Don't Count On The August Curse

The month-to-date has surprised skeptics who believed that the “August curse” (i.e., the tendency for it to be the weakest month of the year) would hammer stocks. And while two weeks still remain, here I’ll make the case that the bears will likely be disappointed again this month. We’ll also explore some evidence which suggests that while the bull market is still healthy, a “pause that refreshes” is likely needed before the next rally phase can begin.

The five months since the March bottom have confounded bulls and bears alike. Technology stocks were the first to roar back to life in the wake of the virus-related panic earlier this year, with other segments eventually following the tech sector’s lead. Since the March low, the Nasdaq Composite has gained almost 60%, the large-cap S&P 500 Index (SPX) has risen 54% and the Dow 30 average is up 47%.

Yet, for all the progress made during the spring months, the market’s advance this summer has been remarkably sluggish. Since summer’s onset in June, SPX has gained "just" 13%. And for all the hoopla surrounding the tech stocks, Nasdaq has managed only 10% since late June. While this is still an impressive showing by historical standards (especially given the compressed time frame), by recent standards it’s a rather paltry percentage gain. What, then, is the reason for the slowdown in the market’s progress?

The fundamental backdrop for the slowing momentum in the major averages is easy to guess, for investors have been on edge in the weeks leading up to the Q2 earnings reporting season. Indeed, participants were understandably worried that earnings would disappoint in the latest quarter, especially given the shutdown-related headwinds.

Far from disappointing, however, the latest earnings season was a success, as measured by the sheer number of earnings surprises. For instance, according to FactSet, 64% of S&P 500 companies had reported a positive revenue surprise, while 83% posted a positive per share earnings surprise as of August 7 (consumer discretionary and industrials led the led the surprises, as shown below). FactSet’s John Butters emphasized the significance of these metrics, noting:

If 83% is the final percentage, it will mark the highest percentage of S&P 500 companies reporting a positive EPS surprise since FactSet began tracking this metric in 2008.

(Source: FactSet)

Moreover, an RBCEarnings research team led by Lori Calvasina found that earnings deterioration was better than analysts expected, with profit declines at around 36% (as of August 9) compared to the 44% consensus expectation.

But as Calvasina also observed, these results didn’t result in substantial rallies for the stocks in question, and just 39% of S&P 500 companies which released earnings last month traded at least 1% higher on the day following the earnings release. Meanwhile, some 40% of reporting companies were at least 1% lower after earnings.

More recently, there were a number of companies (including some popular tech names) which saw substantial post-earnings stock price declines, even when earnings surprised on the upside. (One example of this is Purple Innovations (PRPL), which fell 9% last week despite reporting consensus-beating earnings.)

So, does this mean that the much-ballyhooed “August curse” is about to strike? For those not familiar with this concept, Stock Trader’s Almanac observed in 2018 that since 1987, August has been the worst-performing month of the year for the Dow and the S&P 500 (with average declines of around 1%, respectively); it has also been the worst month for the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 during that same time period.

Admittedly, the recent earnings-related reactions among several Big Tech names isn’t the ideal action for a bull market. The preferred response to an earnings beat should, of course, be higher prices. But despite the disappointing earnings reactions, investors should be careful about assuming the “August curse” will come to pass yet again.

Instead of a major plunge, what the recent earnings-related action suggests to me is that while the market is still in the buyers’ hands, the bull isn’t running on all cylinders right now. That much can be divined from the conspicuous underperformance of two leading market segments: banks and energy stocks. The following chart illustrates the relative weakness in both groups as reflected in the performance of the PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX) and the NYSE Arca Oil Index (XOI). Moreover, the leading tech stocks could probably use another resting phase (i.e., a “pause that refreshes”) after their extraordinary run this summer before continuing higher.

(Source: BigCharts)

While a consolidative pause is certainly possible in the coming weeks, the stock market’s internal condition remains firm, with no signs of concerted selling pressure anywhere. (Not even the bank and oil stocks are showing up on the new lows list to any marked degree.) On the NYSE, the number of stocks making new 52-week lows (below) has remained well under 40 for the last few months, which is the classic sign of a normal, healthy market condition. New 52-week lows on the Nasdaq have also been in the low double digits for the last several weeks, further confirming the bulls remain in charge of the short-term trend.

(Source: StockCharts)

My favorite measure of the stock market’s near-term path of least resistance also favors the bulls. Shown here is the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new 52-week highs and lows on the Big Board. As you can see, this indicator is still in a rising trend despite tapering off a bit in the last few days. As long as the momentum of the highs-lows isn’t downward trending, the danger of falling stock prices is presumed to be low.

(Source: WSJ)

In summary, the technical and fundamental evidence doesn’t support an “August curse” stock market plunge which many analysts seem to be expecting. Although the reaction of some leading stocks to recent earnings surprises has been disappointing, my worst-case scenario for the major averages is a “pause that refreshes”, or lateral trading range, market environment in the next two weeks, followed by higher prices once the market has had an adequate period of rest and refreshment. All told, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) posture toward equities is therefore still warranted, in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.