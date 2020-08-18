Weingarten Realty (WRI) is a shopping center REIT that, like peers, has seen its financials show the true impact of COVID-19. WRI entered 2020 with a conservatively managed balance sheet, which has afforded it a lot of wiggle room to absorb losses. WRI trades at a low valuation in comparison with 2019 cash flow. I rate WRI a buy due to my positive long term outlook.

Getting Over A Virus

So it seems that shopping center landlords won't be spared from the wrath of COVID-19. WRI achieved 7.3% leasing spreads, but rent writedowns told the story.

SS NOI declined 19.7%, and that's even after including redevelopments. WRI saw core FFO drop 35.8% to $0.34 per share. Bad debt and uncollectible rent accounted for $0.15 per share of that decline.

WRI's rent collections have been strong, even in comparison with the rest of the sector: WRI disclosed that it collected 77% of 2nd quarter rent plus 13% worth of deferrals. Rent abatements made up only 1% of rent in the 2nd quarter, but WRI did write off 30% of the rent deferred - those thinking that deferred rent must be paid may be in for a bad surprise.

Furthermore, WRI noted that the ongoing struggles of the nation to move past COVID-19 have been adversely impacting its tenants:

"The reopening of the economy has not been without challenges as the pace of new COVID-19 infections has increased at an alarming rate which has resulted in a temporary reversal of tenants reopening efforts in some markets. Nevertheless, the Company is confident that collections will remain strong as rents from tenants deemed “essential” represent 63% of total rents for the quarter. Cash collections from these essential tenants were 86% for the second quarter. (2020 Q2 Release)"

I'm still optimistic. The declines in cash flow do not appear to be structural but mainly due to rent collection related to lockdown periods. While WRI likely will have ongoing pressure on rent increases for the next 12-18 months, I expect financials to improve once WRI can stabilize occupancy rates. This is a good point to note that WRI's occupancy is strong at 93%, but that number most likely will be significantly lower by year-end as bankruptcies are resolved.

80% of WRI's portfolio is anchored by a grocery tenant:

(2020 Q2 Presentation)

In the long term, I expect WRI's properties to prove resilient and though it may be tough to imagine right now, I expect WRI to be able to return to 1-2.5% annual SS NOI growth. The main question is whether or not WRI has the balance sheet to buy it time to survive until the bad times pass.

Balance Sheet: A Source Of Strength

WRI entered 2020 with one of the least debt in the sector, and that has come in handy. WRI saw debt to EBITDA rise from 5.17 last year, to 6.12 times the first quarter, to 7.27 times this past quarter. Many peers entered 2020 with debt to EBITDA in the 7 times range.

WRI maintains BBB or equivalent ratings from the credit rating issuers, which should prove helpful if WRI decides to raise funds from debt issuance. We can see WRI's covenants below:

(2020 Q2 Release, columns represent quarters ending June 2020 and December 2019, respectively)

WRI's covenants appear to be very friendly to the company. In particular, the debt to asset ratio covenant, which tends to be the bane of peers, appears to be based GAAP book values, which do not change based on current cash flows. As a result, WRI does not appear to be in any risk from its covenants even if the COVID-19 situation stays this bad for much longer.

WRI has $498 million in liquidity available under its revolver - more than enough to cover the $20 million in debt maturities for 2020 and 2021. Net debt increased marginally in the quarter, suggesting that even in spite of the ongoing struggles, WRI is still cash flow positive.

Valuation And Price Target

WRI has lowered its quarterly dividend to $0.18 per share. Management did indicate that they will likely need to pay a special dividend due to taxable gains on dispositions. WRI trades at a 3.8% yield based on that depressed payout. I think a better valuation metric to use is 2019 numbers - WRI trades at only 9 times 2019 FFO. Many readers understandably prefer to use free cash flow, as maintenance capital expenditures oftentimes is significant for shopping center REITs. WRI generated $274 million in core FFO in 2019, versus $60.9 million in recurring capital expenditures and $14.9 million in straight-line rent adjustments - for a total of $198.2 million in free cash flow. If we assume that WRI can return to 80% of 2019 FFO levels, then we arrive at approximately $143.4 million in free cash flow or $1.10 per share. WRI trades at only 17.2 times this conservative estimate, which should see outsized growth due to my using the trough assumption. I can see WRI trading up to 22 times my estimate of stabilized free cash flow, or $25 per share. Shares have over 35% total return upside to that target.

Risks

WRI may not be able to collect deferred rent. WRI has already written off around 30% of 2nd quarter deferred rent. It remains unclear if legal means will support the landlord in rent collection or if they will be sympathetic to the COVID-19 struggles of its tenants. For this reason, I expect depressed FFO numbers to persist going into 2021.

If the COVID-19 recovery trajectory reverses, then WRI's tenants may face persisting financial struggles or worse, be required to once again close down. Such a result would place more financial strain on WRI, though I note that its balance sheet is a source of strength and gives it the flexibility to weather this storm.

It may be several years before WRI can trade at a healthy multiple, as investors may retain a dose of skepticism. Investors are advised that WRI does not appear to be a "get rich quick" type of investment thesis. I expect WRI to be able to implement share repurchases in 2 years if the stock price discount persists.

Conclusion

2020 is shaping up to be one of the most painful years in memory for shopping center REITs - WRI included. WRI's cash flow numbers are poor this year but I expect them to materially improve as we move beyond COVID-19. WRI's low leverage balance sheet should give it the flexibility it needs to weather this storm without having any liquidity events. WRI trades very cheaply even when using conservative estimates regarding free cash flow. I rate shares a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.