IAG is a good company but the stock is not as stellar.

IAMGOLD produced 155K Au oz during the second quarter of 2020 (gold sold was 153K Au Oz) compared to 198K Au oz during 2Q'19, or down 22.1%.

The quarterly revenue came in at $284.6 million. IAG posted a net gain attributable to equity holders of $25.5 million, or $0.05 per share.

Gold production Image: Rosebel mine - Source: mining

Investment Thesis

Canada-based IAMGOLD Corp. (IAG) reported its second quarter of 2020, which was in-line with analysts' expectations. However, the results triggered an analyst downgrade at Bank of America from Buy to Underperform, with a cut in the price target from $6.25 to $4.50.

The lower rating is due primarily to Westwood mine technical report with gold reserves dropping by 48%, and 2021 guidance remaining under review due to the disruptions potential from the COVID-19 pandemic. Bruno Lemelin said in the conference call:

While reserve ounces declined by 48%, overall resources, including reserves increased slightly, as it is typical for under underground mines, our guidance includes resource ounces conducted during our planned development, and it is based on our historic operational experience.

IAMGOLD has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX) while more reputable gold miners like Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) and Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM) have outperformed significantly.

Data by YCharts

Production this quarter was in line with expectations. The flagship mine Essakane in West Africa represents 53.5% of the total output of the company in 2Q'20.

The company presents excellent liquidity and has no net debt. It is a huge positive for the long term but somehow never materialized to a proper valuation for the stock.

Below is the liquidity situation as of the end of June 2020.

Source: IAG Presentation

The investment thesis for IAG presents some severe ambiguities. The balance sheet is good with no net debt and steady gold production with some growth potential with Cote Gold.

However, IAMGOLD's assets are not as substantial as they seem to be, especially with Westwood mine, and the market is factoring a significant risk in the stock valuation. The stock has barely moved with the huge gold price increase and quickly retraced on any negative. In short, a long-term investment with IAG has not produced what an investor should have expected in this gold mining sector, and it is disappointing.

Thus, I do not recommend a long-term investment in IAG based on that fact. However, the stock presents an excellent opportunity for short-term trading. In other words, you can find much better fish to fry in this sector.

IAMGOLD - Financial Snapshot 2Q'20 - The Raw Numbers

IAMGOLD 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 246.5 274.4 293.4 274.5 284.6 Net Income in $ Million -14.4 -3.0 -353.9 -34.4 25.5 EBITDA $ Million 55.4 79.4 -209.6 37.1 105.4 EPS diluted in $/share -0.03 -0.01 -0.76 -0.07 0.05 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 40.6 51.8 262.5 44.0 72.4 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 75.2 55.5 73.5 67.8 69.4 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -34.6 -3.7 189.0 -23.8 3.0 Total cash $ Million 661.0 650.7 841.2 802.2 838.1 Long-term Debt in $ Million 408.8 404.7 408.5 419.1 401.9 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 468.0 468.0 468.3 470.1 476.3

Data Source: Company release and Morningstar

Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues were $284.6 million in 2Q'20. The quarterly revenue came in at $284.6 million. IAG posted a net gain attributable to equity holders of $25.5 million, or $0.05 per share. The adjusted net profit for the quarter was $20.1 million or $0.04 per share this quarter.

Gord Stothart said in the conference call:

we issued solid operating results for the second quarter of 2020 demonstrating strong operating cash flows on increased margins, and further improvement to our already strong balance sheet.

2 - Free cash flow is a loss of $23.8 million in 1Q'20

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Free cash flow has been a struggling matter for many quarters. IAG's yearly FCF is now $126.9 million and a loss of $23.8 million this quarter.

3 - Gold production details. Total production was 170K Au Oz in 1Q'20.

IAMGOLD produced 155K Au oz during the second quarter of 2020 (gold sold was 153K Au Oz) compared to 198K Au oz during 2Q'19, or down 22.1%, as you can see in the graph above.

Production was down 8.8% sequentially. However, if we deduct the production of Sadiola and Yatela during 2Q'19, we have a gold production of 184K Au Oz, which reduces the gap between the two quarters.

The cost of sales was $1,030 per ounce sold while the total cash costs were $935 per ounce produced.

All-in sustaining costs, AISC, were $1,189 per ounce sold for the second quarter,

Below are the historical prices of gold and AISC.

At Rosebel mine, attributable gold production for the second quarter was 52k ounces, extensively impacted by the mid-June suspension of operations. Operations resumed on July 24, and the company is processing stockpiles and high-grade materials from Saramacca.

Consequently, the company expects "slightly weaker third-quarter production at Rosebel, mainly due to the suspension of the operation on until July 24."

At Westwood, the company resumed mining in mid-April, producing 20k ounces in the second quarter of 2020 at all-in sustaining costs of $1,133 per ounce sold.

IAMGOLD cut its 2020 gold output guidance from between 685K and 740K ounces to 645K and 700K ounces.

Source: IAG presentation

Total capital spending for 2020 is planned at $340 million.

4 - IAMGOLD has no net debt and strong liquidity

IAMGOLD has no net debt and total liquidity of approximately ~$1.3 billion (not including restricted cash) as of the end of June 2020. The $400 million in senior notes are not due until 2025.

It has been the company's strength for many quarters, but it has not helped much looking at the stock performance.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

IAMGOLD left me quite perplexed after this second-quarter results. Not much to celebrate and a downgrade on top of the cake. No doubt, the company presents potential, good liquidity and growth potential, but somehow the stock is responding only to the negative and seems impervious to the positive.

CEO Gord Stothart said in the conference call that the company announced its decision to go forward with the construction of Côté Gold.

Source: Presentation

CFO Carol Banducci indicated in the conference call that the company is preparing to manage risk during the construction period attached to Cote Gold. It is a prudent decision due to the size of the project.

To achieve this transformational strategy, and in order to mitigate gold price exposure and revenue risks over the construction periods, the company intends under appropriate conditions to hedge 15% to 20% of its total gold production between 2021 and mid-2023 through a combination of options and our callers. Following our construction decision announcement on Côté, credit agencies, S&P and Moody's reaffirmed IAMGOLD’s stable outlook.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

IAG was forming an ascending wedge pattern but experienced a support breakout early in August and quickly retreated to the 50MA as the first lower support around $4.20.

The short-term strategy now is to accumulate between $4.20 and $3.50 with a target between $5.00 and $5.35. If gold continues to weaken further from its recent highs, IAG could eventually retest the 200 MA at $3.50 and potentially go even lower. However, IAG could rebound from the 50MA if gold regains strength above $2,000. In this case, the 50MA could be strong support, at which point a more substantial investment short term could be profitable.

Thus, watch gold like a hawk and follow RSI for any weakness below 30 that will indicate a strong buy signal.

