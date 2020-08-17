Do Not Give Up On The U.S. Dollar

The dollar appears weak when we look at the USD index, but is still solid when we look at broader indexes. For instance, USD NEER is still up 1.9% YTD.

Recently, we have been questioning whether the trend in the USD weakness that has been going on since the end of March is close to an end.

In the past few weeks, we have been questioning whether the trend in the US dollar weakness that has been going on since the end of March is close to an end. In the past few months, more and more investors have turned massively bearish on the greenback, with some investment gurus expecting the dollar to consolidate by 40 to 50 percent in the coming 3 to 5 years. One of our main arguments against that narrative is that central banks (ex-Fed), and especially the ECB and the BoJ, will do 'whatever they' can to prevent that scenario from happening, as a sharp appreciating of their currencies will dramatically impact their economic 'recovery' and also weigh on their inflation outlook.

USD is not that weak when looking at a diversity of indexes

Another interesting observation we have made is that while a lot of investors are focusing on the USD index as a proxy for the dollar performance, we can notice a different picture when we look at a broader USD index (NEER) or the Asian DXY. Figure 1 shows a significant divergence between the USD index and the USD NEER and ADXY since the March selloff; while the USD index is currently trading close to its critical support of 92.5 (its May 2018 lows) and is down 3.6% year-to-date, the NEER and ADXY are still trading above their early March levels and are both up 1.9% and 1.3% YTD, respectively. Hence, we are not convinced that the bearish momentum on the US dollar is just starting as the greenback still remains solid when we look at broader indexes.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

If we were experiencing a bearish USD trend, the dollar would be weakening significantly against EM currencies, which would then generate an extra stimulus for EM equities. Figure 2 (left frame) shows that the ADXY index overlaid with EM equities (EEM) in the past cycle; to the exception of the 2017 pullback when the USD depreciated by 10 percent, the ADXY has constantly been falling (i.e. stronger US dollar against EM/Asian currencies) in the past 2.5 years, which has been weighing on EM equities.

We can notice that EM equities retraced higher in recent months due to the massive increase in global liquidity, but are still trading significantly lower than their January 2018 highs when EM liquidity peaked. We can also observe a 'Pavlovian' relationship - cheaper currency higher equities - in the US recently; figure 2 (right frame) shows that the weakness in the US dollar has been associated with trending equities in the past year. This relationship can break down anytime, but we are confident that being long USD at current levels could 'hedge' investors against a sudden reversal in equities in the near term.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

Short Dollar trade is getting overcrowded

Another reason why we are not convinced that the USD dollar bear trend has just began is that the dollar trade has become 'extremely' crowded in recent months. Figure 3 shows that the speculative positioning on the US dollar switched from net longs of nearly 300K contracts in early 2019 to -214K contracts in early August, their lowest level since early 2018. Net long specs on the euro are now at their record high of nearly 200K contracts. A contrarian investor would typically use that indicator as a negative signal and go against consensus and go long the US dollar at current levels.

We previously saw that the US dollar could continue to weaken a little against the euro (up to the 1.20 level), but we remain positive on the greenback in the medium term as the rise in economic and political uncertainty in many developed and emerging countries will naturally weigh on the currency and therefore limit the downside risk on the 'world's reserve currency'.

Figure 3

Source: CFTC, Eikon Reuters

Uncertainty and weak growth to weigh on non-US currencies

To conclude, we think that the US dollar has not weakened significantly despite the massive expansion of the Fed's balance sheet (relative to other central banks), the US experiencing the worst riots since 1968 and the rising probability of a second lockdown due to the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in many Southern states. The number of cases has been trending higher in many European countries in recent weeks and therefore will start to impact fundamentals again in the medium term, which will definitely weigh on growth expectations and currency appreciation in the coming months.

We still remain slightly bullish on EURUSD in the short run, but we remain cautious on risk on pairs such as GBPUSD or AUDUSD. The 'cheap' volatility, extremely elevated equity prices, the overcrowded 'short US dollar trade' in addition to the risk of rising political uncertainty in many EM countries are all positive factors that could support the dollar in the medium term. Do not give up on the US dollar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USDCHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.