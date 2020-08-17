Investment Thesis

BioSig Technologies 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView.

I recently added BioSig Technologies (BSGM) to the model portfolio at my marketplace channel Haggerston BioHealth at a price of $9 - a discount of 25% to the stock's mid-June peak of $11.3, but also a premium to its average trading price (~$7) since the company started trading on the Nasdaq in September 2018.

BioSig stock currently traded at a price of $7.32 at the time of writing, but I remain bullish about the company's prospects of successfully growing the share price, based on the strength of its core business - the development, approval for and commercialisation of its proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform, the PURE EP system, and also due to the potential of the antiviral agent against the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus acquired by its majority-owned subsidiary ViralClear, which is currently progressing through phase 2 clinical trials.

ViralClear's acquisition of the drug candidate Merimepodib - also known as Vicromax - from Trek Therapeutics in March of this year has provided strong price catalysts in recent months. BioSig stock jumped nearly 300% to $11.3 after the news was first announced, before dropping back to $7, and then gaining again to $9 after releasing further updates that the first patient had been enrolled in a phase 2 trial evaluating Merimepodib in combination with Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) COVID-19 treatment Remdesivir, and that ViralClear had agreed to partner with Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to develop 2 oral dosage forms of Merimepodib to treat adult patients with advanced COVID-19.

In the midst of all this, BioSig updated the market that it had secured a further patent for its FDA-cleared PURE EP system, protecting the company's proprietary technology from competitors. In partnership with the Mayo Clinic, BioSig has enrolled >160 patients in a clinical trial which recommenced in May, after being disrupted by the pandemic, and hopes to make its first commercial sales of PURE EP before the end of this year.

BioSig is therefore making progressing on two fronts, and elected to complete a $17.5m share offering at a price of $8 in late June, which is the main reason for the recent decline in the share price.

As such, this could be a good time for investors to consider opening a position in BioSig. In this article, I will take a deeper-dive look at the company, its board and management, viral treatment and PURE EP system, highlight some risks, and consider the case for upside gains. One analyst has offered a price target of $17, which I believe is only moderately optimistic.

If Merimepodib makes waves in its current trials, BioSig could become the next Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) (up 1,814% over the past 6 months, from $7 to $147 at time of writing), but if it does not, and interest wanes, PURE EP will be expected to pick up the slack. This is a much slower product development cycle, however, meaning investors would have to be patient, and possibly face some losses in the short-to-medium term, with no guarantee of eventual success.

Company Overview

BioSig Technologies was founded in Nevada in February 2009, before merging with its wholly-owned subsidiary of the same name, based in Delaware, in April 2011. The company's stock commenced trading on the OTCQB venture market for early stage companies in 2014, before joining the Nasdaq in September 2018.

BioSig's founder, CEO, Chairman and Director is Kenneth Londoner, who has a background in capital markets and capital architecture, and fund management related to biotech assets. Londoner's bio says that he has brought several companies to the public market, but does not name them.

Overall, BioSig's management team is not rich in biotech experience, although VP of engineering Dr Barry Keenan spent 9 years developing algorithms at Medtronic Diabetes, helping to develop one of the company's flagship products - its continuous glucose monitoring ("CGM") device, often referred to as an "artificial pancreas" for diabetes sufferers.

The Board of Directors are experienced and have plenty of blue-chip experience. Intellectual property matters are handled by Director Andrew Filler, a partner at Sherpa Technology Group, with whom the company has a long-term consulting relationship, paying fees of ~$150,000 in the first 6 months of 2020, according to the company's Q220 10Q statement.

In March 2020, BioSig changed the name of its majority-owned subsidiary NeuroClear - originally intended to be focused on developing the Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms ("PURE") signal processing technology that underpins its electrophysiology products - to ViralClear, clearing the way for the acquisition of Merimepodib.

BioSig board member Dr. Jerome (Jerry) Zeldis M.D., Ph.D. - a former President of Clinical Research at Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) (whose stock has spiked 372% in the past 3 months) has been appointed Executive Chairman of ViralClear, with Nick Spring - former Head of Global Live Viral Vaccines franchise at Merck - appointed CEO.

BioSig has very little in the way of institutional ownership - the company's policy is to deal directly with retail investors via paid-for promotional campaigns and live pitches in exotic locations such as Beverly Hills. This strategy has inevitably caused red flags to be raised (primarily by short-sellers) regarding the company's motivations, and I would urge anybody considering buying BioSig to read this very bearish SA piece published earlier this month.

In a recent interview, Dr Zeldis commented in relation to ViralClear that "we are not a pop-up pharmaceutical company", but it is very hard to argue that Viral Clear isn't an opportunistic move, and the new company has moved very quickly to raise $10.8m via an equity financing, at a company valuation of $100m. It's worth remembering that old investment mantra: "if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!"

