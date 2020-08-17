What Michael Burry (Of 'The Big Short') Added During The COVID-19 Bounce Back

Burry performed very well prior to and during the great recession. Now he is back and his portfolio is made public every quarter.

Michael Burry is the investor whose story was made into The Big Short, and one of the most famous investors to come out of the global financial crisis. He runs Scion Asset Management. As Scion's assets under management are large enough to demand SEC filings, we can get a once-per-quarter glimpse at his portfolio. I believe following the portfolio of noted exceptional investors is worth doing, as it may unearth great ideas one hadn't thought of, or at least provides the chance to follow buys-and-sells and hopefully learn from the decisions.

His firm recently filed his portfolio for the end of June (second quarter) so all of the positions discussed here are as of that date. I've been following Dr. Burry's portfolio for many years, and this is one of the most active quarters I've seen from him.

Increase in Portfolio Leverage

The biggest thing that immediately jumped out at me from looking at the filing was the change in leverage in Dr. Burry's portfolio. Big positions in Facebook (FB), Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) were converted to call options during the quarter. That frees up some capital, and also increases the leverage to upside moves in the portfolio.

But even more surprising to me was the addition of 10 new positions as call option purchases. This included everything from Alphabet (GOOGL) to Western Digital Corp. (WDC). A full table of his portfolio appears below, and I've noted which positions are call options.

This seems to me to be a vote of confidence in both these ideas and the market valuation in general. While Michael Burry isn't one to shy away from leverage (his 'Big Short' win was a highly leveraged trade, after all) regularly employing options, this is a much bigger portion of the portfolio in options than has been typical for him. That suggests that he views at least his own portfolio as being very attractively valued, which makes these picks perhaps a stronger signal than is normally sent.

Portfolio Sales

Of course, with all the new additions to the portfolio there were inevitably some sells during the quarter. These seemed to largely be profit taking from positions he put in place during the depths of the COVID-19 inspired downturn. Sales of Boeing (BA), Jack in the Box (JACK) and Michaels (MIK) were all situations where substantial profits could be harvested by the fund. By contrast, the large sale of a long-term position in Tailored Brands (TLRD) is more of a capitulation. Tailored Brands is a firm where he held a position pre-COVID-19 and the firm has been badly affected by the pandemic, given they primarily sell and rent men's formal wear and much of the prom/wedding demand has been cancelled. TLRD had quite a bit of leverage even prior to the pandemic, and they ended up filing for bankruptcy. Although that filing wasn't until August, so he had sold the entire position by the end of June. The entire portfolio at the end of June appears below.

Portfolio at June 30, 2020

NAME OF ISSUER Symbol Face Value ($000) Number of Shares Security Alphabet Inc. GOOG 113,089 80,000 Call Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY 10,600 1,000,000 Shares Bank of America Corp. BAC 8,130 342,300 Call Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG 18,471 11,600 Call Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA 7,837 155,000 Shares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store CBRL 1,653 14,900 Call Designer Brands Inc. DBI 3,893 575,000 Shares Discovery Inc. DISCA 10,550 500,000 Shares Discovery Inc. DISCA 1,312 62,200 Call Facebook Inc. FB 21,163 93,200 Call Foot Locker Inc. FL 5,249 180,000 Call GameStop Corp. NEW GME 11,935 2,750,000 Shares Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS 14,545 73,600 Call Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP 7,316 375,000 Shares Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP 341 17,500 Call JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM 8,089 86,000 Call Kimball Intl Inc. KBAL 1,924 166,452 Shares Las Vegas Sands Corp. .LVS 6,968 153,000 Call Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR 5,388 300,000 Shares National Oilwell Varco Inc. NOV 2,112 172,400 Call Precision Drilling Corp. PDS 3,054 4,024,093 Shares Qorvo Inc. QRVO 8,290 75,000 Shares Qorvo Inc. QRVO 4,200 38,000 Call Retail Opportunity Invts Corp. ROIC 5,665 500,000 Shares Trip.com Group Ltd. TCOM 8,424 325,000 Shares Uniti Group Inc. UNIT 5,955 636,894 Shares ViacomCBS Inc. VIAC 2,006 86,000 Call Western Digital Corp. WDC 11,921 270,000 Call Wynn Resorts Ltd. WYNN 5,214 70,000 Call

There are too many new positions here to go through all of them, but there are definitely some themes that are worth investigation. Broadly, I think many of the new positions are in businesses where the market is still discounting significant reductions in value due to COVID-19, but where there is a potential variant position.

