Between its 5.0% yield, 5.0-6.0% annual earnings growth, and 0.9% annual valuation multiple expansion, AbbVie is positioned to exceed my 10% annual total return requirement over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in AbbVie is the fact that the stock is trading at a 9% discount to my estimated fair value.

In an operating environment such as the current one that is fraught with uncertainty, it is vital that dividend growth investors focus on industries that provide vital goods and services to the world, as well as companies with competitive advantages.

One such industry that is set to benefit from continued growth in demand for its products is the global pharmaceutical industry, which EvaluatePharma forecasts a high-single digit CAGR for over the next 6 years, with sales surging from $904 billion in 2020 to just under $1.4 trillion in 2026.

Within the pharmaceutical industry, one of the preeminent companies that I have discussed on numerous occasions here on Seeking Alpha is AbbVie (ABBV).

Today, I'll be discussing AbbVie's dividend safety and long-term growth potential since I covered the company in February, AbbVie's recent operating results (which I believe are satisfactory in light of the COVID-19 related challenges to its business experienced in the second quarter of this fiscal year), and AbbVie's risk profile, as well as the relationship between AbbVie's current share price and what I believe to be its fair value per share, which prompted me to maintain my overall buy rating on shares of AbbVie at this time.

The Dividend Remains Sustainable, And Long-Term Growth Potential Is Intact

While I always advise investors to examine the underlying payout ratios of a dividend stock to determine both the safety and growth potential of a dividend, it is especially important when the dividend stock in question is yielding nearly 3 times that of the S&P 500's 1.77% yield as is the case with shares of AbbVie currently yielding 4.96%.

AbbVie generated $4.76 in adjusted diluted EPS through the first half of this fiscal year against $2.36 in dividends/share paid during that time, for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 49.6%.

Despite AbbVie's most recent 10.3% dividend increase, the above payout ratio represents only a slight increase in AbbVie's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio from the 48.6% that it was through the first half of FY 2019.

Moving to FCF for the first half of this fiscal year, AbbVie generated $6.904 billion in operating cash flow against $302 million in capital expenditures, for total FCF of $6.602 billion (according to data sourced from page 6 of AbbVie's most recent 10-Q).

When measured against the $3.515 billion of dividends paid during this time, AbbVie's FCF payout ratio works out to 53.2%, which is a notable improvement from the 60.5% FCF payout ratio through the first half of FY 2019.

When I take into consideration that AbbVie's current payout ratios of roughly 50% strike a nearly flawless balance between rewarding shareholders in the present and deleveraging/investing for the future, I believe that AbbVie's payout ratios are positioned to remain the same over the long term.

Given Yahoo Finance's analyst estimates of 8.3% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, I am raising my previous expectation of 5.0% annual dividend growth over the long-term to 5.5%.

AbbVie Produced Fair Operating Results Despite Extraordinary Operating Challenges

Image Source: AbbVie Q2 2020 Earnings Release

When considering the impact that COVID-19 had on elective procedures throughout the world in the second quarter of this year, AbbVie produced decent operating results.

AbbVie's net revenues in Q2 2020 declined 5.3% on an operational basis to $10.425 billion.

Despite the slight decline in net revenue YoY, AbbVie generated $2.34 in adjusted diluted EPS in Q2 2020 ($0.21 above AbbVie's guidance midpoint) according to CEO Rick Gonzalez's opening remarks during AbbVie's Q2 2020 earnings call, which represents 3.5% YoY growth from the $2.26 in adjusted diluted EPS generated in Q2 2019.

The tremendous growth in the Immunology and Hematologic Oncology segments primarily offset the significant revenue declines in the Aesthetics, Eye Care, Women's Health, and Other Key Products segments.

Immunology's 8.6% YoY net revenue growth from $4.895 billion in Q2 2019 to $5.316 billion in Q2 2020 was driven by strong results from Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which was partially offset by a 0.2% YoY in Humira's total net revenues.

Hematologic Oncology's Imbruvica and Venclexta generated 17.2% and 81.5% YoY growth, respectively, which helped to advance the segment's net revenue by 25.8% from $1.265 billion in Q2 2019 to $1.591 billion in Q2 2020.

The Neuroscience segment managed to advance net revenue 1.8% YoY from $721 million in Q2 2019 to $734 million in Q2 2020, which was driven by a 70.3% YoY increase in Vraylar's net revenues and mostly offset by the 22.3% YoY decline in Botox Therapeutic's net revenues and 13.9% YoY decline in Other Neuroscience's net revenues.

The Aesthetics segment's net revenues plummeted 47.9% YoY from $923 million in Q2 2019 to $481 million in Q2 2020, which was as a result of across the board reductions in net revenue within products, such as Botox Cosmetic and the Juvederm Collection.

The Eye Care segment's net revenues dropped 20.0% YoY from $521 million in Q2 2019 to $417 million in Q2 2020, which was due to across the board reductions in net revenues in products, such as Lumigan, Alphagan, and Restasis.

