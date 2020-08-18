Disney (DIS) is trading pretty well these days, all things considered. And by all things, I refer to SARS-CoV-2. The stock has recovered a lot of ground since dipping below $80 earlier in the year. Too much ground, some might argue, given the continuation of the macro crisis. Disney shares even received a bid following the recent earnings report.

I'm going to look at some aspects of the Q3 numbers, but my focus with this piece is to briefly consider a premium-video-on-demand experiment proposed by the company for the movie Mulan. This was a project that was supposed to be released back in the springtime. A malicious RNA chain derailed those plans and shut down Hollywood altogether. I believe steeply pricing Mulan for digital is a proper strategy. I'll discuss that and will touch upon my opinion on Disney's current valuation (it's expensive in the short term, but for the long term, the shares should turn out to be a good investment).

Q3: It Is What It Is

No one expected this to be a great quarter on an objective basis, and it wasn't. It was unavoidable. According to the release, there was a scary 40% drop in the top line, going from $20 billion last year to a little under $12 billion this year. Thankfully at least, revenues of $50.7 billion were slightly higher for the nine-month tally. Adjusted earnings on a diluted basis fell well over 90% to $0.08 per share during Q3, and over 50% to $2.22 per share over the last nine months. Free cash flow for the quarter was about $450 million versus negative free cash of over $2.9 billion last year. Over the last three quarters, the free cash comparison was almost $2.7 billion versus $700 million. The company certainly has cash generation under control, and this was partially sourced to beneficial changes in working capital (accounts receivable) and lower tax expenditures.

The studio segment saw its revenue decline over 50%, coming in at $1.7 billion in the third quarter. Over the nine-month frame, sales rose a modest 3% to $8 billion. Over time, such longer-term performance should weaken as the virus problems continue. For income, Disney's moviemaking operations experienced a profit drop of 16% to just under $670 million in Q3 and a 30% increase to $2 billion for the last three earnings periods. Again, enjoy that while you can.

We all know that the parks division is currently decimated in its economic performance, and that media networks and direct-to-consumer are capturing the attention of many analysts (as well they should). It is, however, the studio division that has caught my attention this quarter because of the aforementioned Mulan release on digital.

"Mulan+"

Disney announced what I think is a very smart move in regard to studio distribution: it will release Mulan on Disney+ as an additional premium offering at the beginning of September. The only part about this with which I disagree is that the company didn't make this decision sooner, as well as the lack of urgency to distribute other movie product in this manner. Furthermore, I disagree with all the schedule changes Disney is making for future product, i.e., I would keep all the previously plotted release dates and simply use digital distributions if the pandemic continues to mess with the multiplex model.

And I believe the pandemic is going to be longer in duration than we all previously believed it would be. As I take in more information about the development of a viable vaccine, it becomes painfully apparent that the effectiveness of an initial vaccination product in the mass marketplace may not be high enough to justify an end to the prescribed footage between individuals in an indoor setting (even after a solid medical solution is in place, we will probably continue on with this safety measure for a while). If the first draft of a vaccine is just that, a first draft, then theaters will continue to suffer.

This means that Disney will need to embrace PVOD as a longer-term answer to the pandemic than it probably thought at first. It makes one ponder: if the sequel to Avatar were ready tomorrow, would the company place it on Disney+ as it is doing with Mulan?

Let's continue on this train of thought. Mulan+, or M+, if you will, is coming to Disney+ for a cost of $29.99. One has to be a subscriber to access the film, and it is my understanding that the transaction allows those who continue to pay for Disney+ to watch the film indefinitely, as opposed to it disappearing after a couple days, as is the case with some digital rentals. Disney's streaming subscribers are obviously a great target market for the film, and it is an experiment that is going to yield some high-value data points.

For me, here is the big takeaway, and I believe it to be a crucial one on which to focus (and I do hope Disney releases full details on the performance of M+): whatever X amount of subscribers pay for the privilege of seeing M+ earlier, as opposed to whenever it would have naturally been ported to Disney+, X should be equal to a potential floor of subscribers willing to pay for something like Avatar 2 or the next Star Wars projects. One would assume that M+ will yield millions of transactions and outdo what Comcast's (CMCSA) Trolls test accomplished. Given what X turns out to be, would something like the next Pixar project, Soul, be better off on Disney+ sooner rather than later? Because X for a Pixar-branded cartoon should be theoretically higher than in M+'s case, given that M+ was originally slated to be released during a time period that was not as highly competitive as the summer tentpole season. And as far as Avatar goes, well, that IP simply has a lot of demand built up over the years for the long-awaited celluloid continuations. Disney+ currently has 60 million subscribers, and there's simply a lot of potential PVOD views to be collected at such a scale.

