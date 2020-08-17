The ongoing coronavirus crisis still leaves me with a lot of uncertainty even though the stock market has continued to soar to new heights. Despite my belief that things will eventually return to normal, I am still wary of a potentially prolonged recession. I wanted to look at companies that could be great long-term opportunities and are “defensive” in nature. I believe Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is a good candidate.

Just a brief background on the company, ADP is one of the world’s largest providers of human capital management solutions. The company has over 860,000 clients worldwide in 140 countries. The company was founded in 1949 and has undergone a digital transformation to be more suited to the modern world. The company is organized around three segments.

Investor presentation

First is the HCM solutions which provide cloud-based software to assist employers of different types and sizes. An HCM solution acts as a portal for employees so that they can have a single data source for all HR/Benefits/ Payroll concerns. ADP’s primary software is called ADP Workforce Now and competes primarily against Workday (WORK). ADP Workforce Now software is more popular with mid-sized companies as it tends to be a cheaper option. Reviews of the software have stated that it is competitive against Workday, though some have complained about the dated interface and poor search capability. Apart from Workforce Now, ADP also has a specific solution for large enterprise clients called ADP Vantage HCM which serves over 500 enterprise-level clients.

Investor presentation

The company also offers HR outsourcing solutions for administration, payroll, benefits management, and other services. The company offers outsourcing solutions to both large and small firms. For small- and mid-sized firms, this is done through a co-employment model where both the client and ADP employ employees and ADP takes on certain responsibilities such as payroll and tax fillings. The company’s outsourcing solutions work together with its Workforce Now software to create a comprehensive end to end solution for customers.

Finally, the company’s Global Solutions consists of helping multinational clients navigate complex HR management issues across multiple countries. I believe in the case of ADP, the whole is worth more than the sum of its individual parts as these three segments working together form the competitive advantage of ADP. The company is able to use its own in-house technology platform to offer a wide array of services, in different countries, on a massive scale.

Investor presentation

The company has a recession-resistant business

In terms of short-term results, we can examine the company’s fiscal year 2020 just ended in June. Compared to last year, 4Q 2020 revenues decreased by 2%, taking out the effects of currency fluctuation to $3.5 billion. Adjusted net income decreased only 1% during this time period and EPS was fat at $1.14. Full-year currency adjusted revenues increased by 4% and EPS increased by 9% to $5.70. This is despite the coronavirus and the lockdowns happening during that same time frame demonstrating the resiliency of the business. I believe this demonstrates the “stickiness” of ADP's business and the fact that it is essential to its customers. As of the last reporting period, the company has cash of $1.9 billion against long-term debt of $1.0 billion. The company has been prudent in paying down this debt as long-term debt was $2.0 billion last year. This ensures that the company is well prepared to weather the current ongoing crisis.

The bear-case around ADP seems to be centered on the fact that the US is going into recession. With the current 10.2% unemployment, there would be less of a need for HR/ payroll management. However, I believe that this is not true as even in the case of a temporary shutdown, companies still need to keep their HR/payroll infrastructure/systems in place. ADP enables and makes efficient the payroll and benefits function, therefore, I believe that the only scenario where these functions would no longer be needed is if the customer goes out of business. Furthermore, ADP actually has a chance to win more new customers as businesses need to get leaner and cut costs in order to weather out the ongoing storm. We can see that even during the Great Recession, ADP still exhibited EPS growth (2007 EPS of $2.04 vs. 2009 EPS of $2.63).

Despite being a dominant force in human capital management solutions, the company has been growing net income at a fairly healthy pace. Revenue has been growing at a CAGR of 4.5% in the last 5 years. Operating income has been growing at a faster rate of 8.0% CAGR in the last five years primarily driven by improving EBIT margins as the company executed on its software-focused transformation. EBIT margin in 2015 was 19.8% compared to the 2020 EBIT margin of 23.4%. These results are reflected in the cash flows generated by the company as well.

Author calculations based on data from Seeking Alpha

Long term, I believe there are a few trends ensuring ADP’s continued growth in the future. First is the continued increase in payrolls and compliance-related regulatory requirements. Payroll compliance costs are increasing as more regulations are put in place and offering a complete end to end software and outsourcing solution will ensure a steady pipeline of clients for ADP. Furthermore, ADP is increasing their enterprise and small-business solutions, ensuring that intelligent automation and “smart” data processing is available to all types of clients, i.e., eliminating manual inputting and other redundant tasks.

Investor presentation

Conclusion

I believe that ADP’s scale and recession-resistant business make it an investment to consider. In the last five years, the company typically trades at a P/E ratio above 25. At fiscal 2020 EPS of $5.70 and current share price of $138.9, this implies a P/E ratio of 24.4x which is right about the average. There are two important things to note, though. The fiscal 2020 EPS includes March 2020-June 2020 which was the height of the coronavirus pandemic. EPS growth may have been higher if it were not for that crisis. Furthermore, the 10-year government bond yield is at an all-time low of 0.71%, much lower than the 2%-3% yield of the past five years. With a dividend yield of 2.62%, I believe that ADP should be trading at an average P/E ratio closer to 30x-35x. I believe given the company’s competitive advantages, growth opportunities and stable business, ADP is a buy.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.