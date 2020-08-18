Simon Property Group has the financial durability akin to these massive ships. But the current environment is a true test of its resiliency. Can it withstand the dual hits?

The USS Nevada was commissioned five years after. It was the only vessel to sustain damage in the attack on Pearl Harbor that went on to fight on D-Day.

The Titanic, commissioned in 1911, was considered indestructible. We know how that story ends.

WER’s lead portfolio manager visited New Orleans recently. Like many large U.S. cities, it was clear it’s seen better days.

While higher-end establishments have re-opened, that’s been with restrictions. And much of the French Quarter and Bourbon Street were shuttered.

That lack of "traditional" activity gave room for one of his favorite past times: War history. The 302-year-old city hosts the National WWII Museum, which is generally rated as the best of its type.

The vessel shown above, the USS Nevada, was nicknamed "the ship that wouldn't sink." Commissioned on March 16, 1916, it earned seven battle stars during World War II and was the first fitted with a triple-gun turret.

The Nevada was heavily damaged in the bombing of Pearl Harbor, with officer of the deck Ensign Joe Taussig losing a leg. Yet his leadership allowed the battleship to stay afloat even after a direct hit from a Japanese torpedo.

It not only survived the ordeal but was the only ship that went on to fight in Normandy on June 6, 1944, otherwise known as D-Day. Through keen construction techniques, strong leadership, and a little luck, the USS Nevada persevered through truly difficult circumstances.

It's therefore nonsense to compare it to a retail REIT like Simon Property Group (SPG). Yet its challenges and eventual triumph did remind WER of the insurmountable odds faced by many businesses today.

With the recent release of Q2 earnings – and with more macroeconomic data now available – can Simon withstand one of the toughest operating environments it’s ever faced?

Or will it be more like the equally impressive yet utterly ill-fated Titanic?

Portfolio Construction and Strategy

Simon is the largest premium mall owner in the U.S. and also holds assets internationally. This matters more than ever since Simon gets first-hand experience on how other nations and regions are handling the coronavirus and applies that knowledge globally.

Source: Simon Property Group Q2 2020 Supplemental

Simon owns:

Just over 100 malls

69 premium outlets

29 international properties

14 associated with The Mills brand (previously Jersey Gardens)

4 lifestyle centers.

Its Japanese holdings lead on the international front, with nine centers. And Simon owns four properties in both South Korea and Canada. It also has a 22.2% interest in Klépierre, a leading European retail real estate company.

(Our members have asked us to write on Klépierre, and we plan to do so for iREIT on Alpha soon).

A defining but controversial aspect of Simon's unique business model is its aggressive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy. This included the failed attempt at taking over General Growth Partners – the largest mall REIT in the U.S. at the time – in 2009 and 2010.

The other company’s board chose Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) instead, though that hardy put a damper on Simon’s wandering eye.

In addition to Klépierre, Simon has an equity interest in Authentic Brands Group, LLC, Forever 21, HBS Global Properties, Rue Gilt Groupe, and Sparc Group (formerly known as Aéropostale). It often partners with peers to take on retailers at attractive valuations.

As we've noted before, this REIT has an edge in acquiring retailers since it knows their sales performance and financial position as well as anyone.

In fact, Simon knows exactly which stores do well geographically and by mall type/quality. I doubt anyone has more hard data on this than Simon because, globally speaking, it's the largest and most diversified premium mall company.

It also has an A-rated balance sheet and a long-term focus, making it one to trust… to a certain extent. The same goes for its successful history of strategically acquiring assets and companies during crises.

By continuing to make equity investments in struggling retailers, Simon is doubling down on its traditional business model. And it can be argued that it’s allocating resources better off spent on special dividends, share buybacks, or portfolio redevelopment into weak tenants.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Simon included its previous equity investments in these companies above (highlighted rows). There’s been minimal gains or losses on these investments in recent years.

It does have a good long-term track record in this regard. Yet, outside of when Simon specifically mentions them, we only have a rough idea of their standings.

Operational Performance

In normal market environments, REITs with Simon Property Group's S&P credit rating have similar operational headlines:

95%+ occupancy

1%-3% growth in funds from operations (FFO) and the dividend

A few acquisitions/dispositions

Updates on its debt and finance arrangements.

It's a boring story, which is exactly what most REIT investors desire.