The Women's Health segment net revenues dropped 15.6% YoY from $174 million in Q2 2019 to $147 million in Q2 2020, which was driven by net revenue declines in Lo Loestrin and Other Women's Health, but partially offset by 58.1% YoY net revenue growth in Orilissa.

Rounding out the segments, the Other Key Products segment experienced a 25.0% YoY decline in net revenue from $1.532 billion in Q2 2019 to $1.149 billion in Q2 2020, which was primarily as a result of the 51.4% YoY decline in Mavyret's net revenue and partially offset by 5.7% YoY net revenue growth in Linzess.

Through the first half of FY 2020, AbbVie advanced its revenue by 0.8% YoY, which was driven by the strong performance of the Immunology, Hematologic Oncology, and Neuroscience segments, and mostly offset by the weakness within the remaining segments.

Furthermore, AbbVie posted solid 8.2% YoY growth in adjusted diluted EPS from $4.40 through the first half of FY 2019 to $4.76 through the first half of this fiscal year.

Fortunately, for AbbVie, aesthetic net revenues are approaching 95% of pre-COVID levels in the United States and 90% of pre-COVID levels internationally as noted by CEO Rick Gonzalez's opening remarks in AbbVie's Q2 2020 earnings call, which will help tremendously going forward.

Another positive trend for AbbVie is that rheumatology office visits are approaching pre-COVID levels as mentioned by CEO Rick Gonzalez's opening remarks during AbbVie's Q2 2020 earnings call, which will be beneficial for Rinvoq revenues as Rinvoq enjoys 15% in-play RA patient share just below Humira, the market leader in in-play share in the segment.

It was AbbVie's strong Immunology, Hematologic Oncology, and Neuroscience results, in combination with the above positive trends, that prompted AbbVie to forecast adjusted diluted EPS of $2.73-$2.77 for Q3 2020 according to CFO Rob Michael's opening remarks in AbbVie's Q2 2020 earnings call.

Anticipating further recovery in AbbVie's net revenues and adjusted diluted EPS in the second half of this year, CEO Rick Gonzalez indicated in his opening remarks during AbbVie's Q2 2020 earnings call that the company forecasts adjusted diluted EPS of $10.35-$10.45 this fiscal year (assuming $0.70 of net accretion from the Allergan transaction that closed this May, which would represent 11% accretion on an annualized basis).

Image Source: AbbVie Q2 2020 10-Q

In addition to AbbVie's strong results in Immunology and Hematologic Oncology, AbbVie maintains a reasonably strong balance sheet that is poised to become much stronger in the next year and a half as the company pays down $15-$18 billion of combined company debt by the end of 2021 as indicated by CFO Rob Michael's opening remarks in AbbVie's Q2 2020 earnings call.

AbbVie also had over $6 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand at the end of Q2 2020 (according to page 4 of AbbVie's most recent 10-Q), which in combination with its $4.0 billion five year revolving credit facility that matures in August 2024, leaves the company with an adequate amount of liquidity to allow for financial flexibility going forward.

Taking AbbVie's strong brands, profitability, and ample liquidity into consideration, it becomes clear why S&P and Moody's rate AbbVie's debt BBB+ and Baa2 on stable outlooks, respectively.

When I factor in AbbVie's impressive growth in the key Immunology and Hematologic Oncology segments, the finalization of AbbVie's accretive Allergan acquisition, and AbbVie's ample liquidity/investment-grade balance sheet, I believe that AbbVie possesses all of the necessary characteristics to make it a great long-term investment if shares of the stock are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider

Even though AbbVie is a leading company within its industry, the company still faces its fair share of risks that investors would be wise to keep in mind.

Since I last covered AbbVie, much of the company's risk profile remains the same aside from the fact that COVID-19 evolved from a potential public health crisis in mid-February to one that has disrupted much of everyday life to at least some extent, which is why I'll be focusing solely on COVID-19 related risks facing AbbVie at this time as outlined in its most recent 10-Q.

The first risk to AbbVie that is outlined in its most recent 10-Q is that should COVID-19 prove itself to be a prolonged pandemic, this could result in disruptions to AbbVie's supply chain and manufacturing process (page 43 of AbbVie's most recent 10-Q).

If AbbVie experiences an outbreak of COVID-19 at a manufacturing facility, this could result in the temporary closure of the facility, which would lead to lost production of key drugs within AbbVie's drug portfolio.

AbbVie's key suppliers could also experience an outbreak of COVID-19 at one of their facilities, which could result in a shortage of key raw materials that are involved in AbbVie's drug manufacturing processes.

Either of these outcomes could lead to negative developments for AbbVie's operating and financial results in at least the near term.

Yet another risk to AbbVie is that its sales and marketing operations could be impaired at any time if additional measures are needed to protect the best interests of AbbVie's employees, patients, and business partners from COVID-19.

