COVID-19 has been a big challenge for the company, however, and there is not solid evidence of a recovery yet.

Compass (OTCPK:CMPGF, OTCPK:CMPGY) is a U.K. foodservice operator, primarily, although it also has a bit of contract cleaning and similarly complementary business. It provides long-term catering solutions for institutions such as armed forces camps, prisons, educational establishments, offshore oil rigs, workplace canteens, hospitals and the like. As well as its own brand, it operates branded establishments under license from a variety of well-known brands such as Costa Coffee, Papa John's (PZZA) and Subway. It's a world leader in contract catering.

There's a lot to like about the company's business model and economics long term, but COVID-19 has presented a significant challenge which will take some years to overcome. I would wait to see evidence of sustained recovery in revenues and cost management before taking a position.

Compass Is a Long-Term Play on the Rising Tide of Workplace Services

Outsourcing has been a big trend in Compass's home market of the U.K. for some decades now, as it is in a number of other large markets such as north America. That trend looks set to continue indefinitely and also take more hold in other regions, as companies and organisations such as governments seek to offload direct management of non-core tasks.

That rewards players who can provide the service especially at scale, such as G4S (OTCPK:GFSZF, OTCPK:GFSZY) in security, Serco (OTCPK:SECCF, OTCPK:SECCY) and Capita (OTCPK:CTAGF, OTCPK:CTAGY) in all sorts of government services. Compass and Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXOF, OTCPK:SDXAY) are leaders in the foodservice element of this phenomenon. I think there are a lot of problems with this model, which has often resulted in price gauging for services of doubtful quality: Compass furnishes examples. Nonetheless, I believe it is here to stay and will continue to grow. So, the rising tide will raise boats even where the end user proposition isn't great.

The company's most recent full year results, before the onset of COVID-19, give a picture of the business strength.

Source: company full year results announcement

What you have, in short, is a highly cash generative business in a large, stable, relatively low margin business. Although I say relatively low margin, I actually think that the margins are decent, given the logistics nature of the business. With a multi-year contract to feed a prison or school, for example, the economics are highly calculable. Bidding at the right price and maintaining stringent cost control, the business can produce good margins, more or less locked in over the years of a contract.

That means that the company usually offers stable, predictable revenue growth.

There has also been steady EPS growth and a progressive dividend (here I exclude a 2017 special dividend which was paid as part of a share restructuring which included a share reduction).

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

The dividend is typically comfortably covered by earnings.

COVID-19 Is a Big Hit

There's no mistaking the fact that COVID-19, with its associated lockdowns and homeworking, has been a big hit for the company. Its latest trading update pains a grim picture on that score, although it's worth calling out that the year to date operating margin is positive.

Source: company trading update

There are going to be significant challenges returning revenue to pre-pandemic levels, as fewer staff work in offices, and there is lower attendance requirement or absenteeism at other sites served by Compass.

Meanwhile, the company announced that it would be recommending neither an interim nor final dividend for the current year.

The company's net debt was £4.9 billion at 31 March 2020, leverage of 2x. It also made an equity placement which raised around £2 billion, the U.K.'s largest, which helped lower net debt by 30 June 2020, but it still clocked in at £3.2 billion. Clearly, the company is concerned to maintain its liquidity, and the scale of that placement was unsettling.

In valuing Compass, I think it's important to recognise that this year is a tempest for the company, but that the coming years will continue to be challenging. While contractual obligations protect some income, a pandemic is going to affect demand for the company's services, in my expectation, for a period of 2-3 years at least. So, this isn't a company whose pre-COVID valuation will be merited once the pandemic is less prominent. Instead, it is a company which has incurred a substantial business hit and will likely take some years simply to recover from that at the earnings level, let alone start to grow again.

The company is not issuing earnings guidance. But even on previous years' earnings, the current p/e is 17x. Given that earnings this year will be nowhere near that and, in the next several years, are likely to be below recent years' earnings, the forward p/e is now in the 20s if not 30s, which looks high for a company which recently tapped the markets on such a large scale. In the event of a significant market correction, I think we could reasonably see between a third and a half wiped off the present share price to realign the price to the likely earnings levels in the next several years.

Conclusion: Best Wait and See

Compass is a best in breed operator in a stable, long-term growth sector. Nonetheless, COVID-19 has battered the business, and it will take some time to recover. Although fixed term contracts in places with highly predictable demand like oil rigs and prisons help it, financially, the pandemic has been testing to date and reduced the attractiveness of the company's shares. The shares look fairly cheap on a historical basis, but I think it is prudent to wait to see the longer-term impact of the pandemic before investing. Specifically, I would look for revenue recovery close to pre-pandemic levels, and evidence that cost control will be enough to sustain standard margins in the coming quarters. We aren't near that yet, so for now, I would avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.