Source

Enter the 2020 coronavirus crisis and the ongoing "Retail Apocalypse," however. While some REITs have done the near impossible and mostly maintained their stellar past performance – such as W.P. Carey (WPC), Public Storage (PSA), and most companies in the digital/infrastructure categories – the previous photo illustrates how many perceive the current state of retail shopping in the U.S.

Especially malls.

Of course, it's impossible for Seeking Alpha contributors to author an article on Simon Property Group, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), Taubman Centers (TCO), or Macerich (MAC) without half the comments stating something like this:

"I went to my local XYZ REIT shopping center, and it was completely empty/full."

Inevitably, this will be followed by a high-conviction assessment of the stock in question.

Source

Fortunately, we have SEC filings and other information at our disposal and don't need to tour the country visiting malls to accurately gauge property performance. The truth, it turns out, lies in the middle of the extreme interpretations.

There are shopping centers – particularly those in economically-depressed areas and attached to failing big-box department stores – that aren’t looking good. There also are properties humming along with near- or full-tenant occupancy with a manageable decline in foot traffic.

Two disparate facts can be true simultaneously. But let's explore where Simon falls.

Occupancy was 92.9% as of June 30, 2020… That wasn’t far off Simon's historical average. And base minimum rent per square foot was $56.02, representing an increase of 2.8% year-over-year.

Again, that doesn't sound like a scene from the Walking Dead. Nor does how its leasing spread per square foot being flat for the trailing 12 months ended June 30.

Given that includes two of the worst quarters in modern history for mall traffic, any objective analyst would have to call that a win.

As of Aug. 7, 91% of Simon's U.S. tenants were open and operating. And of the remaining 9%, half are due to government lockdowns and half are presumably due to uneconomic operating conditions.

That said, none of this guarantees healthy rent collections. As income investors, we know that rent equals cash flow.

So without consistent rent collection, Simon's dividend would be running on borrowed time.

Source: Yahoo Finance

This is the major driver behind SPG's waterfall-like stock decline from $160 to $60 in the past 12 months. Those rent collection fears were justified looking at its 2Q supplemental:

“The company has collected from its U.S. retail portfolio, including some level of rent deferrals, approximately 51% of its contractual rent billed for April and May combined, approximately 69% for June and approximately 73% for July with only de minimis deferrals. These percentages have not been adjusted for any rent abatements granted.”

Unlike some peers, Simon has kept its rent deferrals and abatement data close to its chest. Without this, we can’t accurately gauge true cash rent collection statistics. Due to FASB/GAAP accounting rules, lease payment negotiations/deferrals often require REITs to accrue cash that has yet to be received.

Realty Income (O) provided the exact impact of these unearned figures halfway through its Q2 2020 Supplemental:

“Our calculation of same-store rental revenue includes $12.9 million of rent deferred for future payment as a result of lease concessions we granted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and recognized under the practical expedient provided by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB). Our calculation of same store rental revenue also includes $35.9 million of uncollected rent from the second quarter of 2020, where we have not granted a lease concession. If these applicable amounts of rent deferrals and uncollected rent were excluded from our calculation of same-store rental revenue, the decreases for the second quarter and first six months of 2020 would have been (14.1)% and (6.5)%, respectively.”

Now, Simon did state that lease deferrals for July were immaterial. So this primarily impacts cash flows earlier in Q2. Provided a California-style additional round of lockdowns doesn't occur in Q3/Q4, rent collections should increase to and above 80%.

The timeline of government-mandated lockdowns is effectively Simon's operational timeline. All of Simon's retail properties were reopened as of July 10, though seven in California were subsequently closed on July 15.

They’ve remained closed ever since by government order.

Simon provides a fascinating measure of the lockdown's aggregate impact on the company's properties. It shows that, if you count one day of closure at an individual property as one "shopping day," the portfolio lost approximately 10,500 shopping days in Q2 alone.

On the development front, we separate domestic and international activity. So, on June 19, 2020, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok opened with 264,000 square feet of name-brand stores. Simon, which owns a 50% stake in the property, considers it Thailand’s first Premium Outlet Center.

The REIT also completed a 178,000 square-foot phase IV expansion of Gotemba Premium Outlets in Tokyo, Japan – of which Simon owns 40%.

And it confirmed in its Q2 results that construction continues on redevelopment and new development projects throughout the U.S. and internationally. Although we don’t have any broad data on this subject, it seems that most construction is considered essential business in the U.S.

Simon’s share of the remaining required cash funding for these projects through 2021 totals $140 million, a small amount compared to its $34 billion asset base.

The Amazon Effect

The term "Amazon Effect" has many meanings these days. But recent developments suggest yet another one.

Simon has been in discussions with Amazon (AMZN) to convert mall space into fulfillment centers.

Skeptics doubt adding tenants to a mall ecosystem with no intention or even possibility of driving incremental foot traffic could possibly be beneficial to the model, which is a valid point.

That said, we suggest looking at it through a different lens altogether.

Source: CBRE

The estimates above were made by Commercial Real Estate Services (CBRE) a few months before the coronavirus reshaped everything. Industrial and retail are effectively identical from a cap-rate perspective.

Source

This chart from CenterSquare was created in mid March just as COVID-19 started to impact financial markets – but before the widespread government-mandated lockdowns began. The shopping center and malls segments' cap rates (or rate of returns) jumped 52 and 69 basis points, respectively, over this short time period.

Per our calculations, the cap rates applied by the market were still around 6%-7% around that time.

With Simon's stock trading in the high $60s, the resulting cap rate now hovers around 10%, a figure usually reserved for distressed real estate. Current data on industrial real estate is difficult to come by. But higher demand from online retailers like Amazon, coupled with lower interest rates, has pushed cap rates into the 5%-6% range.

On the institutional side, WER's lead portfolio manager evaluates deals for core infill industrial properties on a regular basis. These properties are in extremely high demand. And even the likes of Amazon have to pay up.

In other words, there's a smart potential solution to this challenge. Let's walk through an example to demonstrate.

We'll assume a J.C. Penney store has an initial cost of $5 million and generates $500,000 in annual rent paid to a mall owner such as Simon. Simplistically, this results in a 10% cap rate.

Now let’s say that same building is rented out by Amazon or another online retailer, effectively becoming an industrial property. Applying the 6% cap rate STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) was buying at Q2 moves the building value to about $8.3 million, or a 66.7% increase in value.

We all realize mall space isn't exactly the same as industrial. But the physical difference isn't as great as one might think.

Like with industrial properties, malls are easily accessible, usually located near major thoroughfares, and have massive parking lots to maneuver large trucks. In fact, malls might be better than your typical urban core industrial properties for every single one of those considerations.

Albeit grim, space in a lower-trafficked mall is therefore potentially more valuable to the likes of Amazon.

Cash Flow Pays the Bills and Dividends

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Prior to the first half of 2020, Simon was consistently improving revenue, net operating income (NOI), and FFO per diluted share.

Source: Yahoo Finance and WER

Yet its stock didn’t reflect that performance. Simon had been rangebound between $150 and $225 for the last seven years. Management was undoubtedly frustrated with the stock's failure to track its financial performance, but it wasn’t up to them.

Then the stock began its collapse in early 2020, well before widespread lockdowns were a real possibility. At that point Dr. Fauci himself said such action would only occur in an authoritarian state like China, and so the markets didn’t react as intensely as they would go on to under different the opposite advice.

At that time, WER's lead portfolio manager purchased a tranche of SPG shares at $114 and another shortly after at $85.

Consistent with the service’s discipline, his last personal buy in the $60s resulted in an average price of approximately $80.

Subscribers will likely do better on this specific stock since he also allocated to National Retail Properties (NNN), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Brookfield Property REIT (BPYU), Realty Income, Federal Realty Trust (FRT), and Kimco Realty at their March lows – several of which were brand-new positions – to diversify his retail holdings rather than add to the existing SPG allotment.

Source: Simon Property Group Q2 2020 Supplemental

The first half of 2020 saw a -16.9% decline relative to the same period in 2019. Considering the operating environment we discussed earlier, these are acceptable if not favorable results.

That said, remember that some of that FFO is accrued only. Focusing on Q2, the decline was steeper at -29.1%. Its true figure is between 30%-35%, per our estimates.

For the most conservative but still feasible estimate for 2020, we can annualize the $2.12 generated in Q2 at $8.48 FFO. After a strong upday on Friday, Aug. 14, the stock still trades at $68, resulting in an 8x FFO multiple.

On the dividend front, Simon is paying $7.60 annually, meaning a payout ratio of 89.6% for Q2 and 62.9% for the first half of 2020. Outside of a temporary around one-third reduction during the Great Recession, its track record is consistent.

