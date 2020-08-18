“Smith Micro (SMSI) is the gift that keeps on giving,” I told several of my colleagues the day after the company’s most recent Q2 2020 conference call. That might seem like a strange thing to say when my number one holding dropped 10% after what most investors evidently interpreted as a disappointing Q2 conference call. But for me, SMSI dropping 10% was yet another gift, another opportunity to continue accumulating shares in a company whose enormous potential I believe most market participants do not yet understand.

In this post-COVID-19 environment, many retail investors have become accustomed to quick, short-term gains in popular retail trading names. As a result, they seem to be showing little interest in or patience for companies that guide their shareholders—as SMSI did on their Q2 call–to wait until 2021 to reap the rewards of the hard work in process. In its August 2020 announcements, SMSI disclosed substantial progress toward winning new customers that will rapidly grow their revenue, EPS, and cash flow.

As the broader market has turned away from SMSI following their August 2020 update, many in my network—people who have exhaustively researched both the company and the industry landscape in which it operates—happily acquired shares of SMSI, excited by the news that the company continues to progress with its products and its relationships with mobile carriers. My interpretation of their Q2 conference call was that the company was more bullish—and more transparent—than ever. Subsequent research and interviews have only bolstered that opinion. In this article, I will explain why I believe SMSI is now by far the best risk vs. reward scenario I am following. While risks clearly exist for SMSI, shares could realistically quintuple or more over the next 1-2 years.

SafePath: Expect New Customer Wins

On February 3, 2020, I published an article on Seeking Alpha, in which I indicated SMSI was on the verge of a deal with Canadian carrier Telus (TU). I came to this conclusion based on research conducted by me and several colleagues. I highlight this because we became aware of this deal long before anyone in the market was aware, and published these findings on Seeking Alpha almost six months before SMSI announced the deal and TU rolled out the Telus Tracker+.

Today, I am sharing similar research findings and going on record that I believe SMSI will officially sign at least one major carrier to its SafePath platform within the next six to 12 months. Honestly, I am quite confident this will happen within the next six months, but due to the continued uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, investors should be prepared for possible delays to product launches by the carriers. Below, I will highlight what I have learned through my own research and note how those findings seem to correspond to public statements made by SMSI management on their most recent conference call.

Anyone familiar with SMSI realizes the company is definitely working hard to win the New T-Mobile (TMUS) business for its SafePath platform. Details on that, as well as SafePath’s integration with Circle, will be included in a separate section below. In this section, I want to remove TMUS from the picture to focus on other recent developments with SMSI and its SafePath platform.

My research indicates that SMSI is very close to signing a deal for its SafePath platform with a United States Tier 1 carrier. The company seemed to corroborate this on the most recent call, noting an “accelerating roadmap to meet clearly-stated prospect maps.” CEO Bill Smith noted, with more clarity than ever, that “all” of these customer prospects “are in the late sales stage,” which he then defined as being “currently in contract negotiations.”

What many investors likely do not realize is that “contract negotiations” with SMSI do not begin until a company and SMSI have mutually invested significant time and resources into their relationship, developing and testing products. In other words, a company does not negotiate a contract with SMSI and then hope that SMSI can deliver. Rather, a company vets SMSI, working with them to develop a product exactly as the customer wants, ensuring that SMSI can pivot and make changes as requested. Only after these steps does a carrier become comfortable enough with SMSI to begin negotiations to finalize the terms of a contract and to develop a product rollout roadmap.

To be clear, then, by the time a carrier reaches the contract negotiation stage with SMSI, they cannot easily walk away from the deal and duplicate the product in-house or with an SMSI competitor—nor would they want to. By the time SMSI reaches contract negotiations, they have proven their value to the carrier, built a strong relationship, and are beginning to make initial plans for product(s) rollout.

Clearly, not only is the company talking about signing carriers to deals with SafePath, but they are actively investing in human resources to meet the stated needs of these prospective customers. This investment is apparent in both SMSI’s nearly doubling its R&D expenses year-over-year and its continued hiring that I’ve noted in previous articles. Their commitment to invest in themselves is also apparent from following their LinkedIn page.

Although I am currently unable to determine with sufficient precision to go on record with which US Tier 1 carrier SMSI is on the verge of landing, I am nonetheless confident they will have major news on this front within the next year. Furthermore, I am confident that deal—as significant as it would be by itself—will not be the only deal SMSI is able to seal. In addition to a US Tier 1 carrier, SMSI is clearly in deep discussions and contract negotiations with multiple carriers of all sizes around the world. The impact of these prospective customers on SMSI’s valuation will be discussed in the “Valuation” section below.

