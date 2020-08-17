FNV is one of my long-term investments in the streaming sector.

Image: The Marcellus and Utica Shale formations stretch Southwest from Lower New York through Pennsylvania, Ohio, and into West Virginia. Source: Kimray, Inc.

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Franco-Nevada (FNV) released its second-quarter 2020 results on August 5, 2020. Production was particularly weak this quarter because of a temporary production curtailment in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From a total of 56 producing assets owned by Franco-Nevada, 15 assets experienced some disruptions this quarter. However, all but one (Golden Highway) returned to normal operations.

Because of the temporary nature of the drop in production, I expect a significant jump in gold equivalent production in the third quarter. Despite a definite set-back this quarter, revenues beat easily last year's performance.

Below are the revenues per segment in the second quarter of 2020:

One general characteristic of Franco-Nevada is that the company is highly dependent on the price of gold, which represents 69.9% of the total revenues of 2Q'20. Hence, any investment decision must be made with the gold price outlook.

Franco-Nevada's Oil & Gas segment represented 7.5% in 2Q'20 and (16.2% in 2Q 2019) is weakening (oil & gas revenues come from the US Permian Basin and the company's new expansion in the Marcellus basin since July last year).

CFO Sandip Rana said in the conference call:

However with COVID-19, we had a number of interest impacted in the second quarter. Our 56 producing assets at the end of March, 15 were impacted in some way. These assets were either mandated to shut down or to partially curtailed production. As of today, we are pleased that almost all of the assets that were impacted have resumed normal operations. Only the Golden Highway assets remained closed.

FNV is one of my long-term investments in the streaming sector with Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM). I recommend reading my recent article on WPM here.

The company's fundamentals are reliable, and with PGM's price shooting higher, the company's balance sheet is pristine. However, the company's success may have created an overbought situation, and despite an excellent prospect, the stock could retrace significantly before resuming its uptrend.

The stock has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and can be considered an excellent proxy for gold. FNV has underperformed its competitor Wheaton Precious Metals.

Data by YCharts

Thus, I recommend trading regularly short term about 30-40% of your position by taking advantage of the sector volatility.

A Solid Balance Sheet And Production In 2Q 2020

Franco-Nevada 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 170.5 235.7 258.1 240.5 195.4 Net income in $ Million 64.0 101.6 113.3 -98.8 94.4 EBITDA $ Million 138.3 193.7 202.1 -78.2 159.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ Million 137.9 192.9 201.7 192.7 158.1 EPS diluted in $/share 0.34 0.54 0.60 -0.52 0.50 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 119.1 170.4 184.6 195.2 150.2 CapEx in $ Million 38.5 341.1 8.0 34.5 4.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 80.6 -170.7 176.6 160.7 146.2 Total cash $ Million 432.3 91.7 132.1 209.8 378.5 Long term Debt in $ Million 432.2 242.4 80.0 0 0 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.26 0.26 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 187.5 188.1 189.2 189.8 190.6 GEO's 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Production gold equivalent K Oz Eq. 107.774 133.219 153.396 134.941 104.330 Gold price 1,310 1,472 1,480 1,583 1,711

Data Source: Company document and Morningstar

Note: More historical data starting 2015 are available for subscribers only.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues were $195.4 million in 2Q'20.

During the second quarter of 2020, the company generated revenues of $195.4 million, up 14.6% for the same quarter a year ago and down 18.8% sequentially.

Net income came in at $94.4 million or $0.50 per share and $91.8 million of adjusted net income or $0.48 per share.

During the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased by 14.5% to $158.1 million from last year.

Oil and gas assets once again added to Franco-Nevada's overall results. Revenues from the company's energy assets for 2Q'20 came in at $14.6 million compared to $26.5 million in 1Q'20.

However, with the recent falling oil and gas prices, I expect the second quarter to be very weak.

2 - Free cash flow was $146.2 million in 2Q'20

Note: The free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

However, the company posted a profit in free cash flow this quarter of $146.2 million with yearly free cash flow ("ttm") of $312.8 million, even after spending on a few significant acquisitions (e.g., Cobre Panama, Permian, and Marcellus).

The company's board announced a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share. It is the 14th consecutive annual dividend increase for the company's shareholders. The dividend yield is now 0.71%, which is disappointing. The company could do better in this segment.

3 - The company has strong liquidity of $1.7 billion in 2Q'20 and is now debt-free.

Source: Q2 Presentation

Not much to say about the financial situation other than it is excellent and will probably be even better next quarter.

4 - Production in Gold equivalent ounce was 104,330 GEOs in 2Q'20

Franco-Nevada stated that it sold 104,330 gold equivalent ounces in Q2'20, down from 107,774 GEOs in the same quarter a year ago. Lower production due to smaller contributions from the Antapaccay, Goldstrike, and Sabodala mines. However, Cobre Panama and Hemlo did quite well.

Gold represented 76.4% of the total output in 2Q'20, excluding energy. Details are presented below:

In the second quarter of 2020, the average gold price was $1,711/oz, 30.6% higher from the same quarter a year ago. Silver prices averaged $16.38/oz, up 10% year over year. Finally, platinum prices went down 6.2% year over year to $790/oz, and palladium prices jumped 41.6% year over year to $1,965/oz.

6 - Guidance 2020

The company released its revised guidance this quarter. The company anticipates attributable royalty and stream sales between 475k GEOs and 505K GEOs from its mining assets, and revenues of $60-75 million from energy assets in 2020. (The WTI and Henry Hub natural gas price are expected to average $40 per barrel and $2.00 per mcf, respectively).

Source: Q2'20 Presentation (montage).

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Franco-Nevada's weak production this quarter was not a surprise, and despite a considerable drop in production GEOs, the company managed to score $94.4 million in net income this quarter. Even Franco-Nevada's energy assets should recover in the third quarter after stabilizing oil and gas prices.

In short, it was a temporary hiccup that will be quickly forgotten in a few months. However, if you look at my article about Wheaton Precious Metals, the impact on production due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been more severe with Franco-Nevada. Revenues went down 18.75% sequentially for FNV, while WPM suffered only 2.7%.

Technical Analysis

FNV experienced a support breakout of its ascending wedge pattern and quickly retested the 50MA as lower support. The new resistance is now $157, where I believe it would be wise to sell about 35% of your position, especially if you bought at support around $145.

The bearish case: If gold retrace below $1,800 per ounce, which is a definite possibility based on the 10-year gold chart (cup & handle pattern), then FNV will probably fall to $121, which is the 200 MA.

However, if gold price regains their positive momentum and trade above $2,000 per ounce, then we could retest $165-$170, but it is not very likely, in my opinion.

