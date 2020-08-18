The Impact Of Going Green

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing now accounts for one out of every four dollars under professional management in the United States and one out of every two dollars in Europe. With about $30 trillion of assets in ESG investing, the financial literature is paying more and more attention to its role in investment decisions and its effects on portfolio performance.

Ralf Conen, Stefan Hartmann, and Markus Rudolf contribute to the ESG literature with their July 2020 study "Going Green Means Being in the Black." Their data sample included all stocks within the MSCI's All Country World Index (NASDAQ:ACWI), which consisted of more than 2,750 stocks as of January 2019. The ACWI comprises small, mid- and large-cap stocks from 23 developed and 24 emerging markets. The data was also based on a large international sample of monthly ESG ratings spanning the period 2009 to 2019. To reduce the rating subjectivity, which leads to wide divergence in ratings, the authors aggregated data on ESG issues from numerous ESG research, data, and scoring or rating firms. Each firm's ESG score was calculated as the equally weighted average of the E, S and G scores. One of the study's contributions was that the authors studied the effect of ESG consistency on the cross-section of returns. Following is a summary of their findings:

Over time, the average ESG score across all firms improved by about 10 percent from 2009 to 2019. However, while the E and S scores improved, the G score remained basically unchanged. There is a positive correlation between market capitalization and ESG ratings. Due to this correlation, high ESG portfolios comprise more large caps, while bottom ESG portfolios typically lean towards small-cap firms, leading to negative exposure to the size premium. The regional economics of ESG work differently across regions. While high and low ESG performers showed economically significant returns spreads, the effect was not universal, with geometric mean excess returns of regional ESG factor portfolios ranging from -1.6 percent per annum for a portfolio capturing the overall ESG factor in the Asia Pacific region to 1.6 percent per annum for a portfolio capturing the same factor in the Emerging Markets region. In the Americas region, the market did not reward stocks in regard to ESG ratings-doing well in regard to environmental performance was seen as comparatively costly (-39 basis points per annum). Perhaps surprisingly, governance led to large negative annual returns of 1.23 percent over the studied time horizon. Penalties on particularly low corporate social performance do not unconditionally imply rewards for particularly good corporate social performance and vice versa- ESG, if treated as a conventional factor, is not present on a continuous spectrum. Fund managers can beat the market by eliminating low ESG stocks even after adjusting for factor exposures.

Summarizing their findings, Conen, Hartmann and Rudolf stated: "We showed that an active tilt away from the market portfolio towards stocks that exhibit particularly high or low ESG ratings in almost all cases that we studied lead to over, respectively underperformance, compared to the market depending on the region and ESG pillar." They added: "Our asset pricing tests using the Carhart Four-Factor [market beta, size, value and momentum] Model confirm that factor premia and sensitivities of constructed international ESG portfolios vary not only between regions and ESG pillars but also in regards to their factor loading, which differ from the market portfolio." They noted that the four-factor model was able to "partly or in some cases fully explain the observed excess performance of ESG portfolios over or below the market." They concluded that the argument suggesting that high ESG stocks should experience lower returns is "compelling because efficient markets should anticipate operational superiority of high ESG firms and price firms accordingly-given the often-quoted benefits of ESG do indeed increase a firm's bottom line. The view that high ESG mitigates risks which in turn should be rewarded with a smaller premium supports this line of thought. In that light positive abnormal returns of high ESG portfolios seem counterintuitive at first and raise doubts about how systematic the relationship is." And finally, they observed: "ESG as a concept is not a lasting risk factor but rather a current friction that can be exploited. … Furthermore, the exponentially growing inflow of funds into ESG labeled investment solutions is likely to change the structure of observed [patterns]. Some effects are likely to be arbitraged away or become too expensive to exploit once the market becomes overcrowded." That said, they did find that value can be added by screening out the worst ESG rated firms and factor neutralizing the portfolio. This was true across the globe.

The findings of different performance outcomes depending on the region studied help explain why studies have come to different conclusions. In addition, the evidence showing that there is a large divergence in ratings by rater adds to the dispersion in outcomes. These findings illustrate the need for consistency by the raters. The bottom line is that the lack of a globally accepted standard methodology creates two major issues. First, investors face considerable difficulties in selecting ESG targets for investment. Second, companies encounter significant difficulties in identifying the characteristics they should comply with in order to be included into ESG indexes.