SafePath & T-Mobile

Investors have clearly grown impatient with SMSI and TMUS. For those unfamiliar with that story, for at least the past 18 months, SMSI followers expected them to land a deal with TMUS for their SafePath platform. While unconfirmed, the timeline outlined by CEO Bill Smith for landing a possible deal with TMUS seems to have followed—and been delayed by—the merger announcement, the subsequent lawsuits, and now the actual integration of TMUS and Sprint. SafePath’s current revenues and margins primarily derive from legacy Sprint customers. With the merger of TMUS and Sprint, and with no deal between SMSI and TMUS, investors understandably worry that SMSI would lose out on a deal with TMUS, leading to a near-complete loss of its largest revenue generator.

Certainly, SMSI helped bolster their position within TMUS with their recent acquisition of the Circle operator business. This placed SMSI on both sides of the family safety offerings in the Sprint-TMUS merger. While SMSI served Sprint, Circle operated TMUS’s FamilyMode. By purchasing Circle’s operator business, SMSI now controls both the Sprint and TMUS family safety products. Of note, SMSI indicated that TMUS was aware this deal was happening and, at least informally, gave their seal of approval.

SMSI has been clear that their purchase of Circle was not a desperate lunge to win TMUS business, but rather an effort to blend their SafePath product with Circle’s parental control features to create a “best-in-breed” unified product offering. This integration, which will become SafePath 7.0, is expected to be complete no later than the end of September 2020 .

While SMSI has made clear and quick progress on this front, a new deal with TMUS has yet to be finalized (they are currently offering Safe & Found to legacy Sprint customers under the former Sprint deal terms, and FamilyMode to legacy TMUS subscribers under the former Circle deal terms). In discussions with SMSI management about their relationship with the new TMUS, they have indicated it’s “as strong as it could be” and that they have “an open dialogue” with their colleagues at TMUS.

Based on my research, the delay in a new, unified deal with TMUS has nothing to do with SMSI. Instead, the delay results from the fact that TMUS was handicapped in its planned integration with Sprint due to the multiple lawsuits and other legal hurdles needed to officially clear the merger. Add to that a global pandemic and you have perfectly understandable reasons for TMUS to be slightly behind on their merger integration plans. In any case, SMSI certainly has not been sidelined by TMUS. But until TMUS is able to actually integrate the old Sprint network with its own, offering a unified family safety product would be pointless. With that in mind, I agree with SMSI that they are unlikely to finalize a new contract with TMUS until 2021.

In addition to SMSI being the incumbent now on both sides of the Sprint – TMUS merger, SMSI has something else going for them. Specifically, SMSI and TMUS’s priorities and goals align, making them very likely natural and successful partners moving forward. TMUS (and other mobile operators) has a long-term goal—one that will be bolstered by widespread availability of 5G—of getting into the family home, of competing not just with other mobile carriers, but cable and internet providers in the home. SMSI would make a competent and natural ally with TMUS (and other mobile operators) in their ability to control IoT devices from one location: namely, from one app in a person’s mobile phone.

ViewSpot Success

In addition to the parabolic rise and future possibilities of SafePath, SMSI’s newest offering, ViewSpot, has started to gain traction. In January of this year, SMSI announced a contract win with AT&T Mexico, bringing ViewSpot into 1,500 of its retail stores. On the Q2 conference call management noted yet another win, this time with a “pre-paid carrier.” Many times, SMSI is not allowed by its customers to name them, and this has apparently been the case with Cricket Wireless and ViewSpot.

Very clearly, Cricket Wireless is the new ViewSpot customer. The “Cricket Explore” app is now available in the Google Play Store. Several of my research colleagues and I have visited Cricket stores throughout the country, and in every single store we visited Cricket Explore was being used. This means that SMSI’s ViewSpot is now likely in well over 4,000 Cricket stores nationwide.

Recent research also indicates that ViewSpot may be making its way into Verizon (VZ) stores, but I need further evidence to state this authoritatively. Any readers who are able to provide insight or help in verifying this are welcome to provide comments in the “Comments” section below.

One final note on ViewSpot: industry veterans have told me that ViewSpot has opened the door with at least one carrier who is now interested in SafePath. Although ViewSpot appears to be turning into a successful acquisition in its own right, if it leads to one SafePath deal with a carrier, it will more than pay for itself on that alone.

CommSuite: Far From Finished

Not long ago, CommSuite was SMSI’s “bread and butter” that kept the lights on as they integrated their SafePath product. Recently, however, CommSuite has started a slow, but steady glide down in terms of revenue. On the Q2 call management noted that approximately 75% of the Q2 CommSuite revenue came from the legacy Sprint business, and 25% from the legacy Boost business.

Moving forward, it remains uncertain what TMUS will do to transition or harvest the legacy Sprint business. Likewise, it’s unclear how DISH Network (DISH) will handle the legacy Boost business. It is possible that TMUS will sunset CommSuite or even let it slowly continue to glide down. At this point, it’s simply too early to determine how CommSuite will fare at the new TMUS.