Given that BioSig's shares are up by 99% since the company joined the Nasdaq, however, there is a counter argument that runs that whilst the ViralClear formation and Merimepodib acquisition is opportunistic, if the share price is growing, investors ought to be happy, and since the company is delivering on its stated ambitions of commercialising PURE EM and progressing Merimepodib through a phase 2 trial, the share price may well continue to grow rapidly.

Ultimately, it is a judgement call that investors have to make, but it is best to have all the facts before making a decision. In these next sections, I will provide some more colour on PURE EM, and firstly, Merimepodib.

Merimepodib - (potentially) exciting progress at a bargain price

Trek Therapeutics - from whom ViralClear acquired the rights to Merimepodib, was founded by Dr. Jerry Zeldis. Zeldis first worked on the drug whilst at Celgene, before it was sold to Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and developed as a treatment for chronic hepatitis C and psoriasis.

12 clinical trials were run on 300+ patients , mainly in combination with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Pegasys and Ribavirin, but Merimepodib failed to demonstrate superior efficacy against a placebo - although it remains under evaluation as a possible treatment for Zika, and foot-and-mouth disease.

To date, ViralClear has paid $350,000 in cash and issued 634,910 shares of its common stock to Trek Therapeutics (worth around $3.1m) and will pay another $500k to Trek, should it secure approval to manufacture and market COVID-19 antiviral containing compounds in the US, plus 2.5% of its issued shares.

Merimepodib is an inhibitor of inosine monophosphate dehydrogenase ("IMDPH"), an enzyme involved in the synthesis of viral RNA, meaning that its mechanism of action could be best suited to diseases associated with extreme growth of a viral load - like the cytokine storms created by COVID-19 that cause breathing difficulties and turn the immune system against itself.

Indeed, there is evidence dating back to January 2018 suggesting that the drug reduces virus production not only of Zika, but also Ebola, Lassa, Chikungunya, and Junin viruses, and that it demonstrates strong activity (reducing viral production by 98% according to a BioSig letter to investors) against COVID-19 in cell cultures.

In May, BioSig announced the publication of a paper in an online, peer-reviewed journal F1000 Research, which suggested not only that Merimepodib is active as monotherapy but that it may also be effective when used in combination with Remdesivir - Gilead's once-shelved anti-malarial drug that is now considered to be one of the most effective treatments against COVID-19 and is close to securing FDA approval.

The first ViralClear trial of Merimepodib alongside Remdesivir began in mid-June, with the endpoints being safety and the number of non-hospitalised or, if hospitalised, free of respiratory failure, patients alive at day 28 of the trial. The results are due in August, providing a very significant potential price catalyst for BioSig investors.

The trial is being conducted in partnership with the Mayo Clinic (who will be the principal investigator), with BioSig confident that, if successful, the FDA could approve Merimepodib before the fall. Management has already begun to look into manufacturing arrangements in the US and Europe and believes they have the capabilities to produce millions of doses, Dr Zeldis told MedTech in an April interview.

ViralClear has flown somewhat under the radar to date, but when we consider that it is one of only ~30 drugs to have received approval from the FDA to proceed with clinical trials, and that trials are being conducted in combination with Remdesivir, it has to be said that the company and its founder have pulled off something of a coup.

When we consider the price surges that much more high-profile firms developing potential vaccines such as e.g. Moderna (MRNA) (+263%), Novavax (+1,807%) and others have experienced over the past 6 months, without producing overwhelming evidence of efficacy, the evidence would suggest that BioSig has at least a small chance of realising substantial gains, perhaps before the end of this month.

To have made it to a phase 2 trial stage places Merimepodib amongst the vaccine front-runners, which seems incredible but appears to be true, with the added bonus that, having already been tested on 300+ patients, its safety profile has already been established. According to this guide, only a handful of companies have progressed a potential COVID-19 vaccine as far as a phase 2 trial, although I cannot find any mention of ViralClear in this list, despite the fact its Initial New Drug ("IND") application has been cleared by the FDA.

Of course, the progress could come to a grinding halt (and share price gains with it) if trial results disappoint, but given the paucity of late-stage treatments, even the slightest hint of efficacy may be enough to prolong the testing period. Merimepodib remains a long shot, but at present, there do not appear to be too many better bets for investors searching for a pure COVID-19 vaccine play.

PURE EP - A Crawl (Walk, Run) by Comparison

Before the sudden switch to drug-development, BioSig was a pure electrophysiology play, and by comparison to the Merimepodib opportunity, this is a slow-burner of an investment case.

BioSig's PURE EP has been developed for use in cardiac catheter ablation procedures - a second-line treatment for cardiac arrhythmias that involves freezing or burning the parts of the heart transmitting the faulty electrical signals which lead to an irregular heartbeat.

The company believes that PURE EP is able to interpret a wider range of cardiac signals and provide electrophysiologists with superior signal clarity to current standards of care, leading to greater surgical precision, a better overall safety profile, and reducing the chances that a repeat procedure will be required.

