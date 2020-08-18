Whilst this would normally be sufficient for a bearish rating, I feel a neutral rating is appropriate since their share price has already been demolished.

This is topped off with very high leverage and weak liquidity, which leaves their ability to remain a going concern vulnerable if something unforeseen eventuates.

Introduction

Throughout 2020 there have been near countless companies that reduced their dividends, but surprisingly, the microcap oil shipping company Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) has kept theirs steady and currently offers a very high yield of 23%. Whilst this may seem attractive to some income-starved investors, they should exercise caution since there are some massive fundamental problems.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

When reviewing their historical cash flow performance the first massive fundamental problem is clearly evident. Not only is their capital expenditure very lumpy, but even worse, so is their operating cash flow. Take 2017 for example, it was positive and thus they easily covered their dividend due to having virtually zero capital expenditure, but then the next year their operating cash flow fell into deep negative territory. Thankfully, the graph included above essentially tells the rest of the story that continues in this manner.

Dividend investors will normally desire companies with safe, stable and predictable cash flows and whilst the absence of one of these elements is not always detrimental, the absence of all three is clearly a massive problem. In the end, their dividend coverage has varied and thus was ultimately rated as weak, which given their negative free cash flow during 2018-2019, is actually being rather nice.

Image Source: Author.

Following their lumpy cash flow performance that has often left their dividend payments debt-funded, it was rather surprising to see their capital structure has not materially changed since the end of 2017. Whilst this could be considered a positive sign, their overall leverage and liquidity is considerably more important.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their financial metrics, the impacts of their incredible lumpy earnings and cash flow are quickly apparent with their results jumping around massively between years. At the end of the day, their leverage was rated as very high given their net debt-to-EBITDA is almost always well over 5.00 with a very low interest coverage. Whilst their relatively strong performance during the first half of 2020 helped these two metrics, it nonetheless is still insufficient to consider their leverage anything other than very high.

I am not saying that this level of leverage poses definite risks to their ability to remain a going concern, but it certainly leaves them very little room if anything unforeseen eventuates and thus significantly heightens the risks. This is clearly the second massive fundamental problem with this potential dividend investment, as weak financial health is toxic at the best of times, let alone during this unpredictable economic environment.

Image Source: Author.

The risks from their very high leverage are unfortunately further amplified by their weak liquidity, which is the third massive fundamental problem with this potential dividend investment. Even though their current and cash ratios of 0.84 and 0.49 would normally indicate adequate liquidity, this is counteracted by their large upcoming debt maturity in November 2021, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Navios Maritime Acquisition’s Second Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

Conclusion

When seeking a dividend investment, it would normally be desirable to see stable and predictable cash flow performance with solid financial health, neither of which are applicable in this particular situation. At the end of the day, investors are welcome to hope for their over 20% dividend yield but realistically they should not expect to receive anything near this level. Given this situation, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate and if it were not for their share price already being beaten down significantly during the last five years, this would have been a bearish rating.