We don’t anticipate major changes to the policy.

The conservative payout ratio for the first half of 2020 – even after adjusting for accrued rents – indicates to us that the board of directors will maintain the dividend unless lockdowns in Q3 or Q4 produce worse results than Q2.

Fortress Balance Sheet

Higher-quality balance sheets tend to contain higher-quality properties. To explore this, let’s pretend a top-quality retail real estate asset in a growing major city comes up for sale.

Smaller retail REITs like Washington Prime Group (WPG) and CBL Properties & Associates (CBL) may eye the listing with envy. But their lenders probably wouldn’t back such a disproportionately large purchase.

Macerich could potentially make a bid, but its lenders are likely too cognizant of its leverage ratios. So they would demand compensation for the extra risk.

Then comes Simon Property Group.

Source: Simon Property Group Q2 2020 Supplemental

Simon's A-rated balance sheet and significant cushion in debt covenant compliance comes with major benefits despite uncertainty and bankruptcies in the retail sector.

Source: FINRA

One of the competitive advantages WER utilizes is the complete integration of a firm's capital structure into its equity analysis.

This is important. Very much so, since just knowing Simon's credit standing won't tell you that its bonds maturing 2/1/2040 are trading at 144.107% of par. That's an almost 50% premium. (Yes, we are familiar with the impact of interest rates on long-dated bonds.)

Source: FINRA

For context, Apple’s (AAPL) 2044 bonds only yield 90 basis points. That’s 0.90% lower than Simon's.

In fact, with the exception of the 3.250% bonds maturing in 2049, every single debt issuance by Simon is trading above par. This demonstrates immense confidence by credit investors in Simon's current and very long-term financial position.

Taubman Deal

At last – very recent - check, there wasn't any news on the Taubman deal. The last material announcement indicated it will be a long, drawn-out legal battle, which starts in November via a jury trial.

Whether Simon is simply trying to negotiate a better price, as rumored, doesn't matter much. The largest liability to Simon is approximately $1 billion, an amount the firm can easily handle as indicated by its bond values.

Whether the deal goes through or Simon has to write a large check to get out of it, its shareholders will "lose" the equivalent of an immediate $1 billion either way. We use immediate because the deal could be accretive longer term.

Conclusion and Valuation

We documented in the cash flow section that Simon was firing on all cylinders with consistent cash flow growth in the period leading up to the coronavirus. Using Q2-20 – what’s likely the worst quarter in its history – as the bearish case results in a mere 8x FFO multiple.

That's a more than 50% discount to Simon's historical trading range.

Moving up to a neutral position, we'll assume continued challenges, though not a nationwide shutdown. In which case, Q1 of 2020's $2.78 in FFO is a conservative representation of this figure and reflects a 6.1x FFO multiple.

Investors considering this neutral valuation should have a timeline of at least 24 months given the immeasurable political uncertainty currently surrounding the coronavirus.

Finally, for the optimistic case, we'll use 2019's comparable FFO of $12.37 per share, resulting in a 5.5x FFO multiple.

Source: NAREIT

The above chart helps put these figures into context. Despite being a member of the single-digit large A-rated REIT club, Simon's bearish case multiple of 8x FFO is approximately half of the lowest price-to-FFO multiple of all equity REITs going back to 2011.

Not even our most bearish estimates on Simon's FFO show up on this chart, which stops at 10x.

The degree of distressed pricing only accelerates with our neutral and optimistic scenarios, producing valuations for Simon that are 35.9% and 32.3% of equity REIT historical averages, respectively.

We consider this valuation one of the most attractive in the REIT sector – and certainly the most favorable among A rated REITs. As is always the case with WER's valuation framework, this is on a risk-adjusted basis.

We consider its shares highly attractive below $75 per share. SPG is higher risk than its A credit rating may suggest due to its sensitivity to the current environment and strategy of taking equity stakes in troubled retailers. But its balance sheet remains durable with enough liquidity to satisfy all its liabilities – and even dividends – for multiple years without any rent collection.

iREIT on Alpha maintains a Speculative Strong Buy here, which means we recommend underweight exposure. Our long-term forecast targets returns of 25% annually or higher.

Simon is one of just a few retail REIT recommendations in our wheelhouse. And we do consider this "battleship" sustainable.

In short, it should live to fight another day.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

