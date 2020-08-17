However, the first stage of the strategic agreement between the two will expire by October 2020.

Huami, like other US-listed Chinese companies, is fraught with headline risks as the tensions between the two countries escalate.

Huami (HMI:NYSE), a Chinese smart wearables vendor that has a strong partnership with the world’s fourth-largest smartphone brand Xiaomi (01810:HK), will release its second-quarter financials on August 18, 2020.

The short-term downturn caused by political factors introduces a bottom-fishing opportunity, as the company’s fundamentals could support a much higher stock price at USD 20.15 per share according to the intrinsic valuation approach and the peer comparison below.

Key assumptions

For the past three years, the company realized highly fluctuated y-o-y revenue growth at 32%, 78% and 59% respectively, yet to reach a stable and scalable stage. So, it is not reasonable to extrapolate the revenue growth from the recent past. Here we use the estimated market sizes of the two main products and services that drive Huami’s revenue and the company’s expected market shares in each segment. IDC estimated a five-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) at 11.4% for the global smartwatch market and the full-category wearables CAGR at 9.4%.

Huami as an incubation company of Xiaomi Corp, resembles Xiaomi in market approaches. Plus, smartwatches as a main category in the consumer electronics, followed by the PC and smartphone, will largely resemble the growth curve of it. Here we apply Xiaomi’s previous CAGR growth, 6.53%, which is extracted from 2017 to 2019, when Xiaomi’s smartphone market share was at a similar level as Huami’s current 5.8% of the total.

Xiaomi’s wearables business is the second-largest worldwide, taking 14% of the total market. We still forecast Xiaomi wearables market share to have a light negative CAGR at -5.88% due to the new entrants and growing competition for wearables.

The average selling price is from the calculation of the prices on the company’s official online stores and here we assume the company to be consistent in pricing strategy for the next five years to establish a stable brand image.

The pre-tax operating margins used in Huami’s valuation are around the industry level. The company’s cooperation with Xiaomi has significantly decreased the selling and marketing expenses, which pull down the operating margin of the growing company to an industry average. A stable reinvestment rate of 22% extrapolated from the previous years, is applied for the next five years’ free cash flow forecast.

Valuation result

In the estimation we proxy the risk-free rate using the return rate of 10-year government bond and the risk premium with the S&P 500 index return rate premium, leading to a discount rate of 9.36%. For the long-term growth after the company became mature, we assume that the company with grow at a stable economic growth at around 2%. The target price derived from discounted cash flow is USD 20.15 per share.

Peer comparison

As Huami’s most direct competitor, Fitbit (FIT:NYSE)’s valuation can be an important reference. With most of the product categories overlapped, Fitbit failed to deliver net profit since 2016 due to the mismanagement of expenses. After the two-year’s negative net profit, Fitbit agreed to be acquired by Google (GOOGL:NASDAQ) at USD 2.1 billion in November 2019. Though Fitbit might have a higher price for its goodwill as it is a more localized US company with longer managing history than Huami, the multiplier applied in Google’s valuation for Fitbit could give a hint on how the market and investors value companies of this kind. The sales of Fitbit in 2019 amount to USD 1.435 billion while Huami realized the sales scale expanded to USD 835 million. Based on Fitbit’s valuation at the time of the acquisition, the multiplier comes out at 1.46. If this multiplier is applied in Huami’s case, the company will be valued at USD 1.8 billion with the target price at USD 29.

High investment returns

Found in 2014, Huami is the youngest public company that specializes in wearable technologies. The company is currently enjoying its primary high growth phase. In this phase, it is normal for company managers and investors to be overly encouraged by the growth rate that is driven by filling the market blank. Thus, it is essential to dig into whether the return of invested capital (debt and equity) is at a promising level.

Wearable products from Fitbit, Garmin (GRMN:NASDAQ) and Xiaomi are the direct competitors of Huami’s star product Amazfit smartwatch. Along the scientific instruments vertical, Huami outplays as a star asset for investors, with a 59.44% annual growth rate and a 21% return on invested capital.

Strategic cooperation with Xiaomi ensures a part of the revenue

The strategic cooperation reached (information on page 92) by the Huami and Xiaomi is neither a purely ODM model which would not empower Huami’s self-branded products, nor an M&A that would entirely bond the two's strategies and risks.

Huami shoulders the design and manufacturing of Xiaomi’s wearable products, including smart bands, smartwatches (excluding children watches and quartz watches) and smart scales products, as the most-preferred-partner. Xiaomi, in return, is responsible for the distribution and sales of Xiaomi wearable products and Huami’s self-branded products through its established networks and sales channels around the world.

As for the transactions between the two, Xiaomi will purchase Xiaomi-branded products developed by Huami at a price that covers all of the related costs and expenses in connection with the manufacturing and shipment. After products sold through Xiaomi’s sales channels, the two companies will share all profits, normally on a 50:50 basis as mentioned in Huami’s official releases. The retail price is jointly set by both sides. Based on this model, Huami could secure a revenue volume of at least 70% of the total revenue in 2019 – around CNY 4 billion.

Xiaomi relationship seems intact, biggest-customer-as-shareholder model is safe

Tracing back to 2015, revenue generated from Xiaomi wearable products was as high as 97.1% of the total, indicating a risky strong buyer situation. As Huami’s self-branded product, Amazfit smartwatch kept growing, the proportion of Xiaomi’s contribution has been declining for the following years to 67% in 2018 and a slight rise in 2019 with 72%.

The risk of Xiaomi breaking strategic cooperation with Huami and consequently taking 70% of the revenue away is not at a high possibility since Xiaomi is the second-largest shareholder with 14.5% of Huami’s total outstanding shares. After all, the company’s positive long-term development trend stands in the same line with its shareholders. However, the cooperation agreement with Xiaomi will expire (information on page 4) in October 2020. In the upcoming release on August 18, the renewal of the cooperation agreement should be paid special attention.

COVID-19 further opens the market of healthcare-related wearables

Huami has been trying to build a moat by plowing in the technology-driven and strictly scrutinized healthcare track, as the company reckons smart wearable devices can be deeply integrated with various healthcare applications, rather than just being small-sized substitutes for smartphones. Several of the company’s subsidiaries are licensed as medical instruments providers.

Notably, the firm is also working with clinics to connect doctors with users via Huami’s smartwatch platform to perform the diagnosis of heart diseases and provide rehabilitation services. The cooperation with offline clinics could further feature the company as a professional medical technology company, rather than a small fish in consumer electronics that assists people in communication and recreation.

On June 15, the self-developed processor of Huami Huangshan 2 came out with a high recognition rate of atrial fibrillation — 7 times better than its predecessor Huangshan 1. Additionally, its software algorithms have also been improved 26 times over for heart disease detection. Previous devices with Huangshan 1 already claimed to be capable of detecting 97% of atrial fibrillation, which is almost the same as Apple Watch. The upgrade on SoC brings Huami a chance of being an outperformer in the medical wearable market.

Bottom line

Since the company's IPO, the market has been overlooking Huami's stock. Its price peak was at USD 19 in late 2018, slightly less than the target price of USD 20.15 proposed by our analysis. The long-term target price, which is a reflection of the company's intrinsic value, represents a 46.5% gain from the closing price of USD 13.75 as of August 13, 2020. The recent political turbulence that dragged Huami stock lower provides a fair opportunity for long-term investors to catch a high-return point.

Though the headline risks are relatively high for the company (but minuscule compared with those of larger Chinese tech enterprises), a major boost after the quarterly release on August 18 is still of a high possibility. Especially if the renewal of the cooperation with Xiaomi is inked.

HMI is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.