The longer-term and more profound risk facing AbbVie is that, while the impact to commercial and clinical trial operations has been immaterial to date, the uncertain nature of COVID-19's ultimate severity and spread globally at this time could adversely impact AbbVie's drug pipeline in the long-term through disruptions to commercial and clinical trial operations, which has the potential to significantly impair AbbVie's long-term financial results in a worst-case scenario.

Although I have discussed several COVID-19 related risks associated with an investment in AbbVie, the above doesn't represent a complete discussion of the risks facing AbbVie. For a more comprehensive discussion of AbbVie's risk profile, I would refer interested readers to pages 10-19 of AbbVie's most recent 10-K, page 43 of AbbVie's most recent 10-Q, and my previous articles on the stock.

AbbVie Is A High-Quality Company Trading At A Discount

While AbbVie has managed to perform very well for shareholders in its 7 years as an independent public company since its spin-off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT), it remains important for investors to pay no more than fair value for shares of the stock as overpaying for shares regardless of quality, lowers starting yield, increases the risk of valuation multiple contraction, and decreases total return potential.

Therefore, I'll be using a couple valuation metrics and a valuation model to arrive at a fair value for shares of AbbVie.

The first valuation metric that I will utilize to determine the fair value of AbbVie's shares is the dividend yield to 7 year median dividend yield.

According to Gurufocus, AbbVie's yield of 4.96% is well above its 7 year median yield of 3.32%.

Factoring in a reversion to a yield of 4.50% and a fair value of $104.89 a share (which I believe is a reasonable yield for a company with mid-single digit long-term earnings growth potential and the risk profile of AbbVie), AbbVie is trading at a 9.2% discount to fair value and offers 10.2% upside from the current price of $95.20 a share (as of August 16, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I'll be using to approximate the fair value of shares of AbbVie is the TTM price to FCF ratio to 7 year median TTM price to FCF ratio.

As indicated by Gurufocus, AbbVie's TTM price to FCF ratio of 10.21 is significantly lower than its 7 year median TTM price to FCF ratio of 14.17.

Assuming a reversion to a TTM price to FCF ratio of 11.00 and a fair value of $102.57 a share, AbbVie is priced at a 7.2% discount to fair value and offers 7.7% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will utilize to assign a fair value to AbbVie's shares is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is the annualized dividend/share. AbbVie's current annualized dividend/share is $4.72.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return that an investor requires on their investments. Although this often differs from one investor to another, I require a 10% annual total return on my investments because I hold the opinion that this provides an adequate reward for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs of the DDM that require merely data retrieval to find a stock's annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to set a required annual total return rate, accurately forecasting a stock's long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous variables, such as a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to remain the same, expand, or contract over the long-term), annual earnings growth potential, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

When I take into consideration that AbbVie's payout ratios are in an ideal range at this time and that AbbVie is poised to deliver at least 5-6% annual earnings growth over the next decade, I believe a 5.5% annual dividend growth rate over the long term is a reasonable expectation for shares of AbbVie.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I arrive again at a fair value of $104.89 a share, which implies that shares of AbbVie are trading at a 9.2% discount to fair value and offer 10.2% upside from the current share price.

When I average the three fair values together, I compute a fair value of $104.12 a share, which indicates that shares of AbbVie are priced at an 8.6% discount to fair value and offer 9.4% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Summary: AbbVie Offers An Attractive Blend Of Yield, Growth, And Total Return Potential

While I don't anticipate AbbVie will announce a double-digit dividend increase this November due to its commitment to paying down debt taken on with the Allergan acquisition that closed in May, AbbVie's adjusted diluted EPS and FCF payout ratios of ~50% are in an ideal range and are positioned to grow in line with my forecasted mid-single digit annual earnings growth over the long term.

AbbVie's impressive growth in its Immunology and Hematologic Oncology segments (and less so in its Neuroscience segment) was more than enough to offset the declines in the Aesthetics, Eye Care, Women's Health, and Other Key Products segments, which helped lead the company to 0.8% revenue growth through the first half of FY 2020.

This solid revenue growth allowed AbbVie to generate 8.2% YoY adjusted diluted EPS growth through the first half of FY 2020.

Aside from AbbVie's strong positions in Immunology and Hematologic Oncology that will bode well for the future, AbbVie's balance sheet remains investment-grade with a BBB+ rating from S&P (stable outlook) and a Baa2 rating from Moody's (also a stable outlook).

Adding to the case for an investment in AbbVie is the fact that the stock is trading at a 9% discount to my estimated fair value.

Between its 5.0% yield, 5.0-6.0% annual earnings growth, and 0.9% annual valuation multiple expansion, AbbVie is positioned to exceed my 10% annual total return requirement over the next decade.

It is the foregoing points that prompted me to reiterate my buy rating on shares of AbbVie as I believe the stock is likely to outperform the S&P 500 over the next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.