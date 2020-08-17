Even if the economy recovers from the COVID-19 crisis soon, I believe Kohl's will remain on the wrong side of secular retail trends.

Investors will probably pay more attention to the pace of recovery going forward. Even so, I do not see many reasons to be optimistic.

Retail earnings week is here. On August 18, Kohl's (KSS) will report its fiscal 2Q20 results - following a first quarter that looked disastrous, as one should have anticipated. Analysts expect to see revenues drop another 26% YOY, an improvement over last quarter's number that is unlikely to excite investors. Per-share loss of 88 cents, if confirmed, would reflect a combination of little top-line firepower, contracting gross margins, partially offset by lower operating expenses.

To be fair, shareholders will probably be paying more attention to the pace of recovery going forward than to the results of the most recent quarter. Still, I am skeptical that Kohl's will have much to show at this point, and I believe that the retailer's climb out of the gutter is likely to take several more months.

Credit: WKBT

What to expect

On the most recent earnings day, in May, Kohl's announced that 50% of its stores nationwide had been reopened. By the end of the second quarter, just about all locations seemed to be in operation. This appears to be the case even in states where coronavirus contamination continues to be high today. Therefore, the projected sales decline of 26% in 2Q seems to be in line with the store reopening schedule.

The more interesting topic of conversation, however, will be how robust comps have been in the last few weeks, after store hours returned to normal. An upbeat narrative here could set a positive tone for what to expect going forward, and trigger bullishness among investors.

I, on the other hand, remain cautious. The most recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics unveiled a drop in apparel prices in July, particularly in dressy categories across men's and women's departments. The latter, in particular, had been a weak spot for Kohl's even before the pandemic, and is unlikely to recover quickly in a work-from-home environment. Discounted prices, in this case, hint at low demand for these products, and the possibility that we may see Kohl's write off some of its inventory once again.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company filings

Another debate point that I will pay close attention to is cash. Last quarter, Kohl's did an outstanding job at preserving liquidity through a number of initiatives that included the dividend cut, a pause in share repurchases, reduction in capex plans and the tapping of credit lines. I wonder, however, if Kohl's will once again benefit from management and renegotiation of payables, which seems to have been a crucial lever used to preserve cash last time.

On the stock

Ahead of Kohl's earnings report, I set my expectations low. Store locations have only recently returned to a normal schedule, and I question how strong the sales recovery has been in an environment (e.g. work and study from home) that does not favor consumption of apparel and other products that the retailer has to offer. That, in my opinion, helps to justify KSS having underperformed the retail sector (XRT) by as much as it has since the late March trough and over the past 12 months (see chart below).

Data by YCharts

I maintain my views, shared last quarter, that KSS is "a trader's dream and an investor's nightmare". Because I identify myself with the latter, I prefer not to get involved with this stock. Even if the economy recovers from the COVID-19 crisis soon, I still see Kohl's fighting pre-pandemic battles that include (1) a demand shift to either DTC athleisure brands or off-price retail, and (2) the dominance of e-commerce over retailers that still rely heavily on the brick-and-mortar model.

I do not own KSS because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns, in the long run, using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.