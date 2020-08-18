(Source: Company website)

LGL Group (LGL) gives investors multiple ways to win with limited downside risk. The company owns two profitable manufacturing subsidiaries that operate in a niche industry, $20 million in cash that is being managed by the Gabelli family, and a meaningful position in a newly formed SPAC that is looking to acquire an aerospace defense company. At a current market cap of only $45 million, LGL is trading at a cheap price relative to the operating businesses alone; investors can buy a profitable business at a cheap price and gain exposure to Gabelli investment acumen for free.

The Operating Business

LGL manufactures high-reliability frequency and spectrum control products for the aerospace industry. The company operates two subsidiaries, M-tron Industries and Precise Time and Frequency LLC, with manufacturing facilities in Florida, South Dakota, Massachusetts, and India. Its products play a critical role in a variety of electronic systems, including Earth-orbiting satellites, telecommunication systems, medical devices, broadcasting networks, electric utilities, and global positioning systems. LGL's products are important but make up a very small percentage of these systems' total costs, which gives the company an advantage against competition. Customers have little incentive to switch out mission-critical components for cheaper alternatives if overall savings will be minimal. The stickiness of the company's products is important because LGL has a relatively high customer concentration level. One customer made up over 17% of revenue in 2019, and the largest four customers made up over 40% of total revenue. Domestic sales make up 75% of LGL's revenue, with the remaining 25% coming primarily from international sales to Malaysia.

LGL has had solid financial performance over the last five years and has seen a marked improvement in revenue and profitability in the last year. The company has had positive operating cash flow in all five of the last years and positive net income for the last four. 2019's net income was inflated due to the recognition of $3 million in NOLs (net operating losses) on the balance sheet, but excluding this one-time event, LGL still posted a 10% net margin and a 9% operating cash flow margin. Revenue grew 30% from 2018 to 2019, and operating cash flow and net income both doubled YoY. The company's balance sheet is rock-solid, with nearly $20 million in cash and marketable securities and the aforementioned $3 million in tax-deferred assets. With an enterprise value of only $25 million, LGL has an EV/EBIDTA ratio below 7.

Cash Management

LGL's $20 million in net cash provides a healthy safety cushion against economic disruption and is a good segue to talking about the influence the Gabelli family has on the company. Famed value investor Mario Gabelli is a major shareholder in the company and owns 19% of the outstanding shares. His son Marc Gabelli is LGL's chairman of the board and has a hands-on role in the company, participating in earnings calls and managing the investment of the $20 million in cash. Marc owns 16% of LGL's outstanding shares. The majority of the $20 million is invested in a US Treasury fund run by Marc, but nearly $6 million is invested in an equity mutual fund, also run by Marc. Another $3 million of cash was used to seed a SPAC run by, you guessed it, Marc Gabelli.

If you are a believer in the Gabellis' track record and ability to manage money, LGL gives you a way to partner with them without needing to directly invest in one of their managed funds. It is worth noting that Mario Gabelli bought additional shares of the company at $8.50 a share on July 15th, implying he is comfortable investing at the current share price.

The SPAC

As mentioned above, LGL created a special purpose acquisition company

"... for the purpose of effecting a business combination in the aerospace, defense and communications industries."



(Source: Company 10-K)

The SPAC, named LGL Systems Acquisition Corporation (OTC:DFNS), is managed by Marc Gabelli and raised over $170 million from investors. LGL has a $3 million investment in DFNS via LGL Systems Acquisition Holding Company, LLC. The ownership structure is a bit convoluted, but the takeaway is that nearly 7% of LGL's market cap is invested in DFNS. I will be the first to admit that I don't have a strong grasp on how the market will choose to value a SPAC. Case in point, I recently wrote an article about American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) and was surprised to see shares of that company jump more than 100% in one day after it announced the acquisition of a SaaS platform company. An aerospace acquisition might be less likely to excite the market, but I don't mind having exposure to a high upside event that costs me virtually nothing, given that LGL's manufacturing divisions more than justify the company's current market cap.

Risks

An LGL investment is not without risk. The most basic concern is if Marc and Mario Gabelli will act in the best interest of their minority shareholders. With both of them managing billions of dollars across multiple GAMECO funds, how much attention are they going to pay to tiny $45 million holding company? I am glad that both have substantial holdings in LGL stock, but owning 35% of the company is only a $16 million total investment. The company has done things that raise questions, such as a share offering earlier this year at ~$13.50 apiece to raise cash, even though the company has plenty of cash on hand. The positive spin would be that management felt the company had become overvalued and took the opportunity to convert an elevated share price into cash, but a cynical take might be that the Gabellis were willing to dilute minority shareholders to raise more cash to plow into their mutual funds. One also needs to be aware that at least $5 million of the company's cash is invested in an equity mutual fund with limited visibility. If you do not trust the Gabelli investment style or don't expect their track record to translate into positive future returns, then LGL isn't the investment for you.

LGL also faces operational risk from the impacts of a prolonged coronavirus pandemic. The company's manufacturing sites in India were closed for months due to the pandemic and have only recently come back on-line and only on a limited basis. LGL has a heavily concentrated customer base and would be negatively impacted if any of them make cutbacks as a result of the virus. I am less concerned about the company's operational risks due to the large cash balance that can be used to smooth over disruptions in the short term.

Conclusion

LGL has a market cap of about $45 million and has $20 million in well-managed cash and marketable securities. For an enterprise value of only $25 million, an investor gets ownership of a stable niche business that is growing revenue and free cash flow, as well as exposure to a Gabelli-run SPAC. LGL has the potential to pop on positive DFNS news, and in the meantime, I expect the company to continue to generate consistent operating earnings. The $20 million in cash acts as strong downside protection if the manufacturing business struggles in the short term. I would think about selling shares if the share price moves above $13, as management chose to raise cash from additional share offerings at around that level earlier this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LGL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not financial advice, it is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor.