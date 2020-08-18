At first glance, it appears that OTC Markets (OTCQX:OTCM) had a good quarter. The solid revenue growth and margin expansion was due to a combination of the historical spending on technology and market volatility (similar to BR). Was this a one-time blip due to market volatility or is there more than meets the eye.

There were a few items that were outlined in the last article that I wanted to check on; including # of subscribers, dollar value traded; London office update; Qaravan; and Virtual Investor conferences.

Quick Overview

As outlined in the press release:

Gross revenues of $17.1 million for the quarter, up 9% over the prior-year quarter - 14 th consecutive quarter of revenue growth.

consecutive quarter of revenue growth. OTC Link revenues increased $761 thousand, or 26%, with increased trading volumes across the U.S. equity market driving increases in transactional revenues on our OTC Link ECN and in revenues from messages on our OTC Link ATS.

Operating income of $4.8 million for the quarter, up 8% versus the prior-year quarter.

Net income of $4.2 million, up 19% versus the prior period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased from $5.5 million to $5.9 million.

Taking a quick peek in the box, it looks all well and dandy. Revenue is up, margins expanded, net profit soared and EBITDA increased. By all accounts, the metrics are pleasing to the eye. Let's keep unboxing and see what else is in there.

Subscriber Base and Volume

ECN increased the company's subscriber base to 65, up from 53 at FYE19. ATS was largely flat, at 85 versus 87 at year-end. It is promising that the number of ECN subscribers increased, given all the capital that went into that offering. OTCM has really been pushing it, and it is a growth driver. I am willing to conclude that the market volatility helped.

Speaking of market volatility... dollar value traded increase to $225 million from $169 million in 2Q19. That is a nice increase; however, I am worried about sustainability, and so is the company (we will revisit this later in the article).

Bea Ordonez, CFO, explained during the conference call:

Turning now to look in more detail our individual business lines. OTC Link revenues were up 26% we continue to see a very active trading environment throughout the second quarter. This drove a substantial increase in the number of transactions executed on our OTC Link ECN as well as a marked increase in the number of trade messages on our OTC Link ATS.

She continued:

For the second quarter, we executed some 552,000 transactions on our ECN more than double the 205,000 transactions executed during the prior quarter. This coupled with the impact of additional subscribers on boarded over the past several months, drove an increase in our quarterly ECN revenues of 211%.

London Office / Qaravan / Virtual Investor Conferences

I was curious to hear about these items, since they were hot topics last year because they were new and shiny toys, but were mostly skimmed over or not mentioned in any of the Q2 materials (except for virtual conferences).

The London office was the gateway to expanding services to the European market and was seen as a potential long-term growth opportunity. There was no mention in any of the literature. I assume it was pulled back right now due to COVID-19. This is something to watch for in the future.

Qaravan was acquired last year and was seen as a growth opportunity to provide compliance and regulatory solutions to banks. There was a one-line mention about compliance, but nothing else. Something to look forward to in the next call.

Virtual Investor Conferences had a banner quarter. With everyone staying home quarantining and with financial markets never sleeping, this business unit was the place to be.

Per the press release:

We have continued to devote internal resources to growing our Virtual Investor Conferences® business. Against the backdrop of restrictions on travel and a global business environment that continues to adopt online and virtual workflows, we see the VICSM offering as an important tool for issuers to communicate and engage with their investor base. During the second quarter, we hosted eight Virtual Investor Conferences, with 101 companies participating, reaching more than 8,000 investors. Since the end of the reporting period we have hosted a further three events, including an OTCQB Venture Company event and have an additional seven events already scheduled through the rest of the year.

I am curious how long the outperformance will last. I would imagine at least through 1Q21. People have short memories, but COVID-19 could change how people act and virtual conferences could have legs to stand on.

Risks

Throughout the press release, presentation and conference call, management was very cautious. There was a hesitant tone that tried to rein in expectations. I applaud them for their effort. Hopefully, this was not a buzzkill.

From the press release:

We expect that our financial results in future quarters are likely to be adversely impacted by the challenging macro-economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and related containment measures, perhaps materially so. Factors that could affect the scope and extent of the potential impact are discussed in more detail in the Risk Factors and Trends sections of our First Quarter Report.

Bea Ordonez mentioned during the conference call:

We've continued to see a very active trading environment during the month of July and in the short-term it is likely that our OTC Link business will benefit from increased trading volumes that we are seeing in global equity markets more generally. However, as broker dealers and others continue to navigate the difficult environment, it is possible that potential subscribers could delay purchasing or implementation decisions.

She continued:

We remain cognizant of the very difficult business conditions that exist for our issuers and are extending relief, including where appropriate by extending payment terms and by providing temporary relief from certain market standards. While we've seen a slight uptick in our OTCQB non-renewal rates for service periods beginning during the second quarter of 2020, it has not been significant. A, two to three percentage point increase in our non-renewal rate versus an average in 2019 of 6%.

As mentioned earlier, the headlines in the press release are pretty, pretty, pretty good, but there are nuggets of pessimism sprinkled throughout the Q2 package. I continue to think that the company will benefit from market volatility; however, if the underpinnings of the macro environment begin to break, there could be difficult times ahead.

Stock Price

In my last article, the projected stock price was $32/share. As I write this, that is the actual price. Based on 1H20 performance and possible macro headwinds, OTCM stock price is fairly valued. I can envision appreciation up to the $35 range.

Conclusion

OTCM had a strong quarter on all of the major income statement metrics. Revenue growth and profitability were largely supported by market volatility that drove an increase in trading volume. Management is cautious that this will continue in the long term and is cautious about the macro environment. They noted some areas that could be concerning, and this took away some of the shine. OTCM does have some long-term catalysts, including growing out the ECN, banking compliance, expanding internationally and virtual conferences. Some of these catalysts were muted in 1H due to COVID-19, but are opportunities nonetheless. There is no debt on the books (full availability under the revolving credit facility), OTCM has solid liquidity and it is cash flow positive. Per my DCF model, the stock is fairly valued at $32 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.