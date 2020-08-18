End market questions still predominate, but the stock is priced for success, if the company's plans can just come through.

Software companies have been the big winner over 2020. You know all the big names, the Zooms (ZM) and the Atlassians (TEAM) and the Twilios (TWLO) and so on. Valuations reflect that preeminence. Here’s a sample using Twilio’s peers (I subbed in TEAM for Shopify from the Seeking Alpha default):

Source: Seeking Alpha

Those 20-40x multiples are for trailing 12 month sales. Not cheap, Bob.

There are more attractively valued companies, but you have to dig a little beneath the service. For example, let’s take a look at a set of seven fast growing (15%+ year over year growth) software companies with between $217-$392M in TTM (trailing twelve months’) revenue (EV/Sales figures taken Sunday afternoon).

EVBG PS RPD QLYS FIVN ZS ? TTM Revenue in ($M) 222 359 368 342.4 371 391.5 336 TTM EV/Sales 19.92 8.3 8.4 10.5 20.7 40 ? YOY Growth 36% 31% 30% 14% 28% 43.50% 49.5%/68%

Source: Seeking Alpha, company filings, my own calculations. ZScaler has not reported earnings for the quarter ending July 31st yet, the rest have reported earnings for the June 30th quarter.

The question marks are where I am focused, of course. A software provider that has $336M in trailing twelve months’ revenue, that has grown that revenue organically at nearly 50%, and 68% year over year if you throw in their latest acquisition. Their verticals are not the most hyped in the market, but there appears to be steadily growing demand.

You’ve read the title of this piece, so you can guess that the company in question is F5 Networks (FFIV). The legacy application delivery controller hardware company has finally plunged into the software world to maintain and grow their share. The transformation is under way, with software representing nearly 15% of the company’s total revenue, which doesn’t include any of the service revenues they earn for supporting their software products. And just when it looked like the market might be giving the company credit for their shift and for reviving growth, the company sold off after their FY2020 Q3 report, purportedly due to valuation concerns. I don’t mean to make the argument that F5’s software deserves similar multiples to either of the above groups, but valuation is among the last of my concerns with the shares. All told, it makes for an interesting opportunity, and I added to my long position after earnings.

The Legacy

F5 Networks has been a longtime leader in the application delivery controller space. I understand that to involve hardware that helps companies manage server traffic across their servers, among other functions. Even in that sentence, you can see the problem that F5 has been having – as companies move to cloud services and off of their own servers, installing hardware to manage traffic gets relegated to the closet that keeps our dial-up modems, flip phones, and i-Pods. What was a new tech grower slowed dramatically in recent years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The need to manage web traffic scalably and securely is increasing, both based on intuition and industry research (e.g.), but that need is migrating to virtual software solutions, like so much of the rest of the economy. F5’s legacy leadership would not set the company or shareholders up for success on its own. This is a good article on the predicament F5 has found itself in, and note the comment on hardware vs. software culture at the bottom.

The Shift

Current CEO Francois-Locoh Donou has been in the role and the company since early 2017. He was already in its role for several months when the above article was written, and eventually he developed a pretty straightforward strategy - acquire software companies to accelerate the company’s transformation and to grow revenue. The company bought Nginx to provide load balancing in the cloud in March 2019, and then Shape Security to upgrade their more explicit security offerings, in a deal that closed January 2020.

Application delivery controllers and load balancing was a core function that F5 served over time, and that’s a helpful way to think about the whole business and about the way these two acquisitions fit in. ADCs and load balancing direct traffic to a website’s servers in a balanced way so all the material is made available quickly and sustainably, so the website has low downtime. F5’s solutions in general help deal with traffic and keeping websites and applications running in all environments, whether upgrading the ADC model via NGINX to a cloud approach or buying Shape Security to add more explicit bot protection and ddos (distributed denial of service) protection services. They basically provide the infrastructure for companies to safely run their websites or applications.