Dr. Burry Buys Retail Opportunity

This REIT is a great example of that theme. While they are a retail REIT, and thus have had significant exposure to reductions in demand for shopping during the pandemic, there are some offsetting factors here. The first is that they are nearly exclusively grocery anchored centers. While the market isn't likely to have missed this fact, as grocery stores remained open throughout the stay-at-home orders, there are long-term implications there as well. As author Dane Bowler notes in this piece on the firm, grocery stores are a great example of a business type that will likely resist e-commerce incursion. Thus, while grocery stores are great in the short term (they will stay open during COVID-19) they are also likely great in the long term (they will stay open even when most shopping is online).

The company's smaller tenants have a different exposure. Salons and fitness centers are examples of places that have been badly affected by COVID-19, but shouldn't be impacted in the long term from e-commerce. The ability of ROIC to offer local service type space to its tenants is something that will stand it in good stead in the long run, even though these businesses may be more affected now.

The company hasn't been nearly as affected by COVID-19 as the enclosed mall operators, and had collected 85% of their July base rent by the time of their conference call at the end of the month. They also noted on that same call that they expect all 11 anchor tenants who have leases up this year to renew, and that they have been able to quickly re-lease spaces they have gotten back from tenant bankruptcies.

I think these last two items are strong examples of business quality, and their west coast focused portfolio really helps them here. Growing areas will tend to have growing rents and excess demand for space, and that excess demand is a big offset when the cycle turns (as it has in unusual fashion lately). That provides extra resiliency to their assets, which I think is an under-appreciated factor sometimes in real estate. A real estate asset with a 20 year lease is great, but it's even better if there are three other operators who would love to get that space, because it reduces the risk of failure from any one operator.

I think ROIC's focus in growing west coast markets and their focus on essential services that are less likely to be affected by COVID-19 or disintermediated by e-commerce is what has attracted Michael Burry to the firm.

Industry Focus

There are a number of oil and gas related firms in the portfolio this quarter, which is something new for Dr. Burry. I think the same theme is likely at work here, as oil and gas related firms have declined dramatically because of lower demand as everyone stays home, but long-term demand should remain unchanged.

There are also a number of travel companies in the portfolio this quarter, mostly of the casino and travel agent varieties. The travel agents especially make sense to me - their gross margins are so significant that they should be able to cover their fixed costs at much lower levels of travel than the average hotel REIT or airline. There is one airline in his portfolio this quarter, COPA, which is based in Panama.

Michael Burry also regularly invests in special situation investments. These appeal to me, and are a primary focus of my own investing and writing.

Uniti Added to Scion's Portfolio

The most notable special situation type investment this quarter is Uniti (UNIT). This is a REIT that was spun out from Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ). Essentially, they own the underlying network assets, and lease them to Windstream for a fee. Windstream has declared bankruptcy, and that put the Uniti rent at risk.

The market interpreted the Windstream bankruptcy as terrible news for a few reasons. One was that the lease between Uniti and Windstream could have been interpreted as a financing agreement, which would mean that the consideration would be debt that could be eliminated/restructured during the case.

Instead, the parties agreed to amend the lease. For a great summary of that lease amendment see this article. There were a number of payments made by Uniti to Windstream, but there will also be offsetting significant growth in future rent payments. The deal was nowhere near the worst case scenario, even though it was value dilutive for Uniti compared to the as-written lease they previously had. That said, Windstream's debt is significantly getting converted to equity. That should make Windstream a much stronger tenant, and the fiber assets Uniti is buying will help them diversify their tenant base.

The tower and data center REITs have assets that are at least directionally similar to Uniti's network assets, and they trade at multiples that dramatically exceed Uniti's multiple. I suspect Michael Burry is in this one for the re-rating that will happen after the market understands the stabilized value here. One potential catalyst is the appeal of the lease settlement approval, which is happening on August 18th.

An acquisition of Uniti by one of the tower REITs also seems at least possible, and they are big enough that the concentration of Windstream as a tenant would largely be diluted out. The tower REITs have a much lower cost of capital than Uniti, which would make such an acquisition immediately accretive. I doubt that Dr. Burry is in this as an acquisition speculation, it is more likely he thinks it will re-rate once the market believes the future run-rate numbers.

Conclusion

Michael Burry is one of the people who predicted (and profited) from the mortgage meltdown in the global financial crisis. While I never suggest cloning even the best investors without doing your own research, his track record suggests that what he's buying right now is a good place to start looking for new ideas. I think the leverage he's added to his portfolio this quarter is an especially strong signal about how he is thinking about the value in his portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.