KYMR is still at a preclinical stage, so the IPO is ultra-high-risk and likely more suited to institutional investors with long time horizons.

The firm is developing treatments for various skin and immune system conditions.

Kymera Therapeutics has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) intends to raise $125 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing treatment candidates for skin and immune system conditions.

KYMR is still some time away from beginning Phase 1 safety trials for its lead candidate, so the IPO may be more suited to long-term hold institutional investors.

Company & Technology

Watertown, Massachusetts-based Kymera was founded to create treatment options for hidradenitis suppurativa [HS] and atopic dermatitis [AD] as well as other immune system mediated conditions.

Management is headed by co-founder, president and CEO Nello Mainolfi, Ph.D., who was previously Head of Drug Discovery at Raze Therapeutics.

Below is a brief overview video of hidradenitis suppurativa:

Source: JJ Medicine

The firm's lead candidate is KT-474 and is still in preclinical stage and management expects to submit an IND for a Phase 1 safety trial in 2021.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $95 million and include Atlas Venture Partners, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Lilly Ventures (LLY), Pfizer (PFE), 6 Dimensions and Bessemer Venture Partners.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by GlobalData, the global market for hidradenitis suppurativa was valued at $898 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.8 billion in 2028 across the seven major markets.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.2% from 2019 to 2028.

Key elements driving this expected growth are new therapeutics in the interleukin inhibitor space and new companies entering the space to develop better and more targeted treatment options.

Also, the global atopic dermatitis market was a little over $4 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2022.The U.S. atopic dermatitis market history and projection is shown in the chart below:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Arvinas (ARVN)

Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

C4 Therapeutics

Vividion Therapeutics

The global atopic dermatitis market is quite large and expected to reach $18.3 billion by 2027, according to a research report by GlobalData.

Financial Status

Kymera’s recent financial results are slightly atypical for a biopharma at IPO in that the firm has received some uneven collaboration revenue to offset its significant R&D and G&A costs.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $156 million in cash. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

KYMR intends to sell 7.36 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $125 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Existing shareholder Vertex Pharmaceuticals has agreed to purchase 498,419 ($8.5 million) shares at the IPO price in a separate private placement, a positive signal of support.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $742.4 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 17.64%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $27.0 million to fund the development of our IRAK4 through the completion of our planned Phase 1 clinical trial; approximately $24.0 million to fund the development of our IRAKIMiD program through the completion of our planned Phase 1 clinical trial; approximately $28.9 million to fund the development of our STAT3 program through the completion of our planned Phase 1 clinical trial; and the remainder, if any, to fund the continued expansion of our platform technology, preclinical studies for research stage programs, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Cowen and Guggenheim Securities.

Commentary

Kymera is seeking a higher than normal life science IPO transaction size to advance its varied pipeline.

The firm’s lead candidate is still in preclinical stage and management expects to enter Phase 1 safety trials during 1H 2021.

The rest of its candidates are either in preclinical stage or even earlier in discovery stages of development.

The market opportunities for the various indications its drugs seek to treat are large, whether in the skin condition or solid tumor areas.

Management has achieved multiple collaboration partnerships, with Sanofi and Vertex, which are positive signals of scientific validation.

The company’s investor syndicate includes major pharma partners and highly regarded life science venture capital firm investors.

As to valuation, the IPO appears valued outside the typical range for a biopharma firm at IPO.

The IPO is essentially a Series C financing round and is extremely high risk for typical IPO investors as we don’t even have initial safety data for its lead candidate.

The IPO may be more suited to long-term hold institutional investors, so I'll be watching it from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 20, 2020.

