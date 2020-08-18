(The title for my article will only have meaning for those who have had a colonoscopy - I've had three! But never ignore having such a procedure!)

When the stock market, in March, crashed by more than 30% due the full impact of COVID-19 becoming known, I began my due diligence process by identifying companies that could rebound from their now depressed stock prices. Knowing the recovery would not happen overnight I realized I had time to initially identify the market segments and then home in on individual stocks that could rebound to previous levels.

With this article I would like to introduce for my readers a company that normally I would not have taken the time for any due diligence based on my criteria. I have opted to make an exception based on several factors. But mainly because of the demographics and potential for there being financial synergy benefits if we can resolve the coronavirus pandemic in the near term (early 2021) with an effective vaccine. The company is CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM). The company is domiciled in Vancouver, Canada, but their clients base is located here in the United States.

For those who have read some of my previous articles, you should have noted I have some specific rules I apply to the companies I opt to write about. The central rule is that one should do in-depth due diligence on a company before deciding to purchase their stock. Such due diligence should be designed for your personal situation and criteria being sought. For example, an investor should consider their age and the time frame you might have in reaching your investment goals. Trying to be a market timer and day trading is a stockbroker/market maker's dream client. Another core belief is that investing in cheap stocks (trading under $5.00) is not a proven way to enhance one's wealth over the long term. My normal approach to a stock trading under the $5.00 level - ignore it and look elsewhere for applying your capital.

With this upfront admission on my part, this article is about a stock that trades for under $5.00 and only has a current market capitalization of $214.8 million based on 71.56 million shares outstanding. The stock was trading for a 52-week high of $4.43 when the coronavirus pandemic hit our nation and healthcare system. In the interim, since late February 2020, the stock plummeted to under $1.00 a share. It currently has bounced back to the $2.40 level, still leaving it nearly 50% below the recent high water mark of $4.40.

On August 10th, after the market closed, CRH issued their Q-2 report where they were upfront and openly admitted their quarterly results showed a 55.4% drop in Q revenue compared to the comparable 2019 Q results. Furthermore, they admitted their EBITDA was down a comparable 51.4%. One word would describe these results - DISASTER. As to be expected, in the after-hours trading it reflected a drop of $0.12 to $2.37 a share.

What did I do? When the stock began trading the next morning, I took a position at the price of $2.40. I have a time horizon of at least one year, because to really see a rebound, we must see the resolution of the virus pandemic, or at least a viable vaccine that will soon be available to remediate the issue.

Business Model:

The company has two decades of experience where they focus on the gastroenterology market here in the United States.

CRH is focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in Ambulatory Surgical Centers - ASCs. In addition, they own the CRH O'Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology for treating all hemorrhoid grades. They distribute the O'Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists they work with.

Recent Key Events:

Early in the spread of COVID-19, CRH announced they would halt their efforts to secure new clients. However, in June they announced a 75% stake in an ASC located in Georgia. Also, in June they announced another deal (75% stake) for an ASC located in the lucrative Orlando, Florida market. In July, they reported they had initiated a partnership in a new state - Virginia. And early this month, August, they revealed another relationship in the central Florida market.

A couple points about these latest deals:

CRH has shown they can grow their network of ASCs during the greatest modern-day pandemic our nation has faced.

The aging population is a key part for their future growth. CRH is showing they are successful in the regions of the country where this population will be showing potential for massive gains in the population segment.

Key Recent Developments: Stake 8/4/2020 66% Florida Orange County Anesthesia Associates 7/7/2020 51% Virginia Central Virginia Anesthesia Associates 6/22/2020 75% Florida Metro Orlando Anesthesia Associates 6/8/2020 75% Georgia Lake Lanier Anesthesia Associates

Key Aspects of Business Model:

CRH is an Industry leader in the delivery of GI-focused anesthesia services and ancillary products in the United States

Large, fragmented GI services market provides ample growth opportunities

Favorable trends: shift toward anesthesia-assisted sedation, aging demographics, low-cost settings

CRH promotes the use of propofol for sedating patients and that is the trend in such medical care needing a sedating agent. Propofol is used as an "induction agent" - the drug that causes loss of consciousness - for general anesthesia in major surgery. In lower doses it is also used for "conscious sedation" of patients getting procedures on an outpatient basis at ambulatory surgery centers.

Strong financial performance, solid cash generation and favorable payor mix

Dynamic, experienced management team with proven track record of organic and inorganic growth

Trusted, physician-to-physician relationships with over 1,200 GI practices through O'Regan product segment

Caveats for Investors:

CRH has a low (100,000 a day) trading volume, so it is not a day trading type stock.

This is not a stock that is going to double or triple in price in the short term, and thus must be looked at as long-term investment for new investors. The next catalyst will be the 3rd-Q results expected in November.

My investment thesis is based on the premise that a viable vaccine is on the horizon for addressing COVID-19. Therefore, long-term their ASCs must be fully operational and growing their caseload of patients. The recent Q-2 results confirmed what happens when ASCs are closed or prevented from seeing patients for elective procedures.

CRH has shown they can grow their business clients, and this is required for investors to see the full potential for their business model.

I had to break one of my strongest due diligence tenets by investing in a stock trading for less than $5.00. But the fact the stock is up 11% in the week that I have owned is not time to start celebrating!

Final Thoughts:

CRH has a proven business model showing the potential for consolidating the growing number of ambulatory surgical centers that need service synergy and external operating models for the physicians. Each year there are approximately 25 million anesthetics applied to medical patients for endoscopy procedures. Of this number, 15 million are getting colonoscopies where it is found that 20% of such patients have hemorrhoids that need medical attention. With CRH having the most viable and proven treatment option for this painful condition, the 3,000,000 (20% of 15 million) newly determined patients give CRH a product that can open the door for the company's marketing efforts with a business model that can bring additional revenues to the ASC physicians.

As mentioned before, the second-quarter results were heavily impacted by the decision to eliminate elective surgeries during the height of the ongoing pandemic. The good news being, CRH stated during their second-quarter conference call last week, their case load has returned to about 90% of the normal pre-pandemic case load and was continuing to grow weekly. My hope and expectation is that the current third-quarter revenues will be level or slightly higher than pre-pandemic levels. Assuming the needed and effective vaccines will be found by the end of the year, this bodes well for CRH's stockholders having a positive and rewarding investment for investors buying in at the current depressed levels.

I am not good at projecting future prices for other investors. I will state, my next objective for CRH, is to see the current rebound continue to the $3.50 price level. Depending on the time frame, this would give me a 45% gain in the stock. I will then fully review the underlying factors and make any adjustments in my position. I will consider the fact that last week, after the Q report and conference call, the Royal Bank of Canada analyst raised their projected price target from $4.00 to $4.50.

My article is merely a starting point for investors beginning their due diligence process. The potential is certainly there if we can remove the economic and healthcare crisis that is impacting our nation and the world.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

