown to extend patient lives by 5 months (almost double) as well as reduce the chance of CIN.

To put the NSCLC opportunity in perspective, approximately 2.1MM people in the world suffer from lung cancer/year. Approximately 700,000 people/year from China have lung cancer. Approximately 230,000 people/year in the United States have lung cancer. Approximately 85% of lung cancer patients have NSCLC. These estimates are very consistent with G1 Therapeutics estimates (see our recent G1 Therapeutics analysis). Hence the following is a very rough idea of the potential revenue opportunity by country:

SOURCE: The author created this file using the assumptions noted above.

Like Plinabulin for CIN, investors are encouraged to read the following articles to learn more of how Plinabulin works in the real world.

Plinabulin Improves Survival Rates in Subset of Patients with NSCLC

Plinabulin Continues to Show Promise

BYSI Financial Overview

The following is an overview of BYSI's income statements by quarter since 1/1/2019 and an overview of BYSI's liquidity:

SOURCE: The tables above were prepared by the author.

SOURCE: Q1 2020 & 2019 income statements (BYSI press release)

SOURCE: BYSI Q2 2019 income statement (BYSI press release)

SOURCE: BYSI Q3 2019 income statement (BYSI press release)

SOURCE: BYSI FY2019 P&L (BYSI Form 20-F)

SOURCE: BYSI June 2020 Equity Raise

BYSI's capital structure is simple, yet the legal structure appears complex. BYSI is headquartered in NYC yet BYSI is a foreign issuer for SEC purposes filing a Form 20-F as a foreign filer versus a traditional Form 10-K for US filers. Furthermore, it appears BYSI is technically incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The good news is it appears an Ernst & Young affiliate in China is BYSI's auditor. BYSI filed its annual report (Form 20-F) on April 30, 2020. BYSI released Q1 2020 financial statements via press release on June 11, 2020. Hence although it is now mid-August 2020, at the time this article is published, we do not have Q2 2020 financials. That being said the overwhelming BYSI value proposition is whether or not Plinabulin is approved in China and the US versus the late timing around the release of financial statements.

As noted above BYSI appears to have enough cash to fund operations until the end of FY2020. BYSI will therefore need to raise money by the end of the year. Fortunately it appears Plinabulin's clinical valuation is compelling enough to possibly find commercial partners in the EU and/or Japan. Furthermore, BYSI is quickly approaching a material clinical value inflection point. Should BYSI's Plinabulin be approved in China in 2021, it should open opportunities to secure traditional third party debt (though BYSI would need a bridge until then). Simply put between commercial partners and lenders, it appears BYSI has non-dilutive finding options for BYSI longer term.

BYSI has one class of common stock with 28MM shares outstanding as of 12/31/2019 (SOURCE: BYSI Form 20-F). In June 2020, BYSI raised money via an equity raise as noted in the author generated table above. As of today BYSI has 30,489,728 shares outstanding. This more or less reconciles with Seeking Alpha and other stock screeners. BYSI noted long-term debt of approximately $1.5MM. As noted above BYSI ended Q1 2020 with about $25MM cash then raised an estimated net $32MM in June 2020. Below in our traditional market cap to enterprise valuation calculations we assume BYSI burned $17MM in Q2 2020 to end Q2 2020 with $40MM cash. This is of course an estimate.

BYSI has a traditional employee stock option plan and restricted stock units but the amounts are almost immaterial (as noted below). The following is our traditional market cap and enterprise valuation calculations at various prices per share:

SOURCE: Author created table

Valuation

BYSI shares closed at $11.66 on Friday August 14, 2020 for a market cap of about $350MM. Our analysis concludes should Plinabulin be approved for CIN in China and the US and then also be approved for NSCLC in both China and the US, the peak revenue opportunity is north of $1 Billion/Year. If Plinabulin new oncology related therapies are in fact valued at 5 times estimated peak revenues (or even 2 times peak sales), then BYSI appears a compelling opportunity for vast valuation gains.

Remember nothing is certain until Plinabulin's NDAs are approved. If Plinabulin is approved and if Plinabulin is a better therapy than Neulasta that did over $4 Billion in FY2017 revenues, BYSI offers investors the chance of material share price gains.

Investors should also consider the regulatory environment for all of healthcare may be subject to change after the upcoming election in November 2020.

Investors should note 2 professional analysts forecast 12 month price targets on BYSI at $46/share and $39/share. Investors are also encouraged to review a Dawson James analysis that more or less concurs Plinabulin's peak revenue opportunity (in CIN and NSCLC) is well north of $1 Billion/Year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.