Despite an aggressive valuation back in May, my previous research on Twilio (TWLO) had recommended investors wait for a further rally to above $200 before unloading the stock. Twilio went on a surge to nearly $289 and has since pulled back over $40. Even with another strong quarter in the books and solid guidance for Q3, investors must use this gift price to exit the stock.

Image Source: Twilio website

Gift Rally

Heading into the COVID-19 work-from-home world, Twilio was a $125 stock that dipped below $70 in the market panic. The stock was a clear value heading into a world where technology was in more demand leading to increased sales for the cloud communications platform.

As the below chart shows, Twilio is a different story now. The stock has gone from $70 to nearly $250 now in a little over 5 months.

After the recent 5.8 million share offering at $247, Twilio has an incredible market cap of $39.7 billion (160 million shares based on 154 million Q2 shares + offering). What investors aren't really understanding about these tech plays is that some growth has been pulled forward without any meaningful improvement to long-term revenue estimates.

In fact, the revenue trends through 2024 aren't materially altered from the end of 2019 levels. Analysts had Twilio generating 2023 revenues of $2.44 billion pre-virus and the current estimate is still a similar $2.44 billion.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings revisions

Twilio currently trades at 12.8x those 2023 revenue estimates. The current stock move can't be justified by these estimates of the company only growing revenues in the 25% range beyond this year.

Decelerating Revenue Trends

A big part of the dilemma facing the stock is the revenue trends. Due to the inclusion of SendGrid in 2019 and the WFH boost in 2020, Twilio has seen a huge revenue boost. My warning about SendGrid was that an email service would ultimately lead to slower organic growth regardless of whether the business offers synergies. The company now has a larger revenue base with digital transformation projects pulled forward several years, leaving a lot less future growth.

Even the blowout Q2 results only led to 46% organic revenue growth, down 11 percentage points from the 57% level in Q1. Twilio had 86% organic growth back in Q2'19 that has declined by nearly half in just a year.

Source: Twilio Q2'20 presentation

The guidance for Q3 has revenue growth dipping further to 37%. Analysts have this number slipping to 25% on average next year. Twilio typically beats analyst estimates, so one can assume revenue growth actually approaches 30% next year.

Source: Twilio Q2'20 earnings release

The company has tons of long-term potential, but even 30% growth usually warrants a valuation closer to 10x forward sales estimates. Not a valuation close to double this typical multiple with the 2021 sales target of only $2.0 billion or 20x sales.

Another big issue with valuation is that Twilio has gross margins more in line with communications service providers, not software companies. The company averages gross margins only in the mid-50% range and when combined with high spending leads to solid losses.

Twilio is investing for the future so operating losses aren't a big concern. The issue is the company trading like a software company without the gross margins and profit potential to warrant such a valuation.

Analysts peg the company generating up to $400 million in net income by 2023. This number appears aggressive considering the expectation of 10+% operating margins on a business already spending $300 million in quarterly operating expenses. By 2023, quarterly revenue in the $750 million range and mid-50% gross margins won't support massive income because Twilio will need to continue investing in R&D and S&M aggressively over the next 3 years in order to nearly double the revenue base.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Twilio is far too expensive with revenue growth decelerating. The stock has an insane market valuation of $40 billion with 2021 sales estimates of only $2 billion.

As the rest of the year progresses and investors better understand that the COVID-19-induced digital transformations pulled forward revenues into this year, the stock will lose a lot of the premium valuation multiple. Investors should use the recent rally to exit Twilio before a bigger pullback.