Now, the company spent $1.7B combined on the two acquisitions, and Nginx was an almost pre-revenue company. Management bonus compensation is based on revenue (70%) and EBITDA (30%), and EBITDA was adjusted for the Nginx acquisition costs; so there’s certainly a risk of empire building or wasteful acquiring to keep in mind. On the flipside, the company has a very strong balance sheet even after the two acquisitions, so they deserve some kudos for acting.

But, Nginx’s product reviews are high, as are Shape’s, and Shape was dubbed the fastest growing startup in Silicon Valley in 2018, for what it’s worth. I put more stock in F5’s revenue growth, which has seen some acceleration:

Year 2018 2019 2020 Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Software 28% 24% 19% 21% 30% 91% 91% 50% 96% 43% Dollar amount 36.8 34.6 35.1 43.6 44.5 45 67 82.2 65.8 91 97 Overall Growth -5% -1% 1.6% 3% 4% 2% 4% 5% 5% 7% 4% Software as % of product revenue 16% 15% 15% 17% 18.5% 19.3% 27% 31% 28% 35% 38% NGINX 4.2 6 Shape 16.3 20.6

Software has gone from ‘15% annualized growth’ (per the Stephen Simpson article I quoted above) to the ~50%+ rates in the last 12 months, and now comprises 38% of product revenue. Part of that is a decline in systems (i.e. hardware) revenue, but the software growth is more than making up for that, as product revenue growth is now in the mid single digits. Some of that is non-organic – I could not find too much disclosure on Nginx revenues, though they are relatively low; Shape revenues appear to be tracking towards $80-100M run rates.

Also, it’s worth noting not all of this is classic SaaS (Software as a service) subscription business. “We also continue our momentum towards a recurring revenue base with subscriptions of 73% of software revenue in the quarter,” CFO Frank Pelzer said on the most recent earnings call.

Nevertheless, F5 is beginning to grow again, and addressing growth markets. If they can sustain that, the valuation here will prove cheap.

Valuation

One curious thing about last week’s sell-off is that the last leg of the pre-earnings rally was driven by Credit Suisse’s Sami Badri raising his target price to $170, and after the report he raised it again to $183. Badri has been a bull since at least last fall, so maybe that doesn’t matter much. But the valuation after the stabilization around $135-140/share is 14-15x 2020 or 2021 non-GAAP EPS, 14x TTM FCF, and 3.3x sales. It’s not a demanding valuation, by any means.

They stack up reasonably well on relative valuation. I took a basket of security, hardware, and software peers. FFIV’s revenue growth isn’t great – 4% over the past 5 years, putting them behind VMWare or Akamai (7%) but ahead of Citrix (3.3%) and Juniper (-2.1%). Their return on invested capital is 22%, only behind VMWare and Citrix – the numbers here are wonky because a lot of these companies are negative working capital and little to no equity. Their asset turnover ratio is ahead of Akamai, behind Citrix and Dell, Fortinet and ATEN. And their valuation is close to the bottom of the barrel, which doesn’t seem merited.

Sources: Filings, my own calculations. PANW, VMW, and DELL have all not reported in this earnings season. NA means the value is negative for one reason or another. Price as of Friday, August 14th close.

I put together a 5-year discounted cash flow model where revenue growth starts with the middle of their guidance for FY 2020 Q4, then goes from 5% to 5.5% to 6% by 2023, before a long-term growth rate of 3%, and I have the company paring operating expenses back to 56% from 64% in 2020. This is a 28% operating margin; they had a 27.9% GAAP operating margin from FY 2016-2018.