Where I see the most opportunity for CommSuite is with DISH.

Since DISH is essentially starting a mobile network from scratch—or at least from what was left of Boost—SMSI should have an advantage as the incumbent with its CommSuite service at Boost. SMSI and Boost have long enjoyed a positive working relationship, and I believe CommSuite and SafePath both will be favored by DISH as they begin to launch their post-paid service.

Valuation

At this time, given all of the variables mentioned in my article, I find it difficult to give as precise a perspective on valuation as I have in past articles. Undoubtedly, due to two factors, SMSI 2020 EPS will be lower than I expected and communicated in previous articles. The two reasons are:

(1) COVID-19 disruptions: mobile carriers across the US closed for several weeks/months during 2020. Even after re-opening, foot traffic in these stores is significantly lower than prior to the pandemic. One of the primary ways Sprint gained Safe & Found subscribers was through in-store promotions and sales associate bonuses for selling customers the product. Less traffic clearly means fewer sales. Furthermore, with children and parents home together more, and with many people facing the consequences of unemployment and cutting back expenses, Safe & Found churn has been higher than pre-pandemic. These COVID-related issues have resulted in lower than expected revenues for SafePath so far in 2020.

(2) Increased OpEx: due to increasing interest from multiple carriers, SMSI made a strategic decision to invest in human resources related to R&D in order to win new business. While it is highly unlikely SMSI officially wins and announces those wins in 2020—and even if they do—the revenue generation associated with those wins will not start contributing until 2021. Ultimately, while these current expenses deflate 2020 EPS, they are long-term extremely bullish for SMSI and its value.

Again, because of these two factors mentioned above and the multiple variables associated with new carrier wins, the extent of SMSI involvement with the carriers’ ecosystem, and the terms of those contracts, I cannot provide a precise valuation of SMSI besides giving my opinion that “SMSI is WAY undervalued” if they: (NYSE:A) sign a contract with new TMUS for SafePath 7.0; and/or (NYSE:B) sign a contract with a new Tier 1 carrier for SafePath; and/or (NYSE:C) sign a contract with DISH for SafePath; and/or (NYSE:D) sign a contract with TMUS or DISH for CommSuite; and/or (NYSE:E) continue to win new ViewSpot customers.

It seems highly likely that at least some of the positive scenarios I outlined in items A-E above happen. In actuality, it is quite possible that all five will happen. But the valuation of SMSI will vary greatly based on how many of those possibilities come to pass, and based on how large the customers are who sign these deals and the exact terms of the agreement. In the meantime, I find it quite likely, based on the details I outlined in this article, that SMSI earns at least $0.50/share next year, while still aggressively growing the topline with 90% gross margins and significant operating leverage with OpEx leveling out.

With all of this in mind, absent a fundamental change to SMSI’s business, I will not consider selling any significant number of shares until SMSI reaches $10/share.

Risks

Investors should consider several risks with SMSI, including:

(1) COVID-19. The dynamics related to the pandemic that I highlighted in the “Valuation” section above could continue to weigh on SMSI’s business. Furthermore, the longer the pandemic continues, the more likely other carriers delay the rollout of their products and features related to a contact with SMSI. This would obviously delay the revenue generation for SMSI associated with those contracts.

(2) Customer concentration. SMSI’s business is still overly reliant on their legacy Sprint business, both with SafePath and CommSuite. Clearly, as I showed in this article, SMSI is trying to broaden its base; but until they do, the issue of customer concentration risk remains.

(3) Competition. Although SMSI bought some of their main competition in the above-mentioned Circle acquisition, SMSI still faces competition. I believe SMSI has an advantage based on their relationship with mobile carriers and their ability to connect to their broader ecosystem. The increased SMSI OpEx in late 2019 and so far in 2020 gives us an indication of both the time and expense a competitor would need to unseat SMSI once SMSI becomes the incumbent with a carrier for SafePath. So although competition certainly exists, we should understand that SMSI cannot be unseated overnight.

Conclusion

SMSI progress has been delayed by a complex and lengthy merger between Sprint and TMUS, as well as by the global COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, however, SMSI has invested in its business and products to give themselves an even brighter future. I am convinced by management’s increasingly bullish tone and transparency, as well as through my discussions with people familiar with the industry, that SMSI is on the cusp of landing multiple new SafePath customers, one of whom will be a US Tier 1 carrier. SMSI will also be the incumbent with SafePath and CommSuite as DISH gets its new network off the ground, and continues to notch ViewSpot wins. The fact that shares have been widely available in the $3.50-4.50 range presents investors with a gift, an opportunity to continue acquiring shares on the cheap before SMSI growth in revenue, earnings, and cash flow explodes in 2021 and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.