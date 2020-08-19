Now Might Not Be A Good Time To Buy Gold

Fueled by concerns created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the massive fiscal and monetary responses to it, and negative real interest rates, once again we are hearing and reading stories about investors flocking to gold as a safe haven and/or inflation hedge. As of August 15, 2020, the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) ETF had more than $78 billion of assets under management. Negative real rates are important because, as you can see in the following table, there has historically been a negative relationship between real interest rates and gold prices.

Given the current situation, it’s no surprise that as the chief research officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners, I’ve been getting lots of questions from investors and advisors alike about whether to invest in gold. As always, we look to the evidence to help us make decisions. Let’s do just that.

As you can see in the following table, the recent rally in gold has it trading at historically high levels in real terms.

How important is the real price of gold in terms of future returns? In their 2015 study “ The Golden Dilemma,” Claude Erb and Campbell Harvey found that “the real price of gold was a more important driver of future nominal and real gold returns than the realized rate of inflation.” With that in mind, is now a good time to buy gold? Erb, Harvey, and Tadas Viskanta, authors of the August 2020 paper “ Gold, the Golden Constant, COVID-19, ‘Massive Passives’ and Déjà Vu,” analyzed the historical evidence to help investors determine the answer to that question.

They began by noting: “Since 1975, periods of high real gold prices have occurred during periods of elevated concern about high future price inflation.” They added that the recent rally has led to the real (inflation-adjusted) price of gold currently being about twice as high as it was in January 1980 and August 2011 - two other periods when investors were worried about inflation risks. They also added that “five years after the real price peaks in January 1980 and August 2011 the nominal (real) prices of gold fell 55% (67%) and 28% (33%), respectively.” The bottom line is that “high real gold prices have usually been followed by low real gold returns.”

They also found that “at a five-year time horizon the performance of gold is almost entirely explained by variation in the real price of gold.”

Based on that finding, Erb, Harvey and Viskanta hypothesized that “fluctuations in the nominal price of gold will probably continue to be largely driven by the real price of gold, not inflation, regardless of time horizon.” Given that relationship, what is the market forecast of future inflation? We can see that in the breakeven inflation rate - the difference between the yield on 10-year nominal Treasuries and 10-year TIPS. As of August 15, 2020, it was about 1.7 percent.

These findings led the authors to conclude: “Today’s high real price of gold suggests that gold is an expensive inflation-hedge with a low prospective real return.” They added this caution: “If gold did not reward inflation fear in 1980 and 2011, why should it reward inflation fear now?” However, they added this additional note of caution: “‘Massive passive’ ETF financialization of gold ownership may introduce a period of ‘irrational exuberance.’” The authors showed that more than three years after Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan declared in 1996 that the market was irrationally exuberant, valuations were 40 percent higher. To emphasize this point, they noted that the rise in the real price of gold has been highly correlated with the rise in demand from buyers of gold ETFs.

Finally, Erb, Harvey and Viskanta found: “Since the launch of gold futures trading the real price of gold has averaged about 3.8.” It was trading at 7.8 times as of the publication of their paper. Since then it has continued to rise. They noted that if gold reverted to its “golden constant,” regardless of inflation, mean reversion would have a dramatic negative impact on future returns. Assuming a 10-year horizon, the effect would be -6 percent a year. This can be seen in the following table.

Summarizing their thoughts, Erb, Harvey and Viskanta stated: “Movement in the price of gold has been a useless predictor of future inflation. However, in both 1980 and in 2011, high real gold prices coincided with widely held views that future inflation would be significant. Those widely held views ended up being wrong. Perhaps this time is different and one economic legacy of the COVID-19 will be a decade of high inflation. Just as in 1980 and 2011 an expectation of high future inflation is already built into the price of gold. What happens to the price of gold over the next decade will largely be determined by what happens to the real price of gold.” They did add these caveats: “If too much money is chasing too little gold, then the more the gold holdings of ‘massive passives’ grow the higher the real price of gold could rise. Of course, gold holding sales by non-massive passives could act to reduce the real price of gold.”

Hopefully, the above evidence and analysis will allow you to make an informed decision about whether you want to include an allocation to gold in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.