Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) released its second quarter of 2020 on August 5, 2020.

Let's put it simply, the market did not like it, and the stock started to show weakness and dropped a few days later when Deutsche Bank downgraded PAAS from Buy to Hold and raised its price target from $28 to $34 on August 11, 2020.

The company has been significantly impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to revise down its 2020 guidance by as much as 40% for the silver production. Despite precious metals reaching a record high, it was not great news, and the disruptions will be felt until the end of 2020, at least. On August 5, 2020, Pan American announced the suspension of two of its mines in Peru (Huaron and Morococha).

The investment thesis for Pan American Silver is quite straightforward. The company is a good play both in gold and silver. However, right now, I believe the company is overbought and should retrace a little before the stock value presents an opportunity as an investment. It is a good play both in gold and silver. However, as you can see, the market is extremely volatile, and it is imperative to trade a large part of your position short term. Perhaps 50% would be considered as reasonable.

PAAS is still outperforming the VanEck Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDX), as we can see below.

Pan American Silver is now more a gold miner than a silver miner after acquiring Tahoe.

However, the recent rally in silver, which is now well above $26, will have beneficial effects on the stock.

PAAS - Company Balance Sheet And Production In 2Q 2020 - The Raw Numbers

Pan American Silver 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total revenue in $ Million 282.95 352.19 404.38 358.43 249.51 Net Income in $ Million 18.37 37.66 21.44 -76.81 20.06 EBITDA $ Million 75.34 134.66 135.76 57.18 87.72 EPS diluted in $/share 0.09 0.18 0.25 -0.37 0.10 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 83.52 81.95 129.47 114.05 62.75 CapEx in $ Billion 66.26 49.89 50.32 55.75 30.34 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 17.25 32.06 79.15 58.30 32.41 Total cash $ Million 138.82 177.02 238.34 239.17 261.57 Total debt in $ Million 365.2 360.5 316.21 299.23 299.23 Dividend per share in $ 0.035 0.035 0.05 0.05 0.05 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 209.57 209.73 209.87 209.98 210.25 Gold/Silver Production 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Gold Production K Oz 154.6 150.2 173.9 156.1 96.6 Silver Production M oz 6.474 6.665 6.622 5.561 2.791 AISC $/Oz by-product Silver 6.12 8.80 11.37 13.1 12.54 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,314 1,477 1,479 1,580 1,708 Silver price realized $/Oz 14.90 17.16 17.84 16.60 16.58

Silver And Gold Production Details For The Second Quarter of 2020

Total Gold/Silver production

Gold production was 96.6K Au Oz, and silver production was 2.791 M Ag Oz.

Details per mine below:

Also, the company produced Zinc, Lead, and Copper, as indicated below.

Michael Steinmann, the CEO, said in the conference call:

With the release of our Q2 results yesterday, we also provide a revised guidance for 2020. We withdrew the guidance previously provided for 2020, because we were unable to determine the impact from the government mandated suspensions at that time. While the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic is still very fluid and uncertain, we feel we are in a better position to provide guidance with most of our operations now having resumed.

Pan American Silver: Financial Analysis

1 - Total revenue was $249.51 million in 2Q'20.

The Canadian company reported a second-quarter profit of $20.06 million ($0.10 earnings per share). From the presentation:

Revenue was $249.51 million this quarter, down 11.8% from the same quarter a year ago.

2 - Free cash flow was a gain of $32.41 million in 2Q'20

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operation minus CapEx.

The graph above indicates that the company managed a gain of $32.41 million in 2Q'20. The yearly free cash flow is a gain of $201.92 million.

3 - PAAS is net-debt free

Total debt was about $236.9 million, which includes $200 million drawn from the revolver facility as of the end of June (please see below).

PAAS amount drawn on the revolving Credit Facility is now $160 million in August.

Also, the company sold a few stocks it owns in different companies for over $75 million in cash:

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Pan American Silver is facing a dilemma here.

On the one hand, the company is enjoying bullish commodity prices with gold and silver at a multi-year high. However, on the other side of the coin, the company is undergoing a production contraction due to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic that could have a severe impact on gold and silver future production.

It is a situation called a status quo, and it is not what investors want to hear.

Finally, the Escobal operation in Guatemala remains in care and maintenance as required on the mine's environmental management plan. The company has no timeline concerning the re-opening of the mine.

One crucial element is that the company gave tradable Contingent value right CVR to TAHO shareholders related to the Escobal silver mine.

In addition, Tahoe shareholders received contingent consideration in the form of one contingent value right ("CVR") for each Tahoe share. Each CVR will be exchanged for 0.0497 of a Pan American share upon first commercial shipment of concentrate following restart of operations at the Escobal mine. The CVRs are transferable and have a term of 10 years.

Those rights can be acquired and present a good potential assuming that the Escobal Mine will re-open eventually. The CVR is trading under [[PAASF]] ticker and based on PAAS at $34. It would be $1.69 per CVR (PAASF is trading at $0.82 right now).

Technical Analysis

PAAS experienced, last week, a support breakout of its ascending wedge pattern and closed at $33.56 last Friday. The strategy now is to decide when to make a profit and when to buyback? Here is my opinion.

I have indicated a sell at $37.70 in my chart above because it is the new resistance. However, it would be safer to spread your selling from $35 to $38. About 40% to 50% is recommended.

The first support is the 50MA at around $32. It can be a good entry point, but only if the gold price can stop its recent retracement and regain some strength.

My opinion is that the gold price is about to retrace to potentially below $1,800 before stabilizing and resuming its uptrend. Depending on the drop, PAAS could eventually retrace to its lower support, which is the 200MA at $23.70.

I recommend a cautious accumulation below $27 with $24 as a potential bottom.