BioSig has conducted 24 pre-clinical studies with PURE EP (according to its Q220 10Q) with the majority conducted at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The company has entered into a 10-year agreement with, and received investment from the Mayo Clinic (with whom it is also partnering on its COVID-19 work), installing a PURE EP system at Mayo Clinic Florida in January this year. A first clinical trial of PURE EP began in November 2019 in Florida, and also at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Research Foundation, and >160 patients have now been enrolled, with the results expected to be published in peer-reviewed publications.

PURE EP has received 510K clearance from the FDA, and BioSig hopes to make its first commercial sales before the end of 2020, with a price point quoted at ~$250k and an additional software license priced at around $100k per annum, although this may have decreased over the past year since BioSig quotes the price of current standards of care treatments e.g. GE Healthcare's (NYSE:GE) CardioLab Recording Systems or Siemens AG's AXIOM Sensis at $160,000 in its 2019 10K.

BioSig's addressable market for its PURE EP system (and pipeline of developmental stage electrophysiology products) is certainly large, and growing - estimated by the company to be ~$4.5bn today, and growing to $7.4bn by 2022 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The number of complex cardiac ablation procedures has been estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 13.5%, based on the number of procedures rising from ~440k in 2017, to ~830k in 2022.

The company's commercialisation strategy is based around presenting PURE EP at leading conferences, trying to place its products at medical centres of excellence ("COEs") across the US, utilising sales and marketing consultancies and a sales force led by recently appointed VP of sales John Kowalski, who spent 24 years at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) marketing electrophysiology products, and building relationships with physicians, leading to increased familiarity, an exponential growth in sales, and the development of new products - a strategy the company has termed Crawl, Walk, Run.

In theory then, BioSig stands a reasonable chance of success, if PURE EP can rival or outperform current standards of care, and BioSig can create sufficient awareness of its product in the marketplace, whilst protecting its Intellectual Property - the company has secured 26 design and utility patents to date.

Conclusion

BioSig had a near-term cash position of ~$38m as at Q220, and total debt of just $3.7m, and has recently completed a $17.5m fundraising. The company burnt through $25.4m in the first 6 months of 2020, however, and it is doubtful that it can keep tapping retail investors for further funds - unless the Merimepodib opportunity comes through, in which case, it ought to be able to capitalise on significant investor goodwill.

It seems unlikely to me that the company can generate more than a few million in 2020 through sales of PURE EP, and that figure is unlikely to grow exponentially in 2021, hence the company will trade on promise alone for the foreseeable future. If BioSig could sell 100 PURE EP systems by 2023, say, at a price point of ~$200k plus $100k of recurring software contracts, $30m of sales may be achievable, which might see the company approach break-even if cash burn can be massaged down to ~70% of its current levels.

That scenario would make BioSig a not especially attractive investment opportunity - I doubt its shares would be worth much more than $10 - unless it could show very strong growth potential based on rapidly increasing demand for its products. Many medical devices do achieve high valuations based on future sales potential, e.g. DexCom (DXCM) and Insulet (PODD) in the diabetes/CGM space, or Abiomed (ABMD) in the cardiac monitoring space, so the prospect of BioSig having a breakout sales quarter leading to significant share price upside within the next 24-36 months should not be ruled out.

The Merimepodib/ViralClear opportunity is quite different, however. The strength of demand here is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an early stage biotech, and a successful phase 2 trial - either as a monotherapy or in combination with Remdesivir, could have a stratospheric impact on BioSig's share price. On the flip side, a failure to progress would likely be a catalyst for losses, but I do not see BioSig's stock dropping much below $7, given that this is close to the company's average share price before ViralClear was founded, and Merimepodib acquired.

The company's regular fundraisings have had - and will continue to have - a negative effect on the share price and may lead some investors to question the wisdom of backing a company with hardly any institutional ownership and at such an early stage. But it would not be fair to say that BioSig is not making progress or that shareholders are being milked, in my view, given the signs of progress being made e.g. the Mayo Clinic agreement, addition of experienced senior management, clinical trial progress (PURE EP and Merimepodib), growing presence at trade fairs, and market penetration opportunities.

As such, I believe BioSig represents an attractive risk-on trade. Certainly, for anyone looking for a COVID-19 vaccine opportunity where the price has not already sky-rocketed, BioSig/ViralClear should be looked at closely, and quickly given the imminent phase 2 trial results. The electrophysiology business makes for an attractive hedge (really, it ought to be the other way around but such is the importance of developing a COVID-19 vaccine; it is hard not to view this as the main price driver for BioSig) that offers a long-term opportunity.

If you do not like being diluted or dislike uncertainty, BioSig may not be for you. But, based on the limited downside and unlimited upside cases, I consider the company to be an interesting, at worst, and exciting, at best, opportunity, that promises a good deal of price volatility in the short term. Time the market right, and it may be possible to profit from BioSig's progress, even if the COVID opportunity is short-lived. ViralClear tips the balance for me - if it were only about PURE EP, I would hesitate to invest owing to the cash burn and investor dilution, but as mentioned above, many medical devices have gone on to succeed beyond investors highest expectations from a position similar to where BioSig finds itself currently.

