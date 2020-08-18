Mortgage REIT Common Shares Are For Trading

Looking at all trades we’ve closed since January 1st, 2019, our realized gains (including dividends) came in at $3.30 for every $1.00 in losses. During that time, the ETF delivered negative 23.54%.

Understanding book values is critical to understanding mortgage REITs. If you can’t see the correlation in the chart, you need an optometrist, not an analyst.

Investors who believe the market is absolutely efficient can skip to the comments, ignore all the evidence, and let the spittle fly.

We’ve advocated keeping a careful eye on all mortgage REIT positions because the inefficiency in the market creates opportunities to buy and to sell.

One topic that seems to come up regularly is investors wondering about using a buy-and-hold strategy for years on common shares. Use buy-and-hold on equity REITs instead.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q2 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q2 2020 Price (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.97 $5.22 $5.08 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.96 $16.69 $16.00 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.92 $6.79 $6.22 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.88 $8.39 $7.41 (AGNC) AGNC Investment Corp. Agency 0.87 $15.86 $13.80 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.86 $11.11 $9.61 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.78 $7.24 $5.65 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.73 $13.41 $9.74 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.50 $5.63 $2.82 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.10 $2.75 $3.03 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.99 $3.17 $3.13 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.83 $10.63 $8.80 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.80 $15.68 $12.51 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.71 $3.17 $2.24 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.64 $2.85 $1.82 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid 0.62 $4.51 $2.78 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 0.92 $19.39 $17.87 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.75 $10.77 $8.05 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.63 $4.35 $2.75 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: There are three mortgage REITs we need to highlight here:

Two Harbors - We are using Q2 2020 book value adjusted to add back the $0.54 per share as a result of terminating the management agreement for cause. If this decision was made prior to the end of Q2 2020, it would've raised BV accordingly. This is equivalent to GAAP book value excluding the $0.54 charge recorded during Q2 2020.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q2 2020 book value reported by management, which does not deduct the value of accrued dividends for preferred shares. If the preferred dividends were paid, it would reduce common book value under these calculations. This method is accepted under GAAP.

MFA Financial reports "GAAP book value" and "economic book value". We've chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed even during Q3 2020. The only update we've included is adding $0.54 to the value for Two Harbors based on their announcement that the management agreement would be terminated for cause.

Proof For Those Who Like to Learn

While we often use this column to pound out some ratings, this week, our goal is to educate investors on the relevance of book value to mortgage REITs.

Every so often, we meet an investor who wants to educate others before stopping to learn. It's akin to a student leading a college course when the student doesn't know even know what course he walked into. Yikes!

We've already done articles to demonstrate the relationship between price and book value. We've laid out the math countless times. So, rather than going through all the math, we're going to demonstrate with a chart.

Price and Book Value in a Chart

The following chart contrasts the trailing book value for Annaly Capital Management with the share price:

Note: We applied each book value based on when the quarter ended, which is before the earnings release is actually published. For instance, the company's book value for 3/31/2019 is charted from 3/31/2019 to 6/30/2019 regardless of the date it was reported. If you've followed my work for a while, you'll know that we estimate changes in book value frequently.

If you think those lines are not correlated, go away.

We are deliberately using a chart because it makes it so simple to eyeball the relationship.

We can also turn those lines into a ratio:

You can tell pretty quickly that, if the price to book ratio is greater than 1.05, it is more likely to decline than to climb higher. You can also see that if the ratio is less than 0.80, it will usually climb back closer to 1.00.

What if Book Value Just Plunges Because the Price is Right?

Since someone always has to suggest this as a reason not to buy at incredible discounts, I would encourage investors to consider the first chart again. There are two significant drops in book value from one quarter to another. They are reported for Q2 2013 and Q1 2020. Does that mean the price correctly predicted the decline? Not entirely. The change in book value occurs throughout the quarter. It doesn't simply happen at the end of the quarter (or worse yet, a month later when earnings are reported).

When Were the Biggest Discounts?

The biggest discounts are late March 2020 and early April 2020.

Other than that, the biggest discounts show up in late Q2 2015 and January 2016.

Let's look at how the investor would've done if they simply bought shares at those points and held for 1-year, then sold without doing any further analysis.

If the investor bought at the end of Q2 2015, how did they do over the next year?

That's 6/30/2015 to 6/30/2016.

Hmm, entering precisely at that time seems too good. Let's try buying on January 1st, 2016. That's clearly suboptimal compared to buying a month earlier or a month later. What happens then:

Well, that's still a pretty solid return. Keep in mind, this is a fairly simple version. We're using the BVs for that time, but we aren't picking mid-quarter dates. Let's try the latest crash. We'll use an entry date of 3/31/2020:

That buy would've started by being down about 20% in the first few days. Yet it still reached a 51% return in less than half of a year.

What if You Tied Yourself to the Position?

Besides providing extremely high annualized returns, being able to trade simply resulted in better overall returns:

This assumes buying on 6/30/2015, just like the first chart. The buyer who closed out after one year was already up 35.47%. By staying in for more than 4 additional years, they turned 35.47% into 43.92%. That's not great for the amount of risk they took.

Clearly, you would've preferred to get out in that red circle. I understand. I can respect that. Some of you are going to blame analysts for not providing a warning. That's fine. Just don't bring that whining my way. I don't deserve the blame:

FUN FACT!

Those are literally the only two "Bearish" articles with NLY as the primary ticker since early 2019. The only two.

Now, some people will want to say something irrelevant like "even a dumb perma-bear is right sometimes". However, we clearly were not stuck in a bearish view:

Hey, look at those clear bullet points. Those are pretty explicit!

Real-Time Projections Are Better

Clearly, it would help to have real-time estimates throughout the quarter. However, we've established that if you simply knew the book value for the most recently ending quarter in real-time, you would be positioned for some great trades.

Real Results

While pulling out past charts demonstrates that this technique works in theory, it would help to provide an actual trading history.

We don't use the common shares for long-term investment. We use them for opportunities to trade around having better analysis than the other investors. I wouldn't claim that long-term buy-and-hold strategies should rely on mortgage REIT common shares. Rather, I frequently argue against it and tell investors to treat all positions as trading positions.

We have 3 open positions in AGNC and 1 in NRZ. At the moment, AGNC at $13.80 and NRZ at $8.06, all of those positions are in (unrealized) positive total returns. (135% for NRZ, for AGNC they are 0.09%, 6.46%, and 3.61%).

I pulled every trade we've closed in the sector since 1/1/2019 and uploaded the chart:

Source: The REIT Forum

A quick analysis shows that across those trades the average holding period was just under 104 days. The average return was 15.99%. However, those numbers aren't weighted for position size and thus could be misleading.

So, another way to look at it is to evaluate the amount of realized positive returns and realized negative returns.

The total of all realized negative returns was a net loss of $15,293.03.

The total of all realized positive returns was a net gain of $50,427.53. That's a margin of $3.30 in gains for every $1.00 in losses.

Since this is all trades closed since 1/1/2019, and we referenced all open positions, by definition, the sample includes every trade throughout the March 2020 collapse. To be clear, nearly 80% of the total losses were tied to that fall. That's okay because we also generated several of our biggest gains from buying amid the panic.

Some investors say they are smarter because they diversify with an ETF and avoid trading. During that period, from 1/1/2019 through today, how has that strategy worked?

Well, that… is not better.

Sticking To the System

Want to know what makes it hard to stick to the system? Look at the trades in NRZ. We bought shares at $5.03 on 3/31/2020. On 4/6/2020, we took the gut check and doubled down at $3.49:

Source: The REIT Forum

We added even more shares at $5.12 on 4/14/2020. We stuck to the system and were rewarded.

Conclusion

You have an opportunity to pick which mortgage REITs you want to buy. When you make that choice, you should have the best research available to inform your decisions. Having a solid estimate for the change in book value per share is critical to reaching a decision on which shares to buy or sell.

We've demonstrated the enormous correlation over time between book value and share price. We've also demonstrated that we were able to place trades on that information successfully. Want to learn how to trade mortgage REITs? Click the follow button. Want to learn how to ignore mark-to-market losses while claiming a dwindling stream of dividends? You've got countless options for other authors.

Ratings:

None in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, NRZ, NLY-F, NLY-I, NLY-G, AGNCO, ARR-C.