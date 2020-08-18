Principia Bought By Sanofi, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Sanofi agrees to acquire Principia Bio for $3.68 billion

Sanofi (SNY) announced that it has agree to buy Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) for $3.68 billion. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies. Sanofi believes that the acquisition will allow it to boost its portfolio in different markets, while bringing overall diversification to its product line.

The deal involves Sanofi purchasing all the outstanding shares of Principia for $100 apiece in cash. On a fully diluted basis, Principia has nearly $3.68 billion worth of stock. The price represents a 10% premium to the closing price of the stock of $90.74 on August 14.

Paul Hudson, Sanofi Chief Executive Officer, said, “The addition of multiple BTK inhibitors to our pipeline demonstrates our commitment to strategic product acquisitions in our priority therapeutic areas. Full ownership of our brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor ‘168 removes complexities for this priority development program and simplifies future commercialization.” The transaction prices the acquired company at a total enterprise value of nearly $3.36 billion.

The acquisition will help Sanofi in boosting its core research and development activities in the allergic diseases and autoimmune diseases segments. It will gain full control of brain-penetrating BTK inhibitor SAR442168 in multiple sclerosis. Sanofi will add multiple other BTK inhibitors to its portfolio. SAR442168 has shown strong potential for managing relapsing multiple sclerosis in its Phase 2b trial. The Phase 3 studies for the drug candidate will span the full spectrum of MS.

In a Phase 2b study, this BTK inhibitor was able to decrease Gd-enhancing T1 hyperintense lesions by 85% compared to placebo. In June, Sanofi announced the enrolment of first MS patient for its Phase 3 program. This program consists of four pivotal clinical trials covering the entire disease spectrum. With this acquisition, there is an opportunity to grow the program to include indications beyond central nervous system diseases.

Another likely blockbuster product in the development pipeline is Rilzabrutinib. It is currently being assessed in a Phase 3 program for treating patients with moderate-to-severe pemphigus. The company is looking to start a Phase 3 trial for the drug to manage immune thrombocytopenia by the end of this year. The drug candidate is a part of an ongoing Phase 2 program for IgG4-related diseases.

PRN473 Topical is a BTK inhibitor and is undergoing Phase 1 trials. This topical agent is being developed for managing immune-meditated diseases which may utilize localized application to the skin. Principia has used its proprietary Tailored Covalency® platform for developing its BTK inhibitor portfolio. With the help of this technology, it is possible to design both reversible covalent and irreversible covalent small molecule inhibitors that are more selective with less off-target effects.

Sanofi is currently on an acquisition spree, looking to boost its position in the market. Under the stewardship of its CEO Paul Hudson, this is the second acquisition the company has made. Its earlier acquisition was of Synthorx for $2.5 billion. This transaction mainly boosted the company’s immune-oncology development portfolio. The company is re-aligning its businesses under the new leadership. It is expected that the Principia transaction will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Bill Gates-backed Novavax begins COVID-19 mid-stage trial

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) announced that it has initiated a mid-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The company is carrying out the trial in South Africa, a nation undergoing a significant surge in coronavirus cases. Currently, South Africa is one of top 5 worst-affected countries in the world.

Novavax has received $15 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The trial will be conducted in two separate groups. One of the groups will have 2,665 healthy volunteers, while the other will have 240 HIV-positive adults. This Phase 2b trial is a randomized, observer-blinded, placebo-controlled study. The two cohorts design of this trial allows the company to assess the vaccine through a diverse, representative study population.

The Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of the vaccine candidate was carried out in Australia. NVX-CoV2373 was found to be generally well-tolerated. It also showed strong antibody responses numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera. Gregory M. Glenn of Novavax said, “We appreciate the continued support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and CEPI, and our strong ongoing collaboration with Wits University, all of whom are united with us in our commitment to produce and deliver a safe, effective vaccine across the globe.” The Phase 2b clinical trial is also funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations for manufacturing the doses of the vaccine candidate.

Novavax is a late-stage biotechnology company and is mainly involved in the development of treatments for serious infectious diseases. NVX-CoV2373 is its lead drug candidate. The company also has its proprietary recombinant technology platform, which is used for developing recombinant vaccines.

XBiotech shoots up on COVID-19 therapy candidate discovery

XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) announced that it has identified True Human antibodies that may have potential to act as a therapy for SARS-CoV2. The company has collaborated with BioBridge Global for discovering these antibodies. XBiotech’s proprietary COVID-19 screening technology was used for identifying blood donors who had been infected by the novel coronavirus.

XBiotech received its donor blood on May 21, 2020, and the program was launched. Dr. Galina Kuzmicheva, Ph.D, of XBiotech, said, “COVID-19 has resulted in an unprecedented impact on our community. We are pleased to be able to utilize our unique discovery technology to rapidly identify natural human immunity - in the form of True Human antibodies - that can potentially be used to treat the virus infection in humans.” The company now has a portfolio of True Human antibodies which have the potential to block the virus’ ability to infectious and to assist body in naturally clearing the virus.

Under this collaboration, BioBridge Global was responsible for sourcing blood samples from eligible patients. The patients who had shown fast recovery from the virus without contracting any serious illness. BioBridge Global is a parent organization of the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center and QualTex Laboratories.

True Human antibodies are currently the only available antibodies derived without modification from humans. In contrast to commercially available antibodies, generally known as “Full Human” or “Humanized”, True Human are not modified and have the potential to use the body’s natural immunity for fighting diseases. These antibodies may prove to be more efficient and safer.

XBiotech is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in discovering and developing therapeutic antibodies. The company recently sold its anti-IL-1⍺ antibody. XBiotech is also employing its proprietary manufacturing technology for producing clinical drug product for a major pharmaceutical company.