FFIV (figures in $M) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Revenue 2341 2458.05 2593.24 2748.84 2913.77 Gross margin 0.83 0.83 0.83 0.84 0.84 Opex 0.64 0.62 0.6 0.58 0.56 Operating income 444.79 516.19 596.45 714.70 815.85 Tax 0.21 0.21 0.28 0.28 0.28 Capex 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 D&A 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Net income 351.38 407.79 429.44 514.58 587.42 Free cash flow 351.38 407.79 429.44 514.58 587.42 Shares outstanding 61 61 62 62 63 EPS 5.76 6.69 6.93 8.30 9.32 FCF/share 5.76 6.69 6.93 8.30 9.32 P 136.05 Net Cash 900 1307.79 1737.23 2251.81 2839.23 Market Cap 8.3B EV 7.4B P/E 24 P/FCF 24 EV/E 21.1 Discount rate 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% PV of free cash flow 351.38 370.72 354.91 386.61 401.21 5-year model Exit FCF 605.038 Long-term growth rate 3% Terminal Value 8643.4 PV of cash flows 1864.84 EV 10508.24 MC 13347.47 Target price 211.86 Entry price 144.71

I don’t know if it’s epistemologically correct to both build in a 10% discount rate and then discount the target price back to an entry price. If I just divide that target price by 1.5, I also get ~$141/share as an entry point. I added in the week after earnings between $134.5 and $136, and my average cost is $138.67/share over my full position.

Just for fun, I think you can back into the Shape acquisition as something like 10-11x forward sales ($1B vs. let’s assume a growth rate that gets us to something like $90M in first year sales with FFIV).

Concerns at this stage

There’s still a lot for me to learn. I think that’s the biggest issue. I don’t fully understand the services business and how sustainable that is, and that’s 56% of revenue so far this year. It is growing at a steady 4.5-6% over the past three years, so it’s not a glaring concern.

Specific to Q3, software revenue growth decelerated to 43% and 14% organic; Covid-19 effect? A sign that the core engines aren’t firing fast enough? Deferred revenue also did not grow this quarter, so is the subscription push really all it’s made out to be? I think these things can be bumpy, but it’s at least a more compelling concern than valuation.

There hasn’t been much insider buying from management, though it was nice to see I wasn’t the only one to add to a position last week.

I alluded to the risk of overpaying for acquisitions and dilutive growth. Operating margins went from 27.3% in 2018 to 23.1% in 2019 to 16.9% in the first 9 months of 2020. Here’s an exchange on the topic on the last call:

Management is incentivized to grow revenue and forgiven for acquisition by adjusting for EBITDA, so the incentives are not perfectly aligned, but we’ll see. I should say that Donou gets reasonable ratings from his employees on Glassdoor (and the company’s trend has gone higher this year, with reviews appreciating the ‘human first’ approach during the pandemic). I also started my review of FFIV before the latest report, and some of my comments were ‘they should disclose software revenue more clearly’ and ‘they should release an investor presentation’, and they did both of those things. So maybe they’re making progress.

The biggest risk is obsolescence, which I think applies to the category more than FFIV itself. The shift from hardware to cloud was an example of this, and FFIV has not yet proved they can bridge to the new world. Cloud service providers may be solving for these problems on their own, for example. I don’t know what the next unknown unknown is for the company and the sector, but their ability to adapt is being tested now and how they come out of the next 2-3 years will be telling for whatever the next evolution is. As discussed on The Razor’s Edge with Akram’s Razor this week, there are ways to ascertain this that I need to follow, and the question is whether there is a secular demand that will lead to its revenue growth really accelerating.

Conclusion

FFIV is not the most obvious story – a legacy hardware provider that has been forced to adapt not so much to an upstart competitor as a changing landscape. They have tread water for years with both low revenue growth and poor stock performance – flat since the 2016 Presidential election, for one frame. But, recent acquisitions and focus on a software first direction are starting to pay off in better topline numbers. If the company can maintain this momentum while recovering their historical margins, the shares are very cheap. There’s enough of a margin of error and balance sheet protection that even if they don’t quite get there, the risks are not that great. And they don’t need to earn a typical SaaS multiple for this to work out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FFIV, DELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.