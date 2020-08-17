Introduction

Spend ten minutes seeking investment information online and you will come across a supposed professional technical analyst professing one of hundreds of trading indicators. They will attempt to lure you in with claims of excessive profits and a chart with beautiful lines crossing and diverging, showing when and how they entered the market, with perfect timing. Savvier guru’s will lure you in by mixing in small bits of fundamental analysis, seeming all the more professional, and claim their indicator aided in their fundamental trade. These false prophets exist everywhere from major media networks to independent blogs and have cost many an investor their future.

In this article, we begin a series to expose the various types of technical analysis as the low probability gambling that they are. We begin with what may be the most common: The Simple Moving Average.

Methodology

The primary test will be on the efficacy of moving averages in a long only strategy. Since this will be a long only strategy, we will test this strategy against companies that have done extremely well historically. The test will be against those currently in the NASDAQ-100 index and against the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) itself. This should maximize the probability of positive results by utilizing companies which achieved significant share appreciation.

We now define the moving average strategy. Prices were obtained via Yahoo Finance. Using the closing prices of these companies, we will simply develop a 50 day and 200 day simple moving average: perhaps the most common indicator. For each ticker, we start with a simulated account worth $10,000. If the open price of a company is greater than both the moving averages (generated via the previous close), we buy the company and hold it until the open price falls below a moving average, at which point we exit the position. This results in capital loss or gain in the simulated account and carries through the tested time period. Once the price again moves above the averages, shares of the company are again bought.

For example, suppose we buy 100 shares of ABC at $100 a share and hold it until the price drops below the average. If at that point, the price per share is 110, then we now have an account worth $11000. When price again moves above the two moving averages, we rebuy shares with our full account value. As such, if we have a buy signal at $120 per share, we buy 91 shares (in this case, excess cash resides in the account). Conversely, starting at $10,000, if we sold our shares at $90 each, then we would have $9,000 in the account, and would again wait until a new buy signal to use these funds.

The test begins on 10/17/1995, or since a ticker’s inception if after this date. The test ends as of 08/03/2020. We will examine final strategy values against a buy and hold strategy of the same time frame. We will also examine the set of yearly returns of the two strategies.

Results

Of the securities tested, an average of only 55% account value vs the buy and hold was achieved; e.g., on average, a final account value of $100,000 on the buy and hold method would have a final account value of $55,000 in its moving average counterpart. Simply put, on average, moving averages performed much worse than buy and hold on a realized returns basis.

Take note, across all securities tested, we gathered the yearly returns from the beginning of the year to the end of the year for each study year.

The returns distribution on the buy and hold method are below:

Sample statistics of these returns:

Buy Hold Statistics Average 29.38% Standard Dev. 91.43% Minimum -97.56% Median 17.31% Maximum 2508.82% Prob. Return > 0% 70.45% Prob. Return < 0% 29.55% Prob. Return = 0% 0%

Take note of important statistics from the above figure: the average yearly returns on the set of securities was 29.38% and the realized probability that a company returned greater than 0% returns in a year was 70.45% while the probability of returning less than 0% was 29.55% for the buy and hold strategy over the 14 year study. As will become relevant later, the probability that an account saw no change, under the buy and hold system, from one year to the next was zero percent.

The distribution of returns for the moving average method are below:

Sample statistics of these returns:

Moving Average Statistics Average 13.57% Standard Dev. 67.60% Minimum -69.90% Median 3.33% Maximum 2265.50% Prob. Return > 0% 56.34% Prob. Return < 0% 42.90% Prob. Return = 0% 0.76%

With the moving average strategy, the average yearly return was 13.6% vs 29.4% under the buy and hold. The probability a return was greater than 0 under moving averages was 56.3% vs 70.5% under the buy and hold strategy. Granted the minimum for the moving average was -69.9% compared to -97.6% under the buy and hold. Similarly, the standard deviation of returns under moving average was 67.6% vs 91.43% under buy and hold. These comparisons point towards something important about the moving averages ability to mitigate downward risk, however, without a more advanced buying strategy, our downside prevention has very significantly capped our upside potential.

Let us now investigate the results of the two systems on Apple (AAPL) and QQQ individually. This time, we will look at monthly returns.

The following charts begin in March 1999 since that is the time of inception for QQQ to aid in a direct comparison between not only the trading system but relative to the index.

Below are the account values of the trade system under Apple vs a buy and hold method.

AAPL Buy/Hold AAPL Moving Average Final Value $4,094,288.65 Final Value $1,235,170.91 Average 3.36% Average 2.40% Standard Dev. 12.14% Standard Dev. 8.36% Minimum -56.47% Minimum -20.39% Median 4.16% Median 0% Maximum 34.20% Maximum 34.20% Prob. Return > 0% 61.28% Prob. Return > 0% 45.53% Prob. Return < 0% 38.72% Prob. Return < 0% 33.62% Prob. Return = 0% 0% Prob. Return = 0% 21%

The preceding return statistics were taken via a monthly period. Importantly, with the moving average method, 33.6% of the time, your account value at the end of the month would be less than it was at the beginning of the month, which is significantly less than the buy and hold. On the other hand, we were positive only 45.5% of the time with the moving average compared to 61.3% with the buy and hold.

Notably, we achieved 0% returns 21% of the time in the moving average method with AAPL because the buy signal was inactive and so we held cash.

The below figures show the account value of the trade system under QQQ vs a buy and hold method.

Sample statistics of these returns:

QQQ Buy/Hold QQQ Moving Average Final Value $60,046.53 Final Value $19,475.51 Average 1.01% Average 0.36% Standard Dev. 7.19% Standard Dev. 4.52% Minimum -27.20% Minimum -16.02% Median 1.46% Median 0% Maximum 20.48% Maximum 20.48% Prob. Return > 0% 60% Prob. Return > 0% 42.13% Prob. Return < 0% 40% Prob. Return < 0% 37.87% Prob. Return = 0% 0% Prob. Return = 0% 20%

We can see with the above statistics that the method under QQQ performed similarly to that of the system under Apple. Importantly, if you were to, historically, have put yourself in the great money-making situation under a long strategy, these would have been some of the top companies to do use. And yet, we have seen significant underperformance, except in downside protection. However, that cost was significant long-term upside.

At this point, you are likely wondering what the results of a short strategy using moving averages would yield. After all, the moving average strategy results in less extreme standard deviations and monthly account minimums. So, it would seem, we may be able to take advantage of the downward trends. For brevity, we will consider the short side on only QQQ.

The strategy on the short side is opposite that of the long strategy. When the previous close is below both moving averages, we short the next morning and hold until the short signal ends. Below is the graph showing an account value of $10000 utilizing the moving averages as a short signal:

Sample statistics of these returns:

QQQ MA Short Final Value $7,328.96 Average -0.03% Standard Dev. 4.15% Minimum -18.35% Median 0% Maximum 22.55% Prob. Return > 0% 14.89% Prob. Return < 0% 23.83% Prob. Return = 0% 61.28%

I grant you that the short side will not yield results as significant were we to use the strategy on failing companies, but then again, if there was anywhere near the slim efficacy the long side provided, we should have seen positive returns. Instead, the account lost 27% of its value. These results look worse than pure gambling. If you’re positive a company is failing, I would bet that the results of using a moving average on a failing company vs a simple short and hold position would look strikingly similar to the long only distribution of returns.

Conclusion

We tested this method against all the companies currently listed in the NASDAQ-100 and against QQQ. The components have not always been a part of the index, and as such, there was still significant share appreciation to be found for these members. However, the moving averages were unable to capture this growth on the long side. Furthermore, by choosing these companies in this manner, we instituted survivorship bias into our test. In other words, if this long side methodology were to work anywhere, it stands to reason that these were our best-case scenarios and real-world results would be significantly worse.

The short side of this test was not as robust as the long side. I earlier made note that, if you perfectly picked failing companies, it stands to reason that the short side of the strategy would perform similarly to the long side since it is the inverse in practice. But we cannot know if a company is going to have explosive returns or fail miserably. To test the short side fully, we would have to test the same system against hundreds of companies which went bankrupt to have significant results.

So where might a set of moving averages be useful? On the one hand, it should work towards keeping an investor from sticking through bankrupt companies. Frankly, though, if you are buying that many failing companies, it is time to reexamine your investment theses. Perhaps if it were to be used alongside well determined fundamental analysis, the moving averages could be used as an aid in determining when share price is on discount - that would be when share price falls below the averages. Then the investor could buy more. But at that point, when do we actually want to buy? Exactly when share price drops below the line, or after just one more percent down? Furthermore, this becomes equivalent to "timing the market," which is well known to underperform buy and hold with regular contributions.

It is also worth noting that if share price were to remain range bound for any notable period, this would result in constant false signals and loss-making trades.

The long side of the system provided smaller extremes in terms of standard deviation and monthly return minimum values. A natural question of risk adjusted returns arises. We will consider the risk with the Sortino ratio, since the moving averages seem to be particularly good at mitigating downside risk. With respect to the returns since March 1999 to present, on a monthly basis, the Sortino ratio under the buy and hold method on Apple is 0.18 vs 0.13 for the moving average. For QQQ, we have 0.19 and 0.12 for the buy and hold and moving average, respectively. Simply put, the moving averages significantly underperformed.

This test only considered the 50 and 200 day simple moving averages. These periods were chosen because they were the first I found when searching online on how to trade using this a simple moving average. Using a different period would yield different results. Perhaps a 20 and 50 day would be better? Or perhaps a 13 and 27 day? Or maybe, even, an 11, 22, and 44 day three line system? It would be impossible to test all possible methods. Regardless, it does not seem we have reasonable enough results to use any type of simple moving average. Of course, if you have something that truly beats the market, feel free the share.

With all of these points in mind, whether you are a long term investor or a trader, I do not find the use of a simple moving average to be of substance.

As a final note, I would like to point out that, unless this system was traded in a tax-exempt account, most profits with the moving average method would be subject to the short-term capital gains tax.