M+ is simply M in theaters - i.e., it's basically equivalent to the theatrical window. The $29.99 price point, as opposed to a more common $19.99, reflects the fact of Disney's pricing power and its unique releasing mechanism (i.e., the rental never disappears for subscribers). The company will get to play around with all kinds of future schemes because of the constantly evolving streaming landscape. How long should the M+ premium window exist, for instance, before M can go to Apple's (AAPL) iTunes? Should the window before M would have appeared on Disney+ be extended? Will the physical release need to be delayed, or should that be a higher-priced collectible product, maybe with additional extras compared to a normal release and a toy to go along with it? The discrimination in pricing, it seems, offers ample opportunity to maximize profits. Disney certainly will do well on the margin side with a Disney+ release versus a theatrical one. Of course, how the company will compensate talent for bypassing theaters is a behind-the-tales scene about which I would love to be informed, so I'll be watching the trades for that, as well as how James Cameron and top talent in that league view what's going on these days in streaming.

But this experiment had to be performed, no question. SARS-CoV-2 or not, the theatrical window needed to be closed a bit - it was far too widely open given the present needs of media companies. Consumers have so many choices these days because of on-demand technologies that PVOD is increasingly looking like the obvious bet. Here's something of interest, too: AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) actually has invested in an on-demand platform, as this SA article mentions. When you think about it, the path forward to a near day-and-date world is already here. The recent deal with Universal for a two-and-a-half week window offers further directional evidence.

The studio segment, above all, needs to move its slate to streaming. While there isn't an easy fix for any of this black swan disruption in which the market currently finds itself, and while the parks in particular are going to continue to have a rough time and be in need of strong stewardship from new CEO Bob Chapek, the movie division can do its part to not only fend for itself, but also to lend a helping hand to the direct-to-consumer segment. I believe the M+ results will be positive, and that they will lead to a new paradigm of film release that will grow the company's studio businesses. Chapek said during the earnings call that we shouldn't expect this to become a habit, but I think there is high probability that it does become habitual in the Mouse's corporate nature. At the very least, the data set derived from the trial should be worth its weight in gold, especially as it can be leveraged to optimize a list of best practices within this area of content distribution.

Current Thoughts On The Stock

All of this leads to the stock. As I've indicated previously, I am frankly bemused by the price action. Oftentimes, Wall Street is parodied as smug Mr. Market, a collective trading mechanism concerned only with short-term thinking. Given Disney's global exposure to the pandemic, a lower price per share at this point would have been a given, especially as the top line and the major parks segment both severely contract, now and into subsequent quarters. Could it be, though, that Mr. Market is thinking long term, like an individual investor? Maybe it is. Maybe the long-term opportunity here is too much for the institutions to ignore.

Or, it could be something else. Maybe the market knows that Disney will become more aggressive with PVOD to shore up the studio's short-term fortunes as well as its future ones. By doing so, it can provide an offset to theme park troubles and buy the company some time. That could be why the stock is, by many measures, expensive. Such a premium is reflected in the D-grade rating on the SA quote system. Disney is all in on filmed-entertainment streaming via Disney+ and Hulu, not to mention internationally with Star, so it has ample room to use PVOD for future projects. For instance, perhaps a Twentieth Century Studios film would work better on Hulu, something that might also provide promotion for that streaming platform.

It's quite notable to compare Disney's commitment to the theatrical window under previous CEO Bob Iger with Bob Chapek's M+ strategy. Then again, Iger, who is executive chairman of the company and head of the board of directors, must have given his stamp of approval to the scheme. It wasn't so long ago that Disney was still signaling a willingness to forego plans for PVOD in favor of altered release dates. As good as that would have been for theaters - and yes, Hollywood still needs a thriving screening system - Disney has to do what is best for the company. M+ will hopefully lead to more exclusives on Disney+. I think Wall Street will take notice of such forward thinking, or, given what I said before, maybe it's already pricing it in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, CMCSA, